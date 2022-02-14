Moody's upgrades Neiman Marcus' CFR to B3

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the ratings
of NMG Holding Company, Inc. (dba "Neiman Marcus ")
including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and its
Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD.
The company's senior secured notes were also upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2.
The outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects the company's continued progress to improve
its operations and seize on the current strength in the luxury segment.
The company has improved its credit metrics and liquidity position to
reflect a more sustainable capital structure and its performance is more
reflective of its business prior to the pandemic and its bankruptcy filing
in May 2020.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Neiman Marcus' B3 corporate family rating reflects the expectation for
only very modest-to-breakeven free cash flow generation
as the company invests in working capital and capital expenditures.
The rating also reflects Moody's view that the recovery in luxury
apparel demand still remains at risk as occasions to dress, particularly
for work, could be delayed or face permanent changes to consumer
demand patterns as consumers maintain their more casual dressing habits.
The company will need to continue to reactivate customers and attract
a younger demographic which may prove challenging as competition increases,
particularly as the brands offered through Neiman Marcus increase their
direct to consumer efforts. Neiman Marcus' rating reflects its
well-known reputation and solid position in the luxury apparel
market. Although its core higher income demographic customer typically
has the means to spend, participation remains dependent on the customer's
desire to purchase. The rating also reflects its very good liquidity
with $395 million of cash on hand and $743 million available
on its undrawn revolver (unrated). The rating also acknowledges
that while Neiman Marcus' leverage is currently moderate,
there is a risk that it could increase as its current former lenders seek
to divest their current ownership of the company.
The stable outlook reflects Neiman Marcus' very good liquidity which will
allow it to increase its investment in working capital and capital expenditures
and that Neiman Marcus' financial strategy is expected to remain conservative.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Neiman Marcus' sales and operating performance
becomes inconsistent. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded
if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 6.0 times, EBITA/Interest
was sustained below 1.2 times or if its liquidity profile deteriorates.
Any additional debt incurrence or shareholder friendly activities would
be viewed negatively.
Ratings could be upgraded if sales and operating performance continues
to consistently improve, liquidity remains very good, and
financial strategies support leverage sustained below 4.0x and
EBIT/interest is sustained above 1.75x.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, NMG Holding Company,
Inc. operates 37 Neiman Marcus stores, 2 Bergdorf Goodman
stores as well as an online and catalog presence. Total revenue
was $3.7 billion for the LTM period ended October 30,
2021. The company's equity owners include PIMCO, Davidson
Kempner, Sixth Street and JP Morgan Asset Management.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christina Boni
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653