Moody's upgrades OCI to Ba1; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded
OCI N.V.'s (OCI) corporate family rating (CFR) and
probability of default rating to Ba1 and Ba1-PD from Ba2 and Ba2-PD
respectively. Concurrently Moody's upgraded the instrument
rating of OCI's backed senior secured notes to Ba1 from Ba3.
The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of OCI's rating to Ba1 reflects the significant gross
debt reduction during 2021 and Moody's expectation that the company,
on the back of expected strong cash generation, will further reduce
gross debt in 2022. Lower gross debt enables OCI to maintain credit
metrics commensurate with a Ba1 rating through cycles of the volatile
fertilizer and methanol markets.
The upgrade of the backed senior secured notes by two notches, aligning
it with the level of the CFR, reflects Moody's view that a
material difference between expected loss rates in an event of default
for debt issued at the Fertiglobe levels and at the OCI level is not sufficiently
likely to warrant notching at this time.
OCI's Moody's adjusted gross debt declined to $4.22
billion as of Q3-2021 from $4.86 billion as of December
2020. Based on already announced bond redemptions, Moody's
expects OCI's adjusted gross debt to further decrease to around
$4 billion by the end of the year. The company has used
a combination of its FCF generation and proceeds from the IPO of its majority
owned subsidiary Fertiglobe plc (Fertiglobe) to repay debt. Throughout
2021, OCI benefitted from increasing prices and solid sales volumes
for nitrogen fertilizers and methanol, and Moody's expects
the pricing environment for OCI's products to remain favorable in
2022, although prices will likely normalize as 2022 progresses.
However, even under a more normalized pricing environment and given
the company's intention to start paying semi-annual dividends
at the OCI N.V. level, Moody's expects OCI to
allocate a substantial part of its cash generation and cash on balance
sheet to reduce gross debt during 2022. This view also considers
OCI's publicly stated intention to reach an investment grade capital
structure.
Moody's expects the favorable pricing environment to contribute
to strong consolidated credit metrics in 2021, with Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA around 1.7x. In light of the
expected further debt reduction, Moody's expects that consolidated
Moody's adjusted gross debt /EBITDA will not exceed 2.5x
in a scenario where prices return to five year averages. The lower
absolute debt level provides OCI with more flexibility to manage inherent
cyclicality.
The Ba1 rating also incorporates OCI group's complex capital structure
which might constrain its ability to apply FCF to debt reduction.
Cash flow generated within the Fertiglobe perimeter (50% majority
owned and accounts for around 50%-60% of OCI's consolidated
EBITDA) is not directly available to service debt at the OCI N.V.
level or at other operating subsidiaries. Cash from the Fertiglobe
perimeter can only be upstreamed to the OCI N.V. level via
dividend payments, which results in cash leakage to minority shareholders.
OCI's diversification across nitrogen fertilizers and methanol and
its geographically diversified production and sales footprint support
the credit profile. OCI's asset base is strategically located
to serve the high demand regions in the Americas and Europe, but
also the relevant markets east of the Suez Canal. The company furthermore
benefits from access to low cost natural gas in the US, North Africa
and the UAE, which results in a favorable positioning on the global
cost curve. However, the short track record of solid operating
performance with its current production footprint constrains OCI's
rating. Furthermore, the focus of the company's capital
allocation following an extensive investment program has been debt reduction,
but OCI intends to introduce a dividend, and the lack of track record
and clarity on parameters the company will consider when determining dividend
levels also constrains the Ba1 rating. At the same time,
Moody's recognizes the significant debt reduction since 2019 and
favorably considers the company's intention to maintain an investment
grade capital structure and to maintain its net leverage (company definition)
at around 2x through the cycle.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba1 rating of the backed senior secured notes in line with the CFR
reflects Moody's view that debt issued across the group will have
largely comparable recovery prospects and that the company will take further
steps to simplify its capital structure that are unlikely to result in
a meaningfully worse position for OCI creditors relative to Fertiglobe
creditors.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
OCI's liquidity profile is good. As of September 2021 the
company had around $750 million cash on balance sheet and over
$900 million of combined availability under its revolving credit
facilities at OCI, Fertiglobe and IFCO. Moody's expects
that taking into account the Fertiglobe IPO proceeds and already announced
debt repayments, OCI's cash balance at year end will be in
excess of $950 million. These liquidity sources in combination
with expected FFO generation in the range of $1.6 to $1.7
billion in the next 12 months are sufficient to accommodate expected dividend
payments (including minority dividends and common dividends), swings
in working capital, scheduled debt repayments and expected capital
expenditures.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's views the chemical industry as being exposed to very high
environmental risks. OCI's Dutch operations are subject to the
EU CO2 emission trading scheme and the Dutch government's Climate Accord,
published in June 2019, which could result in more stringent limitations
on the emissions of greenhouse gases. In the US, the company's
plants are currently only subject to greenhouse gas emission reporting
standards. However, more stringent regulation on greenhouse
gas emissions in the Netherlands or the US could have a significant impact
on OCI either directly through capital improvements at its plants and
limitations to the output or indirectly by resulting in competitive disadvantages
vis-à-vis competitors not subject to the same or
similar regulations. OCI is aiming at reducing its emissions compared
with 2019 by 20% by 2030 and aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.
In addition, the European green deal aims at reducing fertilizer
use by at least 20% by 2030, which will challenge nitrogen
fertilizer producers such as OCI.
OCI is the largest producer of bio-methanol and has taken several
initiatives to position itself to benefit from the transition to a low
carbon economy. While the company is involved in several projects,
the near-term credit impact is likely to be limited.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider upgrading OCI's rating if the company
continues to clearly commit towards achieving and sustaining an investment
grade rating, backed by demonstration of balanced capital allocation
through industry and capex cycles at the OCI N.V. level.
An upgrade would be supported by the company's consolidated leverage
remaining around 2x through the cycle with RCF/Debt in the mid 20s and
FCF/Debt around 10%. Furthermore, we would consider
a track record of dividend payments from Fertiglobe to OCI that did not
impair Fertiglobe's credit profile a supporting factor.
OCI's ratings could be downgraded if OCI's Moody's adjusted
gross leverage would exceed 3x on a sustainable basis and FCF/Debt would
approach the mid single digits. Any evidence of capital allocation
decisions prioritizing shareholder returns will also be negative for the
rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
