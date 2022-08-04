Moody's upgrades Northeast Ohio Medical University's (OH) issuer and general receipts revenue bonds to Baa1 and student housing revenue bonds to Baa2, assigns Baa1 to Series 2022; outlook stable

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Northeast Ohio Medical University's (OH) issuer and General Receipts revenue bond ratings to Baa1 from Baa2, and also upgraded its Student housing Revenue bonds to Baa2 from Baa3. At the same time, we have also assigned a Baa1 rating to its proposed $32 million of General Receipts Bonds, Series 2022. The bonds have an expected final maturity in fiscal 2044. The university has total pro forma debt of about $149 million. The outlook has been revised stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Northeast Ohio Medical University's (NEOMED) issuer rating to Baa1 was driven by its continued positive momentum in executing its various financial and strategic objectives. A strengthened financial strategy, a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework, will contribute to the maintenance of strong liquidity and low double-digit EBIDA margins, which helps mitigate very high debt leverage. Measured growth of new and existing high demand programs, without demanding additional capital investment, will provide for greater scale and improved enrollment diversification. The execution risks associated with these academic initiatives are tempered by the university's disciplined strategic and financial planning practices.

NEOMED's Baa1 issuer rating is also supported by its very good brand and strategic positioning, solid liquidity profile, and sound financial management. Its academic curriculum consisting entirely of graduate and professional healthcare programs will support ongoing favorable student demand and steady revenue growth. Despite a high cost business model, the use of conservative budgeting practices along with strong state financial support will contribute to the maintenance of solid financial operations and debt service coverage above 2x. However, very high direct and adjusted debt levels will remain a key credit constraint and limit cash flow available for strategic reinvestment.

The Baa1 rating on the General Receipts bonds reflects the issuer rating, the relatively broad array of pledged revenues, and the good coverage of debt service from those revenues.

The Baa2 rating on the Student Housing Revenue bonds reflects the more limited pledge of project revenues that is supplemented by university support if needed to ensure sufficient debt service coverage. The issuance of the Series 2022 bonds will finance the university's purchase the student housing project from ERS Housing LLC, a component unit of the university, and ERS Housing LLC will use proceeds from the sale to redeem all out the outstanding student housing bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the issuer and General Receipts bonds reflects Moody's expectations that continued budget discipline will provide for a maintenance of low double-digit EBIDA margins. It also reflects our expectations of continued favorable liquidity and a gradual reduction in direct debt leverage.

The stable outlook on the student housing revenue bonds is based on the performance of the housing project which generates sufficient revenue to fully cover project expenses and debt service without the support of a university subsidy. It also incorporates the strategic importance of the project to the university.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in total cash and investments and liquidity providing for materially stronger coverage of direct and adjusted debt

- Substantial increase in scale supported by improved enrollment and revenue diversification leading to sustainably stronger cash flow available for strategic reinvestment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain at least 2x debt service coverage

- Failure to gradually reduce direct debt leverage - Erosion in unrestricted monthly liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The General Receipts bonds (Baa1 stable), including the proposed Series 2022, are payable from a first pledge of and lien on NEOMED's General Receipts, which include all campus receipts excluding state appropriations and receipts previously pledged or otherwise restricted. Total pledged revenue amounted to $57 million in fiscal 2021.

The Series 2012 Student Housing Revenue Bonds (Baa2 stable) are secured by general project revenue as well as a mortgage lien. Under a Cooperative Agreement, the university agrees to provide support to the project as needed to ensure that it generates above 1x debt service coverage. These student housing bonds will be redeemed by ERS Housing LLC from proceeds of the sale of the student housing project to the university.

The privately placed unrated senior note is secured by a first mortgage lien on the facility it financed - a health, wellness and medical education center. The notes are ultimately legal obligations of ERS Strategic Properties, Inc., a component unit of NEOMED that was established to support commercial activity on behalf of the university. Repayment on the note is provided through guaranteed lease payments made by the university, which now leases the entire facility. The note includes a 1x debt service coverage covenant that could trigger a debt acceleration unless it is cured within 90 days. The note will be placed with the counterparty until the final maturity in 2044.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the proposed Series 2022 bonds will be used to purchase the student housing project from ERS Housing LLC, a component unit of the University. The bond issuance will provide for economic savings, and reduce both debt structure risks and the administrative burden. The Series 2022 bonds will be on parity with other outstanding rated General Receipts bonds.

PROFILE

Founded in 1973, Northeast Ohio Medical University is a public, health sciences focused university that is located in northeastern Ohio. In fall 2021, the university enrolled 1,030 full-time equivalent students across three colleges: Medicine, Pharmacy and Graduate Studies. All of the university's students are graduate-level or professional-degree seeking. The university benefits from numerous strategic partnerships with universities, hospitals and pharmacy partners.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

