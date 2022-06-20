Moody's upgrades Nippon Yusen to Ba1; outlook stable

Tokyo, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha's (NYK) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade is based on NYK's significant deleveraging," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"NYK has used the windfall cash flow from the unprecedentedly favorable industry conditions to reduce debt, which will cushion it against weaker market conditions next year and beyond," added Semetko.

Favorable industry conditions improved earnings across most of NYK segments, but the unprecedented earnings in its containership segment drove record earnings and cash flow last year.

The company's retained cash flow more than quadrupled in the fiscal year ended March 2022 (fiscal 2021), cash on hand doubled from its typical levels, and net debt declined by about 35% between March 2020 and March 2022. As a result, retained cash flow/net debt improved to 69% in fiscal 2021 from 12% in fiscal 2019 and 2020.

Its containership joint venture (JV), Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE), turned extraordinarily profitable from its legacy of losses and began paying dividends in late fiscal 2020, which has boosted cash flow. NYK received about JPY260 billion in dividends from ONE in fiscal 2021, and another about JPY124 billion in dividends in June 2022. The high cash flow has allowed the company to pay down more than JPY200 billion of debt in the last two years and another JPY100 billion this year.

NYK's Debt/EBITDA, before ONE dividends, improved to about 2.5x in fiscal 2021, from 7.3x in fiscal 2019. Adding the ONE dividend to its EBITDA would further reduce NYK's leverage as measured by debt/(EBITDA + ONE dividend) to about 1.5x in fiscal 2021.

Moody's expects that 2023 and 2024 could be challenging years for the containership industry as the global fleet is poised to grow. This increased capacity, combined with the debottlenecking of supply chains, will likely lower containership rates from current historic highs, reducing ONE's profits and therefore the dividends that NYK will receive from the JV.

NYK's Ba1 CFR reflects the shipping industry's volatile rates and the likelihood that the company's profitability will decrease from unprecedentedly high levels, which could increase its leverage. These factors are offset by NYK's currently very high profitability because of strong market conditions, strong banking relationships that mitigate refinancing risk, large scale and diversified shipping portfolio, and unencumbered balance sheet.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NYK will maintain stronger-than-historical credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Moody's anticipates NYK reducing debt as it has publicly committed, which will help protect its credit quality even if the containership rates fall from the current unsustainably high levels. Moody's expects NYK's leverage will increase from the recent extraordinary lows in the mid-2x range, but lower debt levels could sustain leverage in the low 3x range.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if NYK reduces significantly more debt than currently expected. A track record of more predictable cash flow, including dividends from ONE, as well as commitment to lower debt from current levels will be credit positive. Moody's will consider an upgrade if the company sustains through the business cycle debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and retained cash flow/net debt in the high teens.

Moody's could consider downgrading the rating if NYK sustains leverage metrics that map to single-B quality. A more aggressive financial policy, including a material increase in shareholder returns or an increase in debt, will be credit negative.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Shipping Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74070. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is one of the world's largest shipping companies by fleet size.

