Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades OCI to Ba1; outlook stable

25 Nov 2021

Frankfurt am Main, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded OCI N.V.'s (OCI) corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating to Ba1 and Ba1-PD from Ba2 and Ba2-PD respectively. Concurrently Moody's upgraded the instrument rating of OCI's backed senior secured notes to Ba1 from Ba3. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of OCI's rating to Ba1 reflects the significant gross debt reduction during 2021 and Moody's expectation that the company, on the back of expected strong cash generation, will further reduce gross debt in 2022. Lower gross debt enables OCI to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a Ba1 rating through cycles of the volatile fertilizer and methanol markets.

The upgrade of the backed senior secured notes by two notches, aligning it with the level of the CFR, reflects Moody's view that a material difference between expected loss rates in an event of default for debt issued at the Fertiglobe levels and at the OCI level is not sufficiently likely to warrant notching at this time.

OCI's Moody's adjusted gross debt declined to $4.22 billion as of Q3-2021 from $4.86 billion as of December 2020. Based on already announced bond redemptions, Moody's expects OCI's adjusted gross debt to further decrease to around $4 billion by the end of the year. The company has used a combination of its FCF generation and proceeds from the IPO of its majority owned subsidiary Fertiglobe plc (Fertiglobe) to repay debt. Throughout 2021, OCI benefitted from increasing prices and solid sales volumes for nitrogen fertilizers and methanol, and Moody's expects the pricing environment for OCI's products to remain favorable in 2022, although prices will likely normalize as 2022 progresses. However, even under a more normalized pricing environment and given the company's intention to start paying semi-annual dividends at the OCI N.V. level, Moody's expects OCI to allocate a substantial part of its cash generation and cash on balance sheet to reduce gross debt during 2022. This view also considers OCI's publicly stated intention to reach an investment grade capital structure.

Moody's expects the favorable pricing environment to contribute to strong consolidated credit metrics in 2021, with Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA around 1.7x. In light of the expected further debt reduction, Moody's expects that consolidated Moody's adjusted gross debt /EBITDA will not exceed 2.5x in a scenario where prices return to five year averages. The lower absolute debt level provides OCI with more flexibility to manage inherent cyclicality.

The Ba1 rating also incorporates OCI group's complex capital structure which might constrain its ability to apply FCF to debt reduction. Cash flow generated within the Fertiglobe perimeter (50% majority owned and accounts for around 50%-60% of OCI's consolidated EBITDA) is not directly available to service debt at the OCI N.V. level or at other operating subsidiaries. Cash from the Fertiglobe perimeter can only be upstreamed to the OCI N.V. level via dividend payments, which results in cash leakage to minority shareholders.

OCI's diversification across nitrogen fertilizers and methanol and its geographically diversified production and sales footprint support the credit profile. OCI's asset base is strategically located to serve the high demand regions in the Americas and Europe, but also the relevant markets east of the Suez Canal. The company furthermore benefits from access to low cost natural gas in the US, North Africa and the UAE, which results in a favorable positioning on the global cost curve. However, the short track record of solid operating performance with its current production footprint constrains OCI's rating. Furthermore, the focus of the company's capital allocation following an extensive investment program has been debt reduction, but OCI intends to introduce a dividend, and the lack of track record and clarity on parameters the company will consider when determining dividend levels also constrains the Ba1 rating. At the same time, Moody's recognizes the significant debt reduction since 2019 and favorably considers the company's intention to maintain an investment grade capital structure and to maintain its net leverage (company definition) at around 2x through the cycle.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba1 rating of the backed senior secured notes in line with the CFR reflects Moody's view that debt issued across the group will have largely comparable recovery prospects and that the company will take further steps to simplify its capital structure that are unlikely to result in a meaningfully worse position for OCI creditors relative to Fertiglobe creditors.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

OCI's liquidity profile is good. As of September 2021 the company had around $750 million cash on balance sheet and over $900 million of combined availability under its revolving credit facilities at OCI, Fertiglobe and IFCO. Moody's expects that taking into account the Fertiglobe IPO proceeds and already announced debt repayments, OCI's cash balance at year end will be in excess of $950 million. These liquidity sources in combination with expected FFO generation in the range of $1.6 to $1.7 billion in the next 12 months are sufficient to accommodate expected dividend payments (including minority dividends and common dividends), swings in working capital, scheduled debt repayments and expected capital expenditures.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the chemical industry as being exposed to very high environmental risks. OCI's Dutch operations are subject to the EU CO2 emission trading scheme and the Dutch government's Climate Accord, published in June 2019, which could result in more stringent limitations on the emissions of greenhouse gases. In the US, the company's plants are currently only subject to greenhouse gas emission reporting standards. However, more stringent regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in the Netherlands or the US could have a significant impact on OCI either directly through capital improvements at its plants and limitations to the output or indirectly by resulting in competitive disadvantages vis-à-vis competitors not subject to the same or similar regulations. OCI is aiming at reducing its emissions compared with 2019 by 20% by 2030 and aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. In addition, the European green deal aims at reducing fertilizer use by at least 20% by 2030, which will challenge nitrogen fertilizer producers such as OCI.

OCI is the largest producer of bio-methanol and has taken several initiatives to position itself to benefit from the transition to a low carbon economy. While the company is involved in several projects, the near-term credit impact is likely to be limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading OCI's rating if the company continues to clearly commit towards achieving and sustaining an investment grade rating, backed by demonstration of balanced capital allocation through industry and capex cycles at the OCI N.V. level. An upgrade would be supported by the company's consolidated leverage remaining around 2x through the cycle with RCF/Debt in the mid 20s and FCF/Debt around 10%. Furthermore, we would consider a track record of dividend payments from Fertiglobe to OCI that did not impair Fertiglobe's credit profile a supporting factor.

OCI's ratings could be downgraded if OCI's Moody's adjusted gross leverage would exceed 3x on a sustainable basis and FCF/Debt would approach the mid single digits. Any evidence of capital allocation decisions prioritizing shareholder returns will also be negative for the rating.

