Moody's upgrades Nykredit Realkredit's issuer ratings to A1 from A2 and Nykredit Bank's deposit ratings to A1 from A2; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today upgraded Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (Nykredit Realkredit or Nykredit) long-term issuer rating to A1 from A2 and its wholly owned subsidiary Nykredit Bank A/S's (Nykredit Bank) long-term deposit and senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings to A1 from A2, and (P)A1 from (P)A2, respectively. The outlooks on the issuer and deposit ratings remain stable. Concurrently, Moody's also upgraded Nykredit's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to a2 and Nykredit Bank's Adjusted BCA to a2, whereas the bank's BCA was affirmed at baa2.

The upgrade of the long-term issuer and deposit ratings to A1 and senior unsecured MTN program ratings to (P)A1 reflects Moody's opinion that Nykredit's capital gradually has strengthened and provides a strong cushion against the very low incurred credit losses that the mortgage bank has experienced over time. It also reflects Moody's view that Nykredit's liquidity buffer is very strong relative to its likely requirements under stressed conditions, as the bank's mortgages (95% of the group's loan book) are fully funded by covered bonds subject to very limited refinancing risks.

The stable outlook on the issuer and deposit ratings reflects the rating agency's view that Nykredit Realkredit's and Nykredit Bank's financial performances will remain broadly resilient in the aftermath of the coronavirus induced economic downturn.

Please refer to the end of this press release for a list of all affected ratings and assessments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

Nykredit Realkredit

Nykredit Realkredit's BCA and Adjusted BCA were upgraded to a2 from a3 as the rating agency acknowledges that Nykredit's capital gradually has strengthened and provides a strong cushion against the very low incurred credit losses (i.e. write-offs) the mortgage bank has experienced over time. The upgrade also reflects that the group's liquidity buffer is sizeable relative to its refinancing risks. This is supported by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) decision to allow Nykredit to exclude mortgages from the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).

Nykredit's a2 BCA reflects its focus on low-risk mortgage lending, strong regulatory capitalisation, with improved access to capital, moderate but historically stable profitability, and high dependence on market funding, although this risk is significantly mitigated by the resilient domestic covered bond market.

Nykredit Bank

Nykredit Bank's BCA was affirmed at baa2, which reflects its strong capital, good liquidity, elevated asset risk in the bank's portfolio, which may be exacerbated by the economic contraction in 2020 as government support measures are lifted, volatility in profitability but with an improved recurring earnings generation capacity and high market funding dependence.

Nykredit's Bank's a2 Adjusted BCA is driven by Moody's assumption of a very high probability of affiliate support from its parent Nykredit Realkredit reflecting its high interconnectedness to the group. This results in rating uplift and an Adjusted BCA for Nykredit Bank that is the same as for Nykredit.

ISSUER, DEPOSIT AND SENIOR UNSECURED MTN PROGRAM RATINGS

Nykredit Realkredit's issuer rating and Nykredit Bank's deposit and senior unsecured MTN program ratings of A1 and (P)A1 incorporate Moody's expectations of the group's issuance of additional loss-absorbing debt in response to the group's specific minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), which the rating agency's considers will equal 8% of total liabilities and own funds (TLOF).

Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis indicates that the group's junior depositors and senior creditors face a moderate loss given failure, resulting in a rating aligned with the issuers' Adjusted BCAs. Moody's performs its Advanced LGF analysis at the consolidated group level for both entities in line with the Danish FSA's single point of entry (SPE) resolution strategy for Nykredit.

The rating agency's assessment that there is a moderate probability of government support translates into an additional notch of rating uplift included in the deposit, issuer and senior unsecured MTN program ratings.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Nykredit Realkredit's long-term issuer rating is stable as we expect the mortgage credit institution's financial performance to remain broadly resilient in the aftermath of the economic downturn.

The outlook on Nykredit Bank's long-term deposit ratings is stable in line with the stable outlook on the parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

An upgrade of Nykredit's BCA is unlikely as the group's credit profile would need to be significantly strengthened, for instance, by diversifying the group's operations further without increasing risk tolerance and significantly increasing profitability.

Conversely, Nykredit's BCA could be downgraded if the group's asset quality deteriorates significantly, capital falls below the lender's capital target or profitability weakens.

Nykredit's issuer rating could also be downgraded if the group issues senior non-preferred debt volumes below our current expectations or its liability structure changes in a way that increases loss rates for senior creditors.

Nykredit Bank A/S

An upgrade of Nykredit Bank's BCA could result from (1) a meaningful improvement in the bank's asset risk profile; and (2) a material improvement in the bank's funding and liquidity profiles.

Conversely, a downgrade of Nykredit Bank's ratings could be triggered by (1) a downgrade of Nykredit Realkredit's standalone BCA; or (2) a change in Moody's affiliate support assumptions.

A downgrade on Nykredit Bank's BCA could result from (1) significantly weaker profitability; and (2) constrained access to debt capital markets.

Nykredit Bank's deposit and senior unsecured MTN program ratings could also be downgraded if the group issues senior non-preferred debt volumes below Moody's current expectations or its liability structure changes in a way that increases loss rates for senior creditors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Aa3(cr) from A1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A1 from A2, Outlook Remains Stable

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nykredit Bank A/S

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Aa3(cr) from A1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)A1 from (P)A2

....Long-term Deposit Note/CD Program, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to A1 from A2, Outlook Remains Stable

Affirmations:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

