Moody's upgrades Norican's ratings to B2; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B2 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B2-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Norican Global A/S ("Norican" or "the group"), a holding company of Danish manufacturer of machines and aftermarket products for the global metallic parts formation and preparation industries. Moody's also upgraded to B2 from B3 the instrument rating on the €340 million guaranteed senior secured notes due May 2023, issued by Norican A/S. The outlook on both entities remains stable.

"The ratings upgrade to B2 recognizes Norican's newly signed commitments for credit facilities that it will – together with available cash on hand – use to fully redeem its €340 guaranteed senior secured notes issued under Norican A/S due in May this year", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Norican. "With an average maturity of more than four years, the new loans eliminate recently evolving refinancing risks, while the group's use of sizeable excess cash to lower its gross debt will reduce its leverage to a modest level for the B2 rating category. At the same time, the stable outlook balances the reduced leverage with an increasing interest burden that we expect to constrain cash flow generation and the B2 rating in a likely more challenging operating environment this year on slowing economic growth, persistent inflation and high geopolitical risks", adds Mr. Grossmann.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Norican's ratings to B2 follows the group's announcement of newly signed commitments for credit facilities with a consortium of Nordic banks and investment funds, and fresh equity via a shareholder loan (SHL) provided by its shareholder Altor Equity Partners. The group will use the proceeds from the new instruments, as well as available cash on hand (€156 million cash and cash equivalents reported as of 30 September 2022) to redeem in full its €340 million guaranteed senior secured notes due May 2023 issued under Norican A/S, plus accrued interest and expected fees and transaction costs. Besides eliminating refinancing risks, the transaction, which Moody's expects to close in February, will improve Norican's liquidity with the average maturity of the new bank loans exceeding four years, and significantly lower its gross indebtedness and leverage. For instance, on a Moody's-adjusted and pro forma basis, Norican's leverage as of 30 September 2022 reduces to around 4.3x gross debt/EBITDA from 5.3x, a solid level when compared with Moody's 4.0-5.0x leverage guidance for a B2 rating. At the same time, however, the rating agency expects Norican's sales to slightly decline and its strongly improved profitability in 2022 to soften this year. The expected moderating business activity reflects Moody's anticipated slowdown in economic growth and demand in some of Norican's end markets (e.g., industrial, construction), while its equipment order backlog continues to shrink since Q2-2022. As inflationary pressures will likely persist through 2023, Norian might also find it difficult to pass on increased input costs to its customers, at least in the new equipment business. Moody's, therefore, expects a moderate decline in Norican's EBITDA and its leverage to increase towards 5x this year. Given somewhat higher interest costs after the proposed refinancing, with the new loans carrying an around 6% average interest margin, Norican's interest coverage should remain at the lower end of Moody's defined 2.0-3.0x (Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense) range for the B2 rating category. Likewise, the increased interest burden will constrain Norican's free cash flow (FCF), which Moody's, however, expects to turn positive in 2023 after falling to €8 million negative in the 12 months through September 2022 due to a significant working capital build-up.

Norican's B2 CFR is further supported by its (1) leading position in the niche market for green sand molding machines, metal finishing equipment and aluminum foundry solutions; (2) large installed base, which underpins its sizable aftermarket activities (over 50% of group revenue in the 12 months through September 2022) that provide more stable revenues than the new equipment business; (3) good geographic diversification across Asia, Europe and North America; (4) strong profitability, illustrated by a 12.4% Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin for the 12 months through September 2022; and (5) low capital intensity, which has historically translated into mostly positive FCF generation.

Factors constraining the rating include (1) Norican's small size, with revenue of €483 million in the 12 months through September 2022; (2) its exposure to cyclical sectors, particularly the automotive sector, which accounted for over 55% of group revenue in the 12 months through September 2022; (3) the ongoing shift from ferrous metals to competing materials, which may reduce the demand for foundry equipment over time; and (4) its private-equity owner, who has been invested in the business since 2015, implying some risk of a potential ownership and/or capital structure changes in the short to medium-term, in Moody's view.

LIQUIDITY

Norican's liquidity post the transaction will be adequate. Pro forma for the proposed refinancing with new term loans, which Moody's understands are underwritten by the respective lenders, the group expects its cash on hand to reduce to around €50 million. Other cash sources include the newly signed €60 million revolving credit facility, maturing in 2025, of which €25 million are currently used for bank guarantees, as well as Moody's forecast of up to €30 million annual funds from operations. These sources significantly exceed Moody's forecast of Norican's basic near-term cash needs. Expected cash uses mainly comprise about €10 million working capital need in 2023, annual capital spending of around €12 million (including €6 million lease payments), and Moody's standard 3% of sales working cash assumption. Moody's does not expect Norican to initiate dividend payments or shareholder distributions in any other form over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's further expects Norican to maintain consistent compliance with its maintenance covenants (interest cover and net leverage), as stipulated in the new credit agreements.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

In terms of governance, the rating action positively reflects Norican's demonstrated commitment to reduce its indebtedness and de-leverage by using a substantial amount of available cash on the balance sheet as part of the proposed notes refinancing. Moody's governance assessment is also supported by the group's target to maintain its reported leverage below 3x net debt/EBITDA (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities).

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances Norican's reduced and modest leverage for the B2 rating category and its improved liquidity after the proposed refinancing with Moody's expectation of limited FCF generation over the next 12-18 months due to a rising interest burden and a likely slowing operating performance in a more challenging economic environment this year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would build, if Norican's (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reduced to below 4.0x, (2) Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense improved to sustainably above 3.0x, (3) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improved towards the high-single-digit percentage range.

Downward pressure on the ratings would build, if Norican's (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably exceeded 5.0x, (2) interest coverage fell sustainably to below 2.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense, (3) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt failed to improve towards the low-single-digit percentages and liquidity started to contract.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Norican Global A/S ("Norican") is a holding company for a variety of branded industrial technology businesses that offer products and services to the global ferrous metals and light metals industries. The group consists of the following brands: (1) DISA, a provider of equipment and aftermarket services for the green sand molding sector (predominantly gray iron casting); (2) Wheelabrator, a complete provider of cleaning, strengthening and polishing equipment, and aftermarket services mainly for the ferrous metals sector; (3) ItalPresse, a provider of gravity, and low- and high-pressure die-casting solutions; (4) Gauss, a provider of automated die-casting solutions; and (5) StrikoWestofen, a provider of aluminum furnace technologies. Norican is owned by a fund affiliated to Altor Equity Partners, a Nordic-focused private equity sponsor. In the 12 months ended September 2022, Norican generated revenue of €483 million and reported underlying EBITDA of around €68 million (14.1% margin).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Goetz Grossmann, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

