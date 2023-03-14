Moody's upgrades Newton County, GA's issuer and GO ratings to Aa1 from Aa2, assigns Aa1 to Ser. 2023 GO bonds

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Newton County, Georgia's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2. Moody's has also upgraded to Aa1 from Aa2 the ratings on the county's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds and on county-guaranteed debt issued through the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority (GA). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Aa1 rating to the county's $24.2 million General Obligation Sales Tax Bonds, Series 2023. Following the Series 2023 issuance, the county will have approximately $29.4 million of GOULT bonds and $40.9 million of contract-backed revenue bonds outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the counties multi-year trend of strong financial performance that has resulted in the accumulation of substantial reserves. The upgrade further reflects the county's strong economic growth and rising population, which are supported by the county's location within metro Atlanta (Aa1 stable). The county's low long-term liabilities and fixed-costs ratios are also considerations in the upgrade.

The rating on the county's GOULT bonds has been upgraded to Aa1. The GOULT rating is placed at the same level as the county's issuer rating to reflect the county's pledge to levy an ad valorem tax, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the county for repayment of the bonds.

The rating on the county-backed revenue bonds issued by the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority (GA) has been upgraded to Aa1. The rating on the revenue bonds is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the county has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract with the authority, its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The county's obligation under the contract is to make contract payments in the amount sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds, though the county receives a credit against its obligation if the authority utilizes project revenues to help pay debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to counties with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued economic growth that drives up full value per capita and resident income

-Maintenance of reserves at their current, very strong levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material draw on reserves and/or sustained trend of imbalanced financial operations

-Material growth in long-term liabilities and/or associated fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are general obligations of the county. Principal and interest on the bonds are payable first from a one percent sales and use tax. To the extent that sales tax revenues are insufficient to make such payments, the county has pledged to levy an ad valorem tax, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the county.

The revenue bonds issued by the Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority are special limited obligations of the authority payable from amounts paid by the county pursuant to an intergovernmental contract. Under the contract, the county has covenanted to pay the authority amounts sufficient to enable the authority to pay debt service on the bonds and levy an ad valorem property tax, unlimited as to rate or amount, on all taxable property within the county.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2023 bonds will be used to finance the acquisition, construction, and equipping of various voter-approved projects related to infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life. Some of these projects include a bridge widening and other transportation improvements, public safety fleet replacement, and construction of new community center, among other smaller projects.

PROFILE

Newton County, GA is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area and performs routine municipal functions like public safety, public works, judicial, water, wastewater, and solid waste services, among other general governmental services. The county's population is around 111,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francis Mamo

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

