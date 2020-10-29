Moody's upgrades Newmont's senior unsecured ratings to Baa1, outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Newmont Corporation's (Newmont) senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 and its shelf ratings for senior unsecured debt to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2. The outlook is stable.

"The ratings upgrade acknowledges Newmont's strong operating performance capability through a range of gold price points, discipline it its capital allocation policies, focus on liability management and good pipeline of projects that will lead to the company's ability to maintain production levels and reduce costs" said Carol Cowan, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Newmont. Cowan added that "the company's ability to be free cash flow generative and excellent liquidity position support the upgrade".

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Newmont Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Newmont Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Newmont's Baa1 senior unsecured ratings consider the company's a) good asset diversification, b) production profile in less politically challenging jurisdictions, c) strong production and competitive cost profile and d) demonstrated ability to be free cash flow generation across various gold price scenarios. Also considered is the company's ability to reinvest in its business in recent years, bring on line new mines to maintain its production profile and at the same time deleverage. Newmont continues to have a good pipeline of projects with the Tanami (Australia) expansion expected to add approximately 150,000/200,000 ounces beginning in 2023 for a five year period. A further consideration is the company's solid liquidity position.

Although performance in the first half of 2020 was negatively impacted by the coronavirus and requirements in various jurisdictions to idle production, as well as the costs associated with these actions, the second half of 2020 will evidence a good rebound as production has increased to pre coronavirus levels and expenses associated with placing mines on care and maintenance and other coronavirus related expenses are eliminated or reduced. Additionally, gold prices remain at historic highs given global economic and political concerns as well as flight to safety by risk adverse investors and this will contribute to strong performance and free cash flow generation in the second half of 2020, particularly on the recovery in sales volumes. While we expect gold prices to reduce as these influencing factors recede and investors become more risk tolerant, Newmont's discipline in its mine execution plans, competitive cost position and balanced capital allocation approach between investment, debt reduction, and returns to shareholders is expected to result in the company continuing to exhibit solid debt protection measures with debt EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) remaining below 2x even in a $1,250/oz scenario and the cash position remaining excellent.

On a sequential basis, despite an approximate 16% decline in gold and gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter 2020, Newmont delivered a solid performance with EBITDA of $1.16 billion ($1.3 billion adjusted) on lower costs due to mines on care and maintenance (Cerro Negro, Yanacocha in Peru and Eleonore in Canada) as well as certain issues at other mines) and higher realized gold prices ($1,724/oz compared with $1,591/oz). Newmont remained moderately free cash flow generative. Although costs for the second half of 2020 are expected to increase on the resumption of full production (company's outlook is for costs applicable to sales of $760/oz) the higher production levels and continued strength in gold prices will result in solid performance. On an assumed 7 million gold and GEO production profile, average gold prices in 2020 of roughly $1,725/oz, EBITDA is expected to be around $6 billion, leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.1x and continued substantive cash balances. Our base case assumes production in 2021 and 2020 of roughly 7.5MM/ozs at $1,400/oz with leverage remaining acceptable at 1.3x - 1.4x, strong free cash flow generation and a substantive cash position. Performance will also benefit from the anticipated $500 million in synergies and cost savings rate to be achieved in 2021 ($430 million in 2019) arising from the Barrick Gold Corporation acquisition, the creation on the Nevada Joint Venture (Newmont 38.5%, Barrick Gold Corporation 61.5%), and other portfolio streamlining activities undertaken.

The rating is supported by Newmont's excellent liquidity position as exemplified by its cash position of $3.8 billion at June 30, 2020, bolstered by proceeds from asset sales as the company continues to realign its asset portfolio in line with its strategic objectives, and $3 billion in availability under its unused revolving credit facility expiring in April 2024. Additionally, Newmont's debt maturity profile is more manageable following the refinancing in the first quarter that reduced the 2022 and 2023 debt maturity towers. Given the company's liquidity position, we expect the 2021 debt maturity to be repaid from existing cash availability contributing to further deleveraging. Considering Newmont's solid cash position and expected free cash flow generation in the second half of 2020, the potential for further shareholder returns cannot be ruled out. However, we expect that the company will remain disciplined in its decisions.

The stable outlook reflects Newmont's ability to maintain production on a competitive all-in cost basis, continue to be free cash flow generative, and remain disciplined in its capital allocation as well as levels of debt in the capital structure. The outlook also anticipates that the company will maintain a liquidity position well in excess of ongoing liquidity requirements, continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and debt protection metrics appropriate for a Baa1 rating.

As a mining company, Newmont faces numerous environmental risks across the totality of its operations with regulations varying significantly from country to country and region to region. Environmental regulations are expected to become increasingly complex and stringent and result in increased costs. As a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Newmont has implemented the ICMM's 10 principles and has put in place a number of targets for accountability and transparency across the ESG spectrum including related to sustainability such as water, energy and climate change. All strategies are reviewed annually by the company and its board and the company has articulated its targets publicly as well as performance against such targets. The company projects that it is on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 16.5% by the end of 2020. It also met its target to reduce freshwater consumption by 5%. In recognition of the lack of reduction in mining fatalities, the company has decided to move away from the total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) to determine bonuses and short-term incentives. Instead, the company will be measured by critical control verifications by leaders in the field targeting key risk areas and times, implementation of fatigue risk reduction action plans, potentially fatal event frequency rates and repeat critical control failures and potentially fatal events.

From a governance perspective, Newmont is expected to continue to evidence discipline as to the level of debt in its capital structure and capital investments and maintain financial flexibility given the volatility in gold prices. The company over the last several years has been focused on debt reduction and cash flow generation and has been able to bring on new mines on time and on budget without incurring debt. Although Newmont initiated in December 2019 a $1 billion share repurchase program ($506 million repurchased as of year-end) and increased its dividend to $1.00 per common share, such can be accommodated within the scope of the company's liquidity and operating cash generating capacity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Newmont's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain production at a minimum of 7 million gold ounces and GEO at competitive costs, and maintains its disciplined approach to capital allocation as it relates to capital investments, deleveraging and shareholder returns. The ability to sustain leverage, as measured by the debt/EBITDA ratio, at no more than 1.5x through downward price throughs, (CFO-dividends)/debt of at least 50% and maintain a strong cash balance would also support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating profile were to deteriorate materially from a production and cost basis or the liquidity position contract. Ratings could be downgraded should the company sustain leverage above 2.5x, (CFO-dividends)/debt be sustained below 40%, or performance turn consistently negative free cash flow.

Newmont Corporation ranks as one of the top gold producers globally. The company also has copper and other metals as a by-product. In 2019, Newmont's revenues were roughly derived as follows: North American operations (excluding Nevada Joint Venture) 21%, Nevada Joint Venture 22%, Australia 22%, South America 20% and Africa 15%. In addition, the company has important development properties/growth projects in the US, Suriname and Ghana as well as in other countries. For the 12 months ending June 30, 2020, the company generated revenues of approximately $10.6 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

