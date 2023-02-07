Moody's upgrades Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d. deposit ratings to A3, changes deposit outlook to stable

Limassol, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d.'s (NKBM) long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings to A3 from Baa1 and changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to baa3 from ba1 ratings on review for upgrade and its junior senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3 from Ba1 ratings on review for upgrade. The bank's P-2 short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings were affirmed.

All other ratings and assessments are not affected by today's rating actions.

The rating actions are driven by the closing of OTP Bank NyRt's (OTP) acquisition of Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d., after the Slovenian competition authority's approval of the transaction on 01 February 2023 [1] and concludes the ratings review initiated on 5 November 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of NKBM's ratings reflects the bank's improved combined solvency and incorporates Moody's view of increasing operational and strategic integration and financial interlinkages with its fundamentally weaker new parent bank, OTP, going forward. These considerations limit the potential gap in creditworthiness between the two banks to one notch.

NKBM's financial profile has continued to strengthen with the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans declining to 3.1% as of year-end 2021. Moody's anticipates that the bank's asset quality will further benefit following SKB banka d.d. Ljubljana's (SKB) integration with NKBM owing to SKB's better asset quality with nonperforming loans to gross loans ratio of 1.1% as of September 2022. NKBM's profitability which has improved in recent years, as the bank grew and delivered cost reductions, will further improve supported by the increasing interest rate environment despite higher credit and operating costs.

Although NKBM's strong total capital ratio of 18.2% as of December 2021 will decline owing to both organic growth and dividend payments, Moody's expects that NKBM's capital will remain strong with sufficient buffer above the bank's 14.8% minimum capital requirements as of December 2022. In addition, following the integration of OTP's two Slovenian banks, the agency expects that OTP will allocate sufficient additional buffers beyond regulatory minimums, in line with its current practices and adjust the dividend policy on its Slovenian subsidiary when necessary.

---The deposit and junior senior unsecured debt ratings

The upgrade of NKBM's long-term bank deposit ratings to A3 and junior senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3 is driven by the upgrade of its BCA and reflects unchanged assumption of three notches of rating uplift for the deposit ratings and no uplift for the junior senior unsecured debt instruments following the application of Moody's forward looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis and broadly unchanged liability structure.

Despite Moody's assumption of a moderate likelihood of support from the Government of Slovenia (A3 stable) for NKBM's depositors the ratings do not benefit from any further uplift because they are already at the same level as the sovereign.

Outlook

The stable outlook of the bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the bank's financial fundamentals over the next 12-18 months will remain broadly stable, that the interlinkages between NKBM and its parent will increase and that the liability structure will not materially alter.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NKBM's ratings could be upgraded if the bank's BCA is upgraded. NKBM's junior senior unsecured debt rating could also be upgraded in case of significant issuance volumes of this instrument class or subordinated debt instruments, beyond Moody's current expectations.

NKBM's BCA could be upgraded in case reliable ring-fencing from risks related to its financially weaker parent can be sustainably established, so that the risks of financial depletion are materially reduced. NKBM's BCA could also be upgraded, in case the BCA of its parent bank OTP is upgraded.

NKBM's ratings could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of its BCA. NKBM's junior senior unsecured debt rating could also be downgraded if the outstanding instrument volumes drop materially.

NKBM's BCA could be downgraded if the BCA of its parent OTP were to be downgraded. The BCA could also be downgraded following a joint and significant deterioration in some of the bank's key solvency and liquidity metrics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.otpgroup.info/static/sw/file/230201_CPA_012_e.pdf 01-Feb-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

