Moody's upgrades North West Redwater's senior secured ratings to A3 from Baa1; outlook stable

Toronto, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded North West Redwater Partnership's (NWR) senior secured ratings to A3 from Baa1, along with the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to a3 from baa1. The rating outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: North West Redwater Partnership

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: North West Redwater Partnership

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action acknowledges the April 21, 2022 upgrade of Canadian Natural Resources Limited's (CNRL) senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 owing to its strengthened balance sheet following substantial debt reduction. CNRL and its affiliates are a 50% owner and a 25% diluted bitumen provider and toll payer in the NWR project. Through ownership and contractual arrangements under the long-term tolling contract, NWR's financial performance is reliant on CNRL's credit quality as well as the credit quality of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission (APMC), as agent of the Province of Alberta (Alberta: Aa3, positive), through its 50% ownership and a tolling contract for 75% of the capacity of the project.

The project has some ongoing exposure to the weaker of the two counterparties, Canadian Natural Resources Partnership (CNRP, as diluted bitumen supplier and toll payer), indirectly wholly-owned by CNRL. However, in an extreme downside scenario that includes CNRL's credit quality dramatically deteriorating, we believe APMC has an economic incentive (but not an obligation) to avoid a NWR default should that scenario occur, since a default and termination of the processing agreements would still require APMC to continue paying its share of the debt tolls until maturity of the debt. Because of the ongoing risk of that scenario, NWR's credit profile aligns closer to CNRL's Baa1 credit quality.

The A3 rating reflects the fact that NWR benefits from two processing agreements until 2058, under which APMC and CNRP are obligated to supply NWR with diluted bitumen. NWR also benefits from supportive tolls including the debt tolls that are due no matter what, without any deduction, offset or test. The rating also recognizes the benefits of the financing structure including the trust account structure which reduces credit exposure to the two toll payers. NWR's DSCRs are expected to be resilient under a wide range of possible scenarios, as one would expect from a structure that the debt and O&M costs are fully pass through.

Moody's considers NWR to be a Government-Related Issuer (GRI) owing to Alberta's 50% ownership of the project. As a GRI, the a3 BCA factors in an assumption of very high dependence and moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from the Alberta government.

RATING OUTLOOK

NWR's stable rating outlook incorporates our assumption that NWR will perform at its design capacity and will generate debt service coverage ratios consistently at 1.0x or above.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating could be considered if:

- The refinery operates as expected - or better - from both an operating costs and performance point of view, and CNRL's rating is upgraded.

The rating may be downgraded if:

- CNRL is downgraded or there is a material downgrade of the Province of Alberta.

- Permanent impairment of the economic rationale for the project brought about by, for instance, material operating performance issues; inability to operate at forecasted costs.

- Abandonment of the debt smoothing mechanism.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1313741, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PROFILE

NWR is 50% owned by CNRL (through CNR (Redwater) Limited or CNRRL) and 50% owned by APMC (through APMC (Redwater) L.P.), which replaced North West Refining Inc. in June 2021.

NWR is responsible for the design, construction and operation of a new upgrader/refinery (the Sturgeon refinery), 45 kilometers northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. The facility has a design capacity to process approximately 77,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of bitumen blend. The project reached in-service date in 2020.

