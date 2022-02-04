Moody's upgrades OVEC to Baa3; outlook stable

Approximately $1.2 billion of debt outstanding

New York, February 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Ohio Valley Electric Corporation (OVEC) to Baa3 from Ba1. The outlook change to stable from positive.

A complete list of rating actions is included below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"OVEC's credit risk profile has improved with the strengthening of both its financial position and the overall credit quality of its sponsor group," said Edna Marinelarena, Assistant Vice President. The funding of a debt service reserve fund improved liquidity, lower debt levels and the emergence of a sponsor from bankruptcy have all contributed to the upgrade of the company to investment grade. Additionally, there is reduced political risk associated with existing Ohio legislation House Bill 6, which among other mechanisms provides support for coal plant cost recovery.

OVEC's Baa3 rating and fundamental credit quality is supported by the strength of the governing provisions of the Inter-Company Power Agreement (ICPA) between twelve investor-owned and cooperative utility companies, and one independent power company (collectively, the sponsors). The rating further reflects the overall credit quality of the sponsor group, which is mostly investment grade, but also recognizes that the ICPA does not include a step-up provision leaving the potential for payment shortfalls if any of the sponsors experiences financial distress.

Over the last several years, since the bankruptcy of sponsor FirstEnergy Solutions (ratings withdrawn), OVEC's management and the other members of the sponsor group have implemented a plan to improve the company's liquidity and reduce debt over time by including amortization provisions in all of its refinancing activity. In January 2017, OVEC began funding a debt service reserve at a rate of $2.4 million per month, which could be used to offset future sponsor payment shortfalls. The debt service reserve was established with the intention of offsetting an important structural weakness in the ICPA in it does not include a step-up provision for other sponsors in the event a sponsor default. While the initial objective was to establish a $44 million reserve, collections continued through the end of fiscal 2020 when the reserve reached about $120 million or close to one full year of debt service, which we consider a key credit positive.

In addition, management took steps to improve the company's financial performance through operational savings and retention of the return on equity portion of its rates, approximately $2.5 million per year. The ROE portion continues to be retained and provides OVEC with additional financial flexibility.

OVEC also increased its demand charges to include $5.5 million per year for postretirement benefits, freeing up approximately $76 million of long-term investments associated with a prior Department of Energy (DOE) settlement that was ear-marked as a source of benefit funding.

Looking ahead, the company intends to continue its deleveraging plan, reduce long-term debt by approximately $1.0 billion over the next eight years and target full debt amortization by year-end 2030. At the end of 2020, the company's debt to capital ratio had declined to 83.7% from 97.4% in 2016 and about 43% of total debt outstanding is currently amortizing.

Ohio House Bill 6, legislation that provided financial support to nuclear and coal plants in the state, includes a rider that supports sponsor recovery of OVEC investments. Since its passage, bills were introduced in 2021 seeking to repeal the OVEC rider. The elimination of the rider would impact the cost recovery framework of the Ohio investor-owned utility sponsors; however, it would not negatively impact OVEC's credit profile given the existing provisions of the ICPA and the demonstrated sponsor support for OVEC seen in recent years. Although the bills are still pending, OVEC's two coal units have benefitted from the recent rise in natural gas prices, leading them to be dispatched more to support grid reliability.

Liquidity

OVEC's liquidity is solid. As of the last twelve months ending 30 September 2021, OVEC generated about $233 million in cash flow from operations (CFO), invested $30 million in capex and made no dividend payments resulting in free cash flow (FCF) of approximately $203 million. Despite an increase in capex driven by environmental remediation costs over the next 12 to 18 months, OVEC is expected to remain free cash flow positive due to management implementation of cost savings and no payment of dividends. As of October 2021, OVEC had over 250 days of liquidity (including the liquid portion of long-term investments) on hand, which is consistent with an indicated score of "Aaa" on this factor in our US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology .

The company has access to a $185 million unsecured bank revolving credit facility, which was extended in February 2021 and expires 26 February 2024, which $175 million was available at year-end 2021. The facility has a covenant requiring maintenance of a minimum of $11 million of consolidated net worth (defined as stockholders' equity); as of September 2021, we estimate the level to be about $32 million. Draws under the facility require a representation of no material adverse change, a credit and liquidity negative as it may preclude borrowing under the facility when it is needed most. As such, we have not included revolver availability in our calculation of days liquidity on hand.

As mentioned earlier, management took proactive steps to shore up its available liquidity in order to provide near-term coverage for the shortfall created by a sponsor default in 2018. Traditionally, similar organizations such as joint action agencies will establish a debt service reserve (typically covering one year of debt service) for the benefit of their lenders. As of 31 October 2021, OVEC's debt reserve was funded at $122 million or about a full year of debt service. In addition to the funds collected for a debt reserve, OVEC's long-term investments also include about $65 million received as part of a prior settlement with the DOE, which could also be used to provide liquidity. As of 31 October 2021, the company had over $300 million in available liquidity, including the $122 million in the debt service reserve.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that OVEC's financial condition will remain strong over the long-term including sustaining its ample liquidity position and continuing with its ongoing debt reduction. The outlook further incorporates the stable overall credit quality of OVEC's sponsors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

A rating upgrade could result if there were to be a credit supportive enhancement to the ICPA such as an inclusion of a step-up provision. An upgrade could also occur if there is material improvement in the credit quality of the sponsor group and if financial metrics improve such that debt service coverage ratio is above 1.6x.

Factors that Could lead to a Downgrade

A rating downgrade could occur if there was deterioration in the credit quality of any of the sponsors, any costs under the ICPA are not passed through to the sponsors, or if there were to be a sponsor payment default that was not able to be covered by the existing reserves or through swift replacement of the defaulting party.

OVEC owns and operates two coal-fired generating power plants, Kyger Creek in Ohio and Clifty Creek in Indiana, that have a combined capacity of approximately 2,400 MW. OVEC is sponsored by twelve investor-owned and cooperative utility companies, and one independent power company (collectively, the sponsors). The sponsors purchase OVEC's power at wholesale, cost based, rates. The ownership structure is governed by a long-term Inter-Company Power Agreement (ICPA) expiring in 2040.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Ohio Valley Electric Corp

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: Indiana Finance Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

..Issuer: Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ohio Valley Electric Corp

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Joint Action Agencies Methodology published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1207102. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

