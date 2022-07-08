info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Nexi to Ba2; stable outlook

08 Jul 2022

Paris, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today upgraded Nexi S.p.A.'s (Nexi or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2, from Ba3, and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD, from Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded to Ba2, from Ba3, the instrument rating on the €825 million senior unsecured notes due 2024, the €1.05 billion senior unsecured notes due 2026, and the €1.05 billion senior unsecured notes due 2029, all issued by Nexi S.p.A., and €220 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2024 issued by Nassa Topco AS, a subsidiary of Nexi. The outlook on the ratings of both entities has been changed from positive to stable.

"The rating upgrade reflects the strong improvement in Nexi's business and financial profile following the completion of the acquisitions of Nets and SIA, and Moody's expectation that continued top-line growth will lead to an improvement in Moody's-adjusted leverage to 4.5x by December 2022", said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for the company. "The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectations that Nexi will continue to enjoy benefits from an ongoing secular shift towards digital payments, which will support further improvement in financials metrics over time, in the absence of material debt-funded acquisitions", added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The acquisitions of Nets Topco 2 S.a r.l. (Nets) and SIA S.p.A. (SIA), which were completed in 2021, respectively, were transformational for Nexi, resulting in a significant increase in size and scale (revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA tripled to €3.0 billion and €1.4 billion in 2021 excluding run-rate synergies, respectively) as well as geographical, product, and customer diversification.

Going forward, Moody's expects that Nexi's top-line will continue to benefit from positive market fundamentals, driven by a secular shift towards digital payments from cash, particularly in Italy, Germany, Poland, and Greece, given a relatively low penetration of card-based payments. Moody's forecasts that revenue growth of around 7% per annum, in combination with synergies from the integration of SIA and Nets, will drive company-adjusted EBITDA towards €1.7 billion over the next 12-18 months, leading to an improvement in Moody's-adjusted leverage to below 4.5x and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) towards the high-single digits over the course of 2023. That said, the rating agency also considers there to be execution risks to this forecast given growing macroeconomic uncertainty and the risk that deleveraging could be delayed should the company make material debt-funded acquisitions.

Nexi's Ba2 rating is also supported by the company's leading position in its key markets; high barriers to entry in the payment processing market; and Nexi's scale, which is a key source of competitive advantage.

These strengths are balanced by Nexi's geographical concentration, given its focus on Italy and the Nordic countries; a certain degree of product line and customer concentration; execution risks related the successful integration of Nets and SIA; as well as management's acquisitive nature and the associated risk of delays to Nexi's deleveraging, should debt financing be used.

Nexi's rating takes into consideration the company's governance. Its ownership structure has evolved significantly since 2018 towards a governance structure characterised by improved transparency and a lower tolerance for leverage/risk. Nexi's board of directors consists of 13 members, seven of which are independent. Although management has stated its intention to participate in the payment sector's ongoing consolidation, they have also confirmed a net leverage target of 2.5x (based on company-adjusted EBITDA including run-rate synergies). The all share-based recent transactions with SIA and Nets indicate a more conservative financial policy, compared with all debt-funded acquisitions of the past. The presence of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. in Nexi's shareholding structure could also support conservative financial policies, although we also note the ongoing presence of several financial sponsors, with part of their stakes still subject to a lock-up period until July 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Nexi has good liquidity, supported by cash on balance sheet of €1.4 billion as of 31 December 2021 (proforma for the repayment of certain SIA liabilities which took place on 03 January 2022), an undrawn €350 million revolving credit facility (RCF), as well as facilities that cover the group's working capital requirements. The company experiences significant volatility in working capital needs because of the requirement to fund differences in the timing of settlement between counterparties in the merchant acquiring business and the funding of customer receivables on behalf of its co-issuer banks. Nexi has dedicated clearing and overdraft facilities to cover these needs, consisting of a non-recourse factoring lines of up to €3.6 billion as of December 2021 and up to €1.9 billion of bilateral credit facilities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Nexi's €825 million senior notes due 2024, €466.5 million term loan due 2025, €200 million term loan due 2025, €1 billion term loan due 2026, €1.05 billion senior notes due 2026, €500 million senior convertible notes due 2027, €1.0 billion senior convertible notes due 2028, €1.05 billion senior notes due 2029 and €350 million RCF due 2026, as well as the €220 million of backed senior notes due 2024 issued by Nassa Topco AS, all rank pari passu as unsecured liabilities of the company.

The €825 million senior notes due 2024, €1.05 billion senior notes due 2026, €1.05 billion senior notes due 2029, all issued by Nexi, as well as the €220 million of backed senior notes due 2024 issued by Nassa Topco AS, are all rated Ba2, at the same level as the corporate family rating. This reflects the relatively small size of the liabilities of operating subsidiaries, including trade payables, pensions and operating leases which rank ahead. The RCF and term loan are subject to a net-leverage-based financial maintenance covenant currently set at 5.25x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if Nexi delivers strong revenue and EBITDA gains and demonstrates a conservative financial policy such that Moody's-adjusted leverage improves to below 4.0x on a sustained basis; its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratio improves to high single-digits in percentage terms on a sustained basis; and the company maintains good liquidity.

Downward rating pressure could develop if Nexi loses large customer contracts or its customer churn increases; its Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 4.5x on a sustained basis; Moody's-adjusted FCF weakens; or the company's liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Nexi, which is Headquartered in Milan, Italy, is a leading provider of digital payment solutions in Europe, offering products, technologies, and capabilities across the payments ecosystem. Present in 25 countries, its activities include merchant acquiring, issuer processing, card issuing, POS and ATM management, and other technology-driven services to financial institutions, individual cardholders and corporate clients. Nexi reported net revenue of around €3.0 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of around €1.4 billion in 2021, both pro forma the full-year impact of the acquisitions of Nets and SIA, which completed in July 2021 and December 2021, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fabrizio Marchesi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

