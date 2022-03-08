Moody's upgrades OHLA's CFR to B3, outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A.'s ("OHLA") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the instrument rating of the €487 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026 issued by OHL Operaciones S.A.U., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OHLA, to B3 from Caa2. The outlook for OHLA and OHL Operaciones S.A.U. remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects (1) an almost €100 million debt reduction (equal to 15% of OHLA's Moody's-adjusted debt as of December 2021); (2) Moody's expectation that OHLA will further reduce its debt (including through mandatory repayment under the asset sale regime) and its EBITDA will gradually expand on increased economic activity in the construction business and profitability improvement - altogether resulting in deleveraging to around 4.0x-4.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA over the next 12-18 months; (3) a strong order intake of around €3.7 billion in 2021, which provides some visibility into 2022-23 revenue; and (4) continued profitability improvement despite pressures from cost inflation. In 2021, OHLA's leverage decreased to 5.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA (based on nominal value of the guaranteed senior secured notes) from 10x in 2020 and further to 4.7x pro forma for the repayment of the €54 million Spanish-government guaranteed bank loan and €43 million partial tender offer of the guaranteed senior secured notes in Q1 2022.

The two-notch upgrade of the guaranteed senior secured notes to B3 from Caa2 incorporates the repayment of the Spanish-government guaranteed loan, which ranked ahead of the bondholders in Moody's priority of claim analysis. Following this repayment in early 2022, the group's capital structure consists primarily of a single class of debt, and the instrument rating and CFR are therefore aligned.

The positive outlook acknowledges the improvement in the capital structure and operating trends balanced against growing uncertainty around the global economic environment and OHLA's ability to sustain its recent gains in profitability despite increasing inflationary pressure on key cost components, such as building materials and labour. Achieving a higher rating hinges primarily on OHLA's ability to demonstrate a track record of sustainable profitable growth, which translates into consistently positive free cash flow (FCF). This would require OHLA to execute on its sizable short-term order backlog of €5.4 billion.

The B3 rating is supported by (1) expectations for the company to sustain its improved operating performance in the construction segment, where it achieved a 4.5% reported EBITDA margin in 2021 (2.7% in 2020); (2) management's commitment reduce business risk, with a focus on the cash conversion of projects; and (3) a sizeable short-term total order backlog of €5.4 billion as of 31 December 2021, covering around 22 months of construction revenue, with a balanced split of the construction order book between its core geographies of the North America (37%), Europe (36%), Latin America (26%) and other (1%); (4) currently strong demand for infrastructure projects in the public sector.

OHLA's credit profile continues to be constrained by (1) Moody's expectation of muted FCF in the next 12-18 months, partly due investments in working capital to support growth; (2) still limited track record of improvement in operating and financial performance, though Moody's recognises the improvement over the last two years; and (3) thin margins which provide minimal cushion for underperformance or any unexpected incremental costs.

LIQUIDITY

OHLA's liquidity is adequate. As of 31 December 2021, the company had around €360 million in cash on hand, excluding cash sitting at joint-ventures and associates (around €148 million) and cash used as collateral (€140 million), which is not necessarily immediately available to the parent. Moody's expects the cash balance together with expected funds from operations of around €80 million over the next 12 months to be sufficient to cover working capital needs, capital spending of around €45 million (including lease payments) and short-term debt maturities (excluding mandatory repayment under the asset sale regime). The nearest material debt maturity is March 2025, when 50% of the €487 million guaranteed senior secured notes fall due.

OHLA does not have any committed long-term revolving facilities, which limits room for underperformance in its regular construction business or larger seasonal working capital swings than currently anticipated by Moody's. The current liquidity assessment does not include the proceeds from potential disposal of Canalejas (with a book value of around €200 million as of end-December 2021), albeit Moody's recognises that these could provide some liquidity buffer.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

OHL Operaciones S.A.U., is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of OHLA and is the issuer of the €487 million guaranteed senior secured notes, 50% of which are due in March 2025 and the remaining in March 2026, which represent the bulk of the debt capital structure and are therefore rated in line with the CFR. The notes are guaranteed by operating subsidiaries that generate at least 90% of the group's revenue and benefit from a customary security package, including pledge over shares in certain subsidiaries, certain bank accounts and intercompany receivables.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that over the next 12-18 months OHLA will increase its revenue and EBITDA generation on the back of its sizeable order backlog, continue to reduce leverage and maintain its adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise if OHLA (1) demonstrates a track record of profitable growth with Moody's-adjusted EBITA trending towards €100 million; (2) maintains its leverage below 5.0x Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA on a sustainable basis; (3) increases Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 1.5x on a sustainable basis; (4) consistently generates positive FCF; and (5) maintains its adequate liquidity.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if OHLA's (1) leverage exceeds 6.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis; (2) interest coverage falls below 1.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense; and (3) liquidity weakens, including because of persistently negative FCF.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, OHLA is one of Spain's leading construction groups. The group's activities include its core engineering and construction business (including the industrial and services divisions); and concessions development in identified core markets in Europe, North America and Latin America. In 2021, OHLA reported sales of around €2.8 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of around €91 million.

OHLA's main shareholders are the Mexican Amodio family (26%) via their investments in Forjar Capital S.L.U. and Solid Rock Capital S.L.U., Villar Mir family (7%) via Inmobiliaria Espacio S.A., the Backstop providers under the financial restructuring scheme (20%) and Tyrus Capital (2%). The remaining shares are in free float and are traded on the Madrid and the Barcelona Stock Exchanges.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

