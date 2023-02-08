info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Nokia's ratings to Ba1; stable outlook

08 Feb 2023

Milan, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Nokia Oyj's (Nokia or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, its senior unsecured long-term ratings to Ba1 from Ba2, and the senior unsecured medium term note (MTN) programme rating to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2. Moody's has also affirmed Nokia's Not Prime (NP) commercial paper ratings. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to Ba1 reflects the good execution of Nokia's strategic plan, with improved profitability in both Network Infrastructure and Mobile Networks," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Nokia.

"The upgrade also reflects our expectation that Nokia will continue to report additional profit growth in the next 12 to 18 months, driven by higher revenue and better margin on the back of a stronger product mix and scale," adds Mr. Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects that Nokia will continue to grow its revenue supported by the steady demand in the Network Infrastructure segment, on the back of increased needs for higher capacity and speed. In the Mobile Networks segment, Nokia should benefit from higher conversion rate from 4G to 5G contracts, allowing the company to grow faster than the radio access network (RAN) market.

Moody's expects the growth in the RAN market to flatten over 2023-24, due to a combination of reduced capital expenditures from telecom operators in North America as the 5G cycle is  maturing and  some de-stocking following the normalization of supply chains, partially offset by higher growth in emerging markets, particularly in India.

While the overall economic environment has weakened, posing a risk to the forecasts, Nokia is less exposed to short-term volatility as its end markets reflect longer-term planning from telecom operators.

Nokia's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA increased to €3.2 billion in 2022 (from €2.9 billion in 2021) on the back of stronger performance across both Mobile Networks and Network Infrastructure because of a favourable geographical and product mix. Nokia's Moody's-adjusted funds from operations remained steady at €3 billion in 2022. However, because of a significant increase in working capital needs owing to supply chain constraints and the impact of higher revenue from patent licensing, Nokia's Moody's-adjusted operating cash flow fell to €1.5 billion (€2.6 billion in 2021). Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA improved to 2.4x as of December 2022 from 2.7x in 2021.

Moody's expects Nokia to report profit growth over 2023-24 and additional operating margin improvement of around 20-30 basis points each year, driven by higher revenue and better margins on the back of a stronger product mix and the benefits of operating leverage. Despite stronger earnings, the rating agency expects additional working capital needs in 2023 driven by higher volumes, partially offset by a normalization in supply chain.

As a result, Nokia's Moody's-adjusted FCF will remain positive between €500 million - €700 million each year over 2023-24. The rating agency expects additional improvements in Nokia's credit metrics, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declining towards 2.0x in 2024 and the company maintaining a net cash position.

The Ba1 rating reflects (1) Nokia's significant scale and relevance in the telecom equipment market, with a global market position in the top three in wireless, fixed, IP and optical networks; (2) the contribution from its highly profitable licensing business; (3) its broad geographical diversification, with sales well spread across all major regions; (4) its improving operating performance and cash flow generation; and (5) its strong liquidity and balanced financial policy.

The rating is constrained by (1) the cyclicality of the telecom equipment industry; (2) the company's exposure to intense competition and technology cycles; (3) its high investment needs and R&D costs, combined with the risk of new restructuring costs; and (4) the weakened macroeconomic outlook.

LIQUIDITY

Nokia's liquidity remains strong, reflecting a large cash balance of €8.5 billion (including €3.1 billion of short-term investments) as of December 2022; €700 million of non-current interest-bearing financial investments; and a €1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2026 (RCF, fully undrawn as of December 2022), with no financial covenants and no significant adverse change clause for drawdowns; the expected positive FCF generation of €500 million - €700 million each year over 2023-24; and the limited upcoming debt maturities mostly including a €750 million senior unsecured bond maturing in March 2024.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Nokia's probability of default rating of Ba1-PD incorporates the use of a 50% family recovery rate assumption, reflecting a capital structure comprising both bank debt and bonds. All of Nokia's debt instruments, including its €1.5 billion revolving credit facility, are senior unsecured, have investment-grade style documentation and have no financial covenants. Nokia's rated senior unsecured bonds have a Ba1 rating, at the same level as Nokia's Ba1 corporate family rating.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Nokia's operating performance will continue to improve driven by a combination of positive growth in its markets and additional margin improvement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the cyclicality of this industry and the potential for rapid reversals in operating performance when there are changes in technology cycles or material market share shifts owing to changes in the competitive dynamics, further upward pressure on the rating is more limited.

However, overtime, positive pressure on the rating could develop if Nokia continues to execute successfully its strategy, while improving its competitive position and securing technology leadership in both mobile and fixed. Quantitatively, upward pressure would require the company's operating margin (Moody's-adjusted) to increase towards 15%, a strong free cash flow generation after shareholder distributions; and a sustained solid liquidity profile and strong balance sheet with low leverage and an ample cash buffer that allows sufficient cushion to comfortably weather industry downcycles.

Downward rating pressure is unlikely in the next 12-18 months, but could arise if the company's operating performance deteriorates, reflecting sustained market share losses or an unexpected contraction of the underlying markets. Quantitatively, downward pressure would arise if its Moody's adjusted operating margin declines below 8%, its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 2.5x; or its FCF and liquidity deteriorates significantly.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Nokia Oyj

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nokia Oyj

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)NP

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Nokia Oyj

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, Nokia is a leading provider of radio access/mobile broadband wireless and fixed equipment, software and services to telecommunication operators, as well as enterprises. The company also operates a licensing, brand and technology development business. Nokia reported total group net sales of €24.9 billion and comparable operating profit of €3.1 billion in 2022. Nokia has four operating and reportable segments for the financial reporting purposes: (1) Mobile Networks, (2) Network Infrastructure, (3) Cloud and Network Services and (4) Nokia Technologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

