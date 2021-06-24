Moody's upgrades New Gold's CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
New Gold Inc.'s ("New Gold") Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to B2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD
from B3-PD and senior unsecured note rating to B3 from Caa1.
New Gold's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") is unchanged at
SGL-2 and the rating outlook remains stable.
"The upgrade reflects New Gold's strengthened free cash flow generation
and reduction in leverage that has been aided by improved operating performance
and strong commodity prices" said Jamie Koutsoukis, Vice President,
Moody's analyst.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: New Gold Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: New Gold Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
New Gold's credit profile (B2 stable CFR) is constrained by its
1) small scale (438 thousand Gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs")
in 2020), 2) mine concentration with just two mines, 3) execution
risks related to the ramp-up of production from the New Afton C-Zone,
and 4) sensitivity to volatile gold and copper prices. The company
benefits from 1) operations being located in a favorable mining jurisdiction
(Canada), 2) long mine lives of over 8 years at both operating mines,
3) low leverage (adjusted debt to EBITDA 2x at Q1/21) and 4) good liquidity.
The B3 rating on the company's $500 million senior unsecured notes,
one notch below the B2 CFR, reflects structural subordination to
the unrated secured revolving credit facility, in accordance with
Moody's loss-given-default methodology.
New Gold has good liquidity (SGL-2) with sources of $540
million against minimal uses of cash over the next 4 quarters.
Sources consist of $131 million of cash at Q1/21, about $300
million of availability on the $350 million revolving credit facility
that matures October 2023, about CAD$50 million of remaining
proceeds (to be received in August 2021) from last year's sale of
the Blackwater gold development project, and our expectations of
about $70 million of free cash flow over the next 4 quarters.
The company's next debt maturity ($100 million) is not until
May 2025. Moody's expects New Gold will remain comfortably in compliance
with its bank facility covenant.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that New Gold will be able
to maintain good financial performance and liquidity over the next 12-18
months as production remains above 430 thousand GEOs/year.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would be considered if the company increases its scale and
operational diversity, including the successful ramp-up of
production from the New Afton C-Zone. An upgrade would also
require that New Gold maintain adjusted leverage of below 1.5x
(2x at Q1/21), (CFO - Dividends)/Debt is maintained above
30% (45% at Q1/21) and maintenance of good liquidity.
Negative rating pressure could develop if free cash flow is expected to
be negative on a sustained basis or if the company experiences material
operational issues at one of its mines which could result in lowered production
and higher costs. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider
a downgrade if the leverage ratio increases to and is sustained above
3.5x (2x at Q1/21) and (CFO - Dividends)/Debt declines below
20% (45% at Q1/21).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
New Gold Inc. is a gold producer headquartered in Toronto,
Ontario with two operating mines: New Afton, British Columbia,
Canada (64 thousand gold ozs and 72 million lbs copper produced in 2020),
and Rainy River, Ontario, Canada (233 GEOs produced in 2020).
Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 was $666
million.
