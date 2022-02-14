Moody's upgrades Neiman Marcus' CFR to B3

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded the ratings of NMG Holding Company, Inc. (dba "Neiman Marcus ") including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The company's senior secured notes were also upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects the company's continued progress to improve its operations and seize on the current strength in the luxury segment. The company has improved its credit metrics and liquidity position to reflect a more sustainable capital structure and its performance is more reflective of its business prior to the pandemic and its bankruptcy filing in May 2020.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NMG Holding Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neiman Marcus' B3 corporate family rating reflects the expectation for only very modest-to-breakeven free cash flow generation as the company invests in working capital and capital expenditures. The rating also reflects Moody's view that the recovery in luxury apparel demand still remains at risk as occasions to dress, particularly for work, could be delayed or face permanent changes to consumer demand patterns as consumers maintain their more casual dressing habits. The company will need to continue to reactivate customers and attract a younger demographic which may prove challenging as competition increases, particularly as the brands offered through Neiman Marcus increase their direct to consumer efforts. Neiman Marcus' rating reflects its well-known reputation and solid position in the luxury apparel market. Although its core higher income demographic customer typically has the means to spend, participation remains dependent on the customer's desire to purchase. The rating also reflects its very good liquidity with $395 million of cash on hand and $743 million available on its undrawn revolver (unrated). The rating also acknowledges that while Neiman Marcus' leverage is currently moderate, there is a risk that it could increase as its current former lenders seek to divest their current ownership of the company.

The stable outlook reflects Neiman Marcus' very good liquidity which will allow it to increase its investment in working capital and capital expenditures and that Neiman Marcus' financial strategy is expected to remain conservative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Neiman Marcus' sales and operating performance becomes inconsistent. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 6.0 times, EBITA/Interest was sustained below 1.2 times or if its liquidity profile deteriorates. Any additional debt incurrence or shareholder friendly activities would be viewed negatively.

Ratings could be upgraded if sales and operating performance continues to consistently improve, liquidity remains very good, and financial strategies support leverage sustained below 4.0x and EBIT/interest is sustained above 1.75x.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, NMG Holding Company, Inc. operates 37 Neiman Marcus stores, 2 Bergdorf Goodman stores as well as an online and catalog presence. Total revenue was $3.7 billion for the LTM period ended October 30, 2021. The company's equity owners include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner, Sixth Street and JP Morgan Asset Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christina Boni

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

