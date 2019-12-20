Moody's upgrades Novartex' CFR to Caa1 from Ca; outlook stable

Paris, December 20, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded Novartex
S.A.S.' ("Novartex" or "the Company") corporate
family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Ca and the probability of default rating
(PDR) to Caa1-PD from Ca-PD/LD. Concurrently,
Moody's has withdrawn the outlook of Vivarte and the C rating on senior
secured notes (the "New Money bond") following the full equitisation
of this instrument. The outlook on Novartex remains stable.
The upgrade reflects the closing of Novartex' balance sheet restructuring
on 17 December 2019, which included a full debt to equity conversion.
"The upgrade reflects the absence of financial debt post restructuring
which is credit positive as Vivarte regains some financial headroom to
implement strategic initiatives and invest in the turnaround its business
operations" said Guillaume Leglise, Assistant Vice President
and Senior Analyst at Moody's.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 17 December 2019, Novartex completed the full capitalization
of Vivarte's New Money debt.
The upgrade of the CFR to Caa1 acknowledges the company's improved
balance sheet after the full debt equitisation. Post restructuring,
the company is left with no financial debt, which Moody's
views as credit positive because this reduces materially the debt and
interest burden and gives the company financial capacity to invest in
its businesses and more attention can be directed to implementing strategic
initiatives. Novartex plans to substantially increase capital spending
towards omnichannel and logistic infrastructures, store refurbishments
notably for La Halle, its main banner, in France, and
store international expansion of the Caroll and Minelli banners.
Novartex' pro forma adjusted leverage (defined as Moody's
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA) post-restructuring will stand at
around 4.1x in fiscal 2019 (year ended 31 August 2019), solely
as a result of Moody's adjustment for operating leases. Despite
the company's expected strategic initiatives, Moody's
believes that profitability improvement will be limited owing to the still
very challenging conditions in the French apparel and footwear market.
As such, Moody's expects leverage to trend modestly below
4.0x in the next 18 months.
Pro forma of the debt restructuring, Novartex exhibits an adequate
liquidity with around EUR134 million of cash available as at end-October
2019. This large cash balance offsets to some extent the absence
of a committed revolving credit facility. The company will benefit
from the absence of financial debt amortization and cash interests.
This will enable Novartex to substantially reinvest into its operations.
While Moody's expects a substantial improvement in the free cash
flow generation, Novartex' weak profitability and increased
capital spending will translate into a negative free cash flow of around
EUR5-20 million per annum in the next 24 months. Moody's
nevertheless believes that the company's current cash balance should
be sufficient to withstand seasonal fluctuations in working capital and
fund the company's capital spending plan of around EUR50 million in fiscal
2020.
Also, Novartex' liquidity will continue to benefit from the
company's ongoing efforts to decrease stocks and reduce its cash
collateral used for letters of credit. In fiscal 2019 the company
already recovered EUR40 million of cash collateral and expects to recover
another EUR15 million in fiscal 2020.
The Caa1 CFR is nevertheless constrained by (1) the company's continued
loss of revenues and profitability over the last three years, (2)
its exposure to the highly fragmented and competitive apparel and footwear
market, (3) the uncertainty around the company's ability to
successfully turnaround its operations notably in the context of continuously
challenging trading conditions in the French apparel market, and
(4) its limited scale and high geographic concentration in France.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Novartex is exposed to increasing social risks, notably changing
consumer preferences and spending patterns. The structural shift
towards e-commerce has increased pressure on incumbent retailers
like Novartex to adapt their online strategy towards more online presence.
The company's current corporate governance is complex owing to a fragmented
shareholder structure following several debt restructurings in the past
few years. As part of the company's debt restructuring completed
on 17 December 2019, Vivarte's New Money bondholders became
shareholders. However, because New Money bondholders are
broadly the same institutions as the current shareholders, Moody's
does not expect a material change in the corporate governance of the group,
which will remain fragmented and with potentially some diverging views
on the strategy between the various stakeholders. This creates
execution risks on the company's turnaround plan.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
Novartex' stable outlook reflects (1) Moody's expectations
that like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, profit margins
and profitability will gradually recover on the back of the company's
strategic initiatives, and (2) the maintenance of an adequate liquidity
despite mildly negative free cash flow generation expected in the next
18 months.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
The ratings could come under downwards pressure if (1) there are no signs
of operational improvement, such as gross margin recovery and positive
LFL sales growth, (2) free cash flow deteriorates beyond Moody's
current expectations which would contribute to a weakening in the company's
liquidity profile.
Moody's could consider an upgrade of the ratings if the company manages
to turnaround its business operations in the next 18 months. Positive
rating pressure would require signs of gradual recovery in net sales'
growth, profitability improving sustainably with Moody's adjusted
EBIT margin in the mid-single digit (in percentage terms),
positive free cash flow generation, and the maintenance of an adequate
liquidity profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Novartex is the holding company of Vivarte, a France-based
footwear and apparel retailer operating city centre boutiques and out-of-town
stores through its 3 remaining banners (La Halle, Minelli and Caroll)
and approximately 1.500 stores. In fiscal 2019 (year ended
31 August 2019), the company generated revenues of €1.2
billion and statutory EBITDA of €40 million. The company offers
a range of apparel and footwear products, mostly women ready-to-wear
products (around 75% of revenues) and to a lesser extend men and
children apparel products (around 25% of revenues).
