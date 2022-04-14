info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades OCI to Baa3, stable outlook

14 Apr 2022

Frankfurt am Main, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the guaranteed senior unsecured notes issued by OCI N.V. (OCI) to Baa3 from Ba1. Previously the notes issued by OCI N.V. have been guaranteed secured notes. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Baa3 long-term issuer rating to OCI N.V. and withdrew the Ba1 corporate family and Ba1-PD probability of default rating. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of OCI's rating reflects the significant expected debt reduction to around $2.8 billion (Moody's adjusted debt) by the end of 2022 from $4.3 billion at the end of 2021. Moody's expects that OCI will use excess cash flows enabled by the currently strong pricing of nitrogen fertilizers and methanol to reduce debt, in line with the company's ambitions to achieve and maintain an investment grade profile. The upgrade also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will balance dividend payments, growth capex and debt reduction in line with its net leverage target of maintaining net leverage (company definition) of below 2x through the cycle.

The anticipated gross debt reduction positions the company well to sustain credit metrics and financial flexibility in line with a higher rating through the volatile cycle of the nitrogen fertilizer and methanol markets. Moody's expects that the currently strong pricing environment will result in Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA falling to around 1x in 2022 from 1.7x for 2021. Even in the unlikely scenario that prices fall back to 2020 levels Moody's estimates that Moody's adjusted gross leverage would not exceed 3.5x. Moody's expects a combination of high European natural gas prices and financial sanctions on Russia will keep fertilizer supply tight and support elevated price levels through 2022 and likely in 2023.

OCI remains committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile, and the recently introduced dividend policy provides OCI with some flexibility to protect its balance sheet in case of lower EBITDA and cash flows. OCI has announced a base dividend to OCI N.V. shareholders of $400 million per annum to be paid in semiannual installments, with an additional variable component linked to FCF generation. The dividend distribution remains subject to the company maintaining a target net leverage (company definition) of below 2x through the cycle. The debt reduction and financial policy are governance considerations supporting OCI's Baa3 rating.

OCI has also initiated further steps to simplify its capital structure, including a proposed refinancing of the revenue bonds currently outstanding at is subsidiary IFCO, and recently upsized and renewed its revolving credit facility at OCI NV. Following the refinancing of the IFCO bonds all debt outstanding at OCI NV and within Fertiglobe, with the exception of around $280 million at Sorfert, is expected to be unsecured.

The Baa3 rating also incorporates OCI group's complex capital structure which constrains its ability to move cash freely between the OCI N.V. perimeter and Fertiglobe. Cash flow generated within the Fertiglobe perimeter (50% majority owned and accounts for around 50%-65% of OCI's consolidated EBITDA) is not directly available to service debt at the OCI N.V. level or at other operating subsidiaries. Cash from the Fertiglobe perimeter can only be upstreamed to the OCI N.V. level via dividend payments, which results in cash leakage to minority shareholders.

OCI's diversification across nitrogen fertilizers and methanol and its geographically diversified production and sales footprint support the credit profile. OCI's asset base is strategically located to serve the high demand regions in the Americas and Europe, but also the relevant markets east of the Suez Canal. The company furthermore benefits from access to low cost natural gas in the US, North Africa and the UAE, which results in a favorable positioning on the global cost curve. However, the rating is constrained by OCI's exposure to the cyclical demand in pricing patterns of the nitrogen fertilizer and methanol markets.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

OCI's liquidity profile is excellent. As of December 2021 the company had around $1.2 billion cash on balance sheet, and OCI currently has over $1.4 billion of combined availability under its revolving credit facilities at OCI, Fertiglobe and IFCO. These liquidity sources in combination with expected FFO generation in excess of $2.5 billion in the next 12 months are sufficient to accommodate expected dividend payments (including minority dividends and common dividends), swings in working capital, scheduled debt repayments and expected capital expenditures.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the chemical industry as being exposed to very high environmental risks. OCI's Dutch operations are subject to the EU CO2 emission trading scheme and the Dutch government's Climate Accord, published in June 2019, which could result in more stringent limitations on the emissions of greenhouse gases. In the US, the company's plants are currently only subject to greenhouse gas emission reporting standards. However, more stringent regulation on greenhouse gas emissions in the Netherlands or the US could have a significant impact on OCI either directly through capital improvements at its plants and limitations to the output or indirectly by resulting in competitive disadvantages vis-à-vis competitors not subject to the same or similar regulations. OCI aims to reduce its emissions by 20% by 2030 compared with 2019 and aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. In addition, the European green deal aims at reducing fertilizer use by at least 20% by 2030, which will challenge nitrogen fertilizer producers such as OCI.

OCI is the largest producer of bio-methanol and has taken several initiatives to position itself to benefit from the transition to a low carbon economy. While the company is involved in several projects, the near-term credit impact is likely to be limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading OCI's rating if the company announces projects or offtake agreements that would significantly improve its earnings profile without weakening credit metrics. For an upgrade to be considered, Debt/EBITDA needs to be well below 2.0x on a sustained basis and RCF to debt needs to be above 30% on a sustained basis, accompanied by commitment to achieve and maintain a higher rating level. Furthermore, we would consider a track record of dividend payments from Fertiglobe to OCI that did not impair Fertiglobe's credit profile a supporting factor.

OCI's ratings could be downgraded if OCI's Moody's adjusted gross leverage would exceed 3.5x for multiple quarters and FCF would be negative for multiple quarters, in combination with management not taking appropriate actions to preserve credit quality. Any evidence of capital allocation decisions prioritizing shareholder returns over a commitment towards an investment grade rating will also be negative for the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: OCI N.V.

Assignments:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Assigned Baa3

Upgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

Withdrawals:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, previously rated Ba1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moritz Melsbach
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com