Moody's upgrades Nine Energy's CFR to Caa1 from Caa3; outlook stable

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Nine Energy Service, Inc.'s (Nine) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa3 and affirmed the Caa2 rating of its $300 million senior secured notes due 2028. Nine's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged. The outlook was changed to stable from rating on review. This concludes the review initiated on January 17, 2023.

"The upgrade of Nine Energy's ratings reflects the company's refinancing, which extends its debt maturity profile, and an improved oilfield services industry environment," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Nine Energy Service, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa3-PD

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nine Energy Service, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nine Energy Service, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nine's Caa1 CFR reflects improving leverage offset by small size, the highly cyclical nature of the oilfield services sector and constraints on liquidity. Revenue and EBITDA will continue to rebound in 2023 amid an improved industry environment. The company has benefited from both increased pricing for its services and activity improvements amid a tighter market for oilfield services. While operating performance is improving, the sector remains highly competitive amid continued capital discipline by upstream companies. Nine benefits from diversification across multiple business lines and exposure to various basins. Favorable governance considerations include improvement in financial strategy and risk management because the refinancing transaction addressed near-term debt maturities.

Nine's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation for Nine to maintain adequate liquidity through 2023. As of September 30, 2022, Nine had $21 million of cash on its balance sheet and $27 million drawn on its ABL revolver. The company borrowed another $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The ABL revolver due 2027 has a $95 million borrowing base and $150 million of lender commitments. The revolver has a springing minimum fixed charge coverage ratio (with springing based on availability under the facility). Moody's expects the company to have sizable borrowings on the revolver pro forma for the refinancing transaction and for the company to repay these borrowings over time with free cash flow. Beginning in November 2023, and every six months thereafter, the company will need to offer to repurchase the notes at par in an aggregate amount equal to 75% of excess cash flow for the prior two quarters.

Nine's $300 million of senior secured notes due 2028 are rated Caa2. This is one notch below the CFR and reflects a second lien claim on the assets that secure the revolver with a first lien claim, including accounts receivable, inventory and equipment (ABL priority collateral). The senior secured notes have a first lien on non-ABL priority collateral and a second lien on ABL priority collateral. The ABL revolver has a second lien on non-ABL priority collateral.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Nine will maintain improved leverage and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include repayment of debt and improved liquidity including increased availability under the revolver; sustained EBITDA growth and supportive industry environment; consistent positive free cash flow generation; and conservative financial policies.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include negative free cash flow generation or weakening liquidity.

Nine, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a publicly traded provider of oilfield services, focused on well completions, to exploration and production companies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

