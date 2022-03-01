Moody's upgrades Nova Southeastern University, FL to A3 and assigns A3 to Series 2022; outlook revised to stable

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Nova Southeastern University's (NSU) issuer and revenue bond ratings to A3 from Baa1. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned an A3 rating to the proposed approximately $150 million Taxable Bonds, Series 2022. Expected final maturity of the proposed bonds is in fiscal 2053. As of fiscal year-end 2021, the university had $455 million of total outstanding debt. The outlook is revised to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Nova Southeastern University's issuer and revenue ratings to A3 from Baa1 and the assignment of the A3 to the proposed bond issuance incorporates the university's large and growing scale, improving brand and strategic positioning, and strengthening wealth. The university's track record of implementing and expanding its health professions programs while maintaining consistently strong operating performance supports management's credibility in executing future programmatic and capital expansion plans for the university. These are key governance considerations under our ESG framework and a driver of the rating upgrade. EBIDA margins typically in the 13-15% range have contributed to an over 90% increase in total cash and investments over the past five years, with total cash and investments covering 1.1 years of operating expenses as of fiscal 2021 compared to 0.6 years in fiscal 2017. Consistent capital investment and a comparatively low age of plant are additional favorable credit considerations.

These strengths are tempered by NSU's still relatively thin level of reserves compared to rising pro forma debt and expenses. The university also has weak revenue diversity, with 86% of operating revenue derived from student charges, and an ongoing programmatic growth strategy that consumes considerable resources. Further, NSU faces considerable competition from relatively low priced and reputable public universities in its core Florida market.

The A3 revenue bond ratings incorporate the issuer rating and general obligation characteristic of the bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations that the university's operating performance and revenue growth will continue to support EBIDA margins in the 13-16% range and strong debt service coverage. It additionally incorporates Moody's expectations of continued reserve growth to offset increased leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Marked increase in reserves, relative to both debt and expenses

- Further strengthening of brand and strategic position, including at the growing undergraduate level, with improved revenue diversity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction of liquid reserves, given comparatively thin levels

- Weakening of operating performance

- Further increase in leverage beyond outlined

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds are a general obligation of the university, with a pledge of and first lien on pledged revenues, which include tuition, fees, and dormitory revenues.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds of the Series 2022 Bonds will be used by the university for general corporate purposes and to pay costs of issuance.

PROFILE

Nova Southeastern University is a large comprehensive private university in Davie, Florida. The university consists of 15 colleges and schools offering over 150 programs of study. NSU enrolled 18,057 FTE students in fall 2021 and generated $703 million of total adjusted operating revenue in fiscal 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

