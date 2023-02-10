Moody's upgrades Nolensville, TN's issuer rating to Aa1

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the Town of Nolensville, TN's issuer rating to Aa1 from Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the town's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The town has about $6.4 million in outstanding debt as of June 30, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa1 reflects the town's rapidly growing tax base given its close proximity to Nashville, TN, strong resident wealth and income levels, a robust financial position and a low debt burden. The rating also reflects the town's growing need for additional public services and capital improvements within the town due to the expanding population and tax base which will likely result in increased expenditures and debt burden. The town's moderate tax base of $2.46 billion has experienced a trend of rapid growth, demonstrating a 5-year growth rate of 129% and an average annual growth of 18% since 2016. Located in Williamson County and in the metro Nashville area, the economic base is anticipated to expand in the near term as population growth fuels new commercial and retail developments. Furthermore, the town's resident wealth and income levels are very strong with a median household income (adjusted for regional price parity) of 235% of the US MHI and a full value per capita of $267,000.

The town's financial position is robust due to several years of strong growth in local tax revenues and conservative budgeting. As of fiscal 2021, the town's available general fund balance was $10.8 million or a very strong 108% of revenues. Due to the recent growth in the town's assessed value and a recent tax rate increase, property tax revenue increased by 114% in fiscal 2021 and on average by 32% annually since 2016. Similarly, due to the town's expanding economy and boosted demand for online purchasing, sales tax revenue increased by 40% in fiscal 2021 and on average by 22% annually since 2016. While local tax revenues have seen impressive growth, the town's expenditures have been kept limited.

In August 2020, the town established a new system of government by holding the first election of its board of commissioners. The new management team, along with a new mayor, took office in October 2020. Following the new appointments and heightened pressure from town residents to spend down on annual surpluses, the town has shifted its approach on reserves and spending. In fiscal 2021, the town adopted a formal fund balance policy to hold a minimum of 75% and maximum of 100% of general fund expenditures in unassigned general fund balance. Fiscal 2022 estimates show a healthy surplus of $853,800 in the general fund, however the general fund declined to $7.7 million due to a $4.0 million transfer to a Capital Improvements fund. Unaudited available fund balance is 61% of revenues for fiscal 2022 year-end.

Nolensville's long-term liabilities is low but is expected to grow significantly given the town's 10-year capital plan. As of fiscal 2021, the town has a long-term liabilities ratio of 66.5%. The town's extensive 10-year capital plan is projected to cost $56.5 million for roadways, buildings and facilities and other improvements. In turn, the town is expecting to issue approximately $18.0 million to $22.0 million in debt to fund certain capital projects. In the short run, they plan to build a new fire station and police headquarters with a projected cost of $13.2 million. On the other hand, the town's pension and OPEB liabilities are modest.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are not typically assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Continued growth in growth in the local economy

- Ability to address capital projects without significant use of reserves or additional debt than anticipated

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Erosion of the town's tax base or deterioration of socioeconomic factors

- Decreases in overall financial position - Significant increase in leverage position

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

PROFILE

The Town of Nolensville is located in Williamson County (Aaa/Stable), approximately 20 miles from Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County (Aa2/Stable). The town has a population of 15,487 residents and is largely suburban that benefits from the institutional stability and its short proximity to a major metropolitan city.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ahteshamul Hoque

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Christopher Coviello

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

