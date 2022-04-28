Moody's upgrades Northern Illinois University's (IL) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1 and certificates of participation rating to Ba2; outlook is positive

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Northern Illinois University's (IL) issuer and Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue Bond (AFS) ratings to Ba1 from Ba2 and its Certificates of Participation (COP) rating to Ba2 from Ba3. Total outstanding debt at the end of fiscal 2021 approximately $261 million. The outlook is positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Northern Illinois University's (NIU) issuer rating to Ba1 reflects continued strengthening of the State of Illinois' (Baa1/stable) fiscal condition with positive downstream effects to the university and an improving operating environment. The state's recently enacted fiscal 2023 budget increases direct operating appropriations to the university by 5%, as well as increased monetary assistance program (MAP) funding which provides financial aid for students. Both are favorable for the university's operating environment, aiding greater budget predictability and supporting student affordability. Increased pension contributions by the state lessens the risk of the state shifting future pension liabilities and associated contributions to the university.

Nevertheless, NIU's credit quality remains constrained by its heavy reliance on the State of Illinois for operating support and a highly competitive student market. NIU receives approximately 40% of its revenue from the state, which faces significant long-term fiscal challenges despite recent improvements, making the university vulnerable to future funding volatility. Student charges historically account for over 40% of revenue, a source that has been significantly pressured because of enrollment losses. And, while operating performance has recently strengthened, improvement is bolstered by non-recurring federal pandemic support with longer-term performance reliant primarily on NIU's ability to generate revenue from student charges, increased state support, and cost containment efforts. Additionally, the university's capital spending has been below depreciation for multiple years, resulting in an elevated age of plant, which could erode the university's already challenged brand and strategic positioning over the long term. Other favorable credit factors considered include a relatively sizable scope of operations and very good overall wealth. An offsetting consideration is still relatively thin liquidity.

The Ba1 rating on the auxiliary facilities system (AFS) revenue bonds incorporates the university's Ba1 issuer rating as well as the broadness of the pledge and available financial reserves. The Ba2 rating on the certificates of participation (COPs) are rated one notch below the issuer and auxiliary facilities bond rating due to the contingent nature of the obligation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects prospects for credit improvement if the university is able to maintain continued operating performance stability and increase liquidity, driven by increased state funding and enrollment growth. It also reflects Moody's expectations that management will continue working towards a goal of modifying NIU's footprint and cost structure to reflect student demand and operating revenue.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Sustained strengthening of operating performance resulting in improved liquidity

-Improvement in the state's fiscal condition, improving NIU's operating environment - Evidence of enrollment stabilization and net tuition revenue growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of the State of Illinois' fiscal condition resulting in uncertainty surrounding direct operating support and on-behalf payments

- Return to moderate operating deficits, pressuring the university's liquid reserves - Inability to curb overall full-time equivalent enrollment losses

LEGAL SECURITY

The Auxiliary Facilities System Revenue bonds are secured by the sum of net revenue, pledged fees and pledged tuition. Net revenue, pledged fees and pledged tuition are covenanted to be adjusted in amounts that will maintain 2.0x maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage. Pledged fees are derived from the system and may be adjusted to reflect actual and projected fee increases. Inclusive of the system's net revenue, pledged fees, and pledged tuition, fiscal 2021's coverage far exceeded its covenant requirement with MADS coverage at 12x.

The Series 2014 COPs are payable from state appropriated funds and budgeted legally available funds of the board. Legally available funds include student tuition (subject to the prior pledge for AFS revenue bonds), certain fees, certain investment income, and indirect cost recoveries on grants and contracts. The board is required to transfer pledged tuition to pay for the operating and maintenance costs of the AFS if AFS revenues are insufficient, and these expenses have a priority position over debt service for the COPs. The COPs are unsecured, and the installment agreement can be terminated in the absence of budgeted legally available funds, resulting in a weaker security than the secured pledge provided to AFS bonds.

PROFILE

Northern Illinois University is a multi-campus public university with its main campus in the City of DeKalb, IL (A2), and three satellite campuses that primarily serve graduate students. The university has a broad array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs, including concentrations in education, business, engineering, health and human science, law, and visual and performing arts. Fall 2021 total full-time equivalent student enrollment was 13,153.

