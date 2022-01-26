Moody's upgrades New Jersey Turnpike Authority's senior lien revenue bonds to A1 from A2; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority's (NJTA) forward delivery refunding bonds, consisting of the $100 million Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series 2022 A and the $849 million Turnpike Revenue Bonds, Series 2024 A. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to A1 from A2 the senior lien rating on the Moody's rated outstanding pari passu senior lien revenue bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects the credit positive impact of the implementation of NJTA's new annual toll indexation policy, the better-than-expected traffic and revenue rebound from the pandemic driven declines, increased clarity on the pace of new debt to be issued to fund new capital investments, and a signed new multi-year subordinate transfer agreement with the state owner. The upgrade also incorporates the improvement in the credit profile of the owner, the State of New Jersey (general obligation A3, positive), as Moody's revised the state's credit outlook to positive from stable in July 2021 after revising the outlook to stable from negative in April 2021 owing to the state's better than anticipated financial position and improved governance profile. NJTA is a component unit of the state, annually transfers funds to the state and the Governor approves NJTA's budget and toll rates, limiting NJTA's autonomy and independence. Owing to this relationship, we currently constrain NJTA's rating to two notches above the state's general obligation rating.

The A1 rating reflects NJTA's strong market position as an essential part of the Northeast's primary road network in a wealthier region of the country with an established history of continued demand for the authority's toll roads through large rate increases, economic recessions, and other negative shocks like the recent pandemic. While the initial pandemic shock resulted in a material traffic decline of 22.5% for calendar year 2020 compared to calendar year 2019, traffic has since steadily recovered throughout 2021, especially as the vaccine roll out increased. As a result, monthly traffic levels in 2021 steadily improved to the point where they were only about 4.5% below 2019 levels for the second half of 2021 through the end of November. This is mostly due to lagging passenger demand that is about 5.5% below pre-pandemic levels, as commercial traffic has exceeded pre-pandemic levels since March 2021. This positive traffic growth is expected to continue in line with regional GDP and employment growth over time.

The upgrade also incorporates NJTA's willingness to follow its new tolling policy with support from the state as the higher revenues are needed to fund the annual transfers the state receives as well as NJTA's operations and long-term capital program. This reflects improved governance, which is a key driver of the rating action today.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NJTA will continue to effectively manage its scalable capital improvement plan by continuing to follow its annual toll indexation policy in order to ensure financial metrics remain sound. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the state's credit quality will not deteriorate below current levels, as indicated by its current positive outlook, and NJTA's relationship with the state will remain sound and supportive of its new toll policy given the state receives a large share of excess cashflow through its subordinated multi-year transfer agreement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement of the state's fiscal or credit strength

- Continual implementation of annual toll rate indexing with no political interference and continued stability of the amount of funds annually transferred to the state

- Financial Metrics are sustained at stable levels with Moody's total adjusted debt to operating revenues below 5.0x, sustained days cash on hand above 850 days, and DSCRs consistently exceeding 2.0x for senior debt and 1.5x for all obligations as Moody's includes the annual state payments as a form of subordinate debt service

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in the state's fiscal or credit strength below A3, stable level

- Interference in new tolling policy that deviates from expected 3% annual indexation or material increase in funds annually transferred to the state that materially reduces NJTA's excess cashflow or liquidity

- Financial metrics weaken with Moody's total adjusted debt to operating revenues exceeding 8.5x, days cash on hand consistently below 730 days, and DSCRs consistently below 1.6x senior debt and 1.25x for all obligations as Moody's includes the annual state payments as a form of subordinate debt service

- Financial metrics are sustained at stable levels with Moody's total adjusted debt to total revenues below 7.0x, days cash on hand above 750 days, and DSCRs consistently exceeding 1.6x for senior debt and 1.4x for all obligations as Moody's includes the annual state payments as a form of subordinate debt service

LEGAL SECURITY

NJTA's senior lien revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on net system revenues. NJTA's bond covenants are typical but the cash-funded maximum annual interest debt service reserve fund requirement is on the lower end for the sector. NJTA's rate covenant is low, but in line with several other toll roads. NJTA's rate covenant requires net revenue to be the greater of (1) the sum of aggregate annual debt service plus maintenance reserve payments plus special project reserve payments plus payments to the charges fund, or (2) 1.2 times aggregate annual debt service, including net swap payments and unhedged variable rate payments calculated at the maximum rate.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022 A and Series 2024 A forward refunding bonds reached preliminary close on December 28, 2021. The Series 2022 A bonds will reach final close on July 1, 2022 (the delivery and settlement date) when the Series 2022 A bond proceeds will be received and used to refund the 2013A bonds. The Series 2024 A bonds will reach final close on July 1, 2024 (the delivery and settlement date) when the Series 2024 A bond proceeds will be received and used to partially refund the 2014A bonds. The debt service schedule remains the same on the 2013A and 2014A bonds and NJTA received the net present value savings of both refundings, of approximately $140 million, upfront in cash on the preliminary close date.

PROFILE

New Jersey Turnpike Authority is a body corporate and politic of the state and is a public instrumentality exercising essential governmental functions. NJTA is empowered to acquire, construct, maintain, repair, and operate projects at locations established by law; to fix and establish tolls for the use of the turnpike system; and to issue revenue bonds for its purposes.

The turnpike system owns and operates the New Jersey Turnpike (NJT) and the Garden State Parkway (GSP). The NJT is 148-mile, limited access toll road that serves as part of the I-95 corridor linking the major economic centers of the East Coast. It connects to a major seaport in Newark and Elizabeth, a major airport in Newark, and the metropolitan areas surrounding Philadelphia, New York City, and other employment centers in the state. The GSP is a 173-mile limited access toll road with connections in the south to Route 9 near Cape May, New Jersey and in the north to the New York State Thruway at the New York-New Jersey border.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

