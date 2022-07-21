Moody's upgrades Neptune Energy's CFR to Ba2; stable outlook

London, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Neptune Energy Group Midco Ltd. (Neptune Energy, the company) to Ba2 from Ba3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded the instrument rating of the USD850 million backed senior unsecured notes issued by Neptune Energy Bondco Plc to Ba3 from B1. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neptune Energy's CFR of Ba2 reflects Moody's expectation of (i) meaningful free cash flow generation and retention of strong credit metrics in the next 12-18 months, even assuming a normalization in hydrocarbon prices from current very high levels; (ii) production growing organically towards 160-170 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboepd) in the next 12 months, supported by full resumption of activities at SnÃ¸hvit and Touat after recent halts and start-up of new projects; (iii) continued adherence to conservative financial policies, in line with the track record demonstrated so far and (iv) natural gas continuing to represent a large proportion of the company's commodity mix, which Moody's views favourably in the context of carbon transition.

While short-term production volumes will remain below 150 kboepd, Moody's views Neptune Energy's favourable cost structure, capital efficiency and disciplined financial policy as mitigating factors underpinning the company's very strong credit metrics. Neptune Energy's financial profile has improved since year-end 2021 owing to higher cash margins and active debt reduction achieved in the first three months of 2022. The company's gross debt to EBITDA (debt/EBITDA, Moody's-adjusted) declined to below 0.9x in the Last Twelve Months (LTM) ended March 2022 from 1.3x as at the end of 2021, while and Retained Cash Flow to gross debt (RCF/debt) rose to 53% compared to 32% for full-year 2021. Looking ahead, the rating agency projects Neptune Energy to maintain strong financial metrics such as debt/EBITDA well below 1.0x and RCF/debt around 60%, even assuming a downward adjustment in hydrocarbon prices towards levels commensurate with Moody's medium-term oil price range. Finally, the Ba2 CFR also considers its private equity ownership and the potential for material discretionary shareholder remuneration. However, Moody's expects that the company will continue to exercise a balanced approach in managing interests of its lenders and private owners and considers its prudent financial policies as one of the factors supporting the upgrade of the ratings.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations primarily relate to increasing regulatory risks facing upstream companies as the world moves towards cleaner energy mix, in particular as far as carbon emissions are concerned. However, Moody's expects the shift away from hydrocarbons to occur over a period of decades and that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2030s. Additionally, Moody's considers the large share of natural gas production out of the company's commodity mix, alongside low carbon intensity to partially mitigate these risks.

Governance considerations include the company's private equity ownership and appetite for shareholder distributions. That said, Moody's assessment factors in the disciplined approach to financial policy demonstrated so far by management, including keeping low leverage, ensuring good liquidity, resorting to extensive commodity hedging to manage price exposure and prioritizing organic over inorganic growth.

LIQUIDITY

Neptune Energy has good liquidity. As of 31 March 2022, the company reported $321 million of unrestricted cash and drawings of $1,033 million under its Reserve-Based Lending (RBL) facility with total commitments of $2,600 million due 2024. At the latest reporting date, the company was well in compliance with the net leverage covenant associated with the RBL and Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom. The company's next notes maturity event is in May 2024 when the RBL matures.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior notes rated Ba3 are unsecured and therefore subordinated to the senior secured RBL's priority claim to the company's assets. The size of the potential senior secured claims relative to the unsecured notes outstanding results in the senior notes being notched below the Ba2 CFR.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of gradually rising production volumes to levels commensurate with the guidance for the Ba2 rating, whilst maintaining a strong financial profile along with adherence to prudent financial policies (including shareholder distributions) and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely at this juncture, Neptune Energy's ratings could be upgraded should production volumes grow durably above 225 kboepd supported by an adequate reserve life, while keeping Moody's-adjusted debt to average daily production below $7,500/boe and retained cash flow (RCF) to total debt above 45% on a sustainable basis in a $60/boe oil price scenario. An upgrade would also require a well-defined and conservative shareholder remuneration policy as well as maintenance of a strong liquidity position backed by positive free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded should (i) the production profile and/or reserve life of the company significantly deteriorate or (ii) FCF generation turn consistently negative as a result of large shareholder distributions and/or capital outspending, pressuring the company's liquidity position or (iii) Moody's-adjusted debt to average daily production above $15,000/boe or RCF/gross debt falls below 30% for a prolonged period.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Chiara Caviggioli

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

