Moody's upgrades Northeastern Illinois University's issuer rating to Ba1 and certificates of participation rating to Ba2; outlook is stable

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Northeastern Illinois University's issuer rating to Ba1 from Ba2 and Certificates of Participation rating to Ba2 from Ba3. Total outstanding direct debt at the end of fiscal 2021 was approximately $47 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Northeastern Illinois University's (NEIU) issuer rating to Ba1 reflects continued strengthening of the State of Illinois' (Baa1/stable) fiscal condition with positive downstream effects to the university and an improving operating environment. The state's recently enacted fiscal 2023 budget increases direct operating appropriations to the university by 5%, as well as increased monetary assistance program (MAP) funding which provides financial aid for students. Both are favorable for the university's operating environment, adding greater budget predictability and supporting student affordability. Increased pension contributions by the state lessens the risk of the state shifting future pension liabilities and associated contributions to the university.

Nonetheless, NEIU's issuer rating remains constrained by its heavy reliance on the State of Illinois for operating support and a highly challenged brand and strategic positioning. The university receives over 50% of its overall operating revenue from the state, which still faces material long-term fiscal challenges, making NEIU vulnerable to future funding volatility or reduced appropriations. And, while operating performance has strengthened, recent improvement is bolstered by non-recurring federal pandemic support with future performance reliant primarily on the ability to generate net tuition revenue, increased state support, and cost containment efforts. Brand and strategic positioning challenges are evidenced by sustained and persistent full-time equivalent enrollment losses, with enrollment declining by more than 40% over the past decade. Additionally, the university's capital spending has been below depreciation for multiple years resulting in an increasing age of plant, which could further weaken the university's brand and strategic positioning over the long run. Other credit factors considered include relatively low-direct debt, solid liquidity, sound annual debt service coverage, and a highly liquid investment portfolio.

The certificates of participation are rated one notch below the issuer rating due to the contingent nature of the obligation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of increased and on-time payments from the State of Illinois, resulting in steady EBIDA margins over the outlook period. It also reflects expectations that management will continue managing expenses as the university faces continued enrollment pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued improvement in the state's fiscal condition over multiple years, resulting in further strengthening of NEIU's operating environment

- Significant improvement in strategic position, reflected in enrollment and net tuition revenue growth and less reliance on the state to fund operations - Continued growth in balance sheet reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the State of Illinois' fiscal condition resulting in uncertainty surrounding direct operating support and on-behalf payments

- Inability to curb enrollment losses - Material weakening of liquidity or erosion of operating performance and debt service coverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The Certificates of Participation (COPs) are payable from both state-appropriated funds and from budgeted legally available funds of the university from sources other than state appropriations, including tuition and fees. While the COPs are payable from NEIU's broad budget and the obligation to pay can be terminated in the event that it does not receive sufficient state appropriations and the board determines the university does not have other legally available funds.

PROFILE

NEIU is a regional comprehensive public university with multiple campuses in the Chicago metropolitan area. It is designated by the US Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. Fall 2020 full-time equivalent student enrollment was 4,672 students and fiscal 2020 operating revenue was approximately $170 million, as calculated by Moody's.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Higher-Education-Methodology--PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jared Brewster

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Rachael McDonald

Additional Contact

Housing

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

