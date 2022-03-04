Moody's upgrades Occidental Petroleum's CFR to Ba1; positive outlook

New York, March 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (OXY) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD, senior unsecured notes rating to Ba1 from Ba2 and senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2. The Not Prime commercial paper program rating was affirmed. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-1. The outlook remains positive.

"Occidental Petroleum generated increasingly higher earnings in 2021 as oil and gas prices rose, and significantly reduced its leverage by applying free cash flow and asset sale proceeds towards debt reduction," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President. "If oil and gas prices remain elevated in 2022, the company will generate significant free cash flow, allowing it to achieve its net debt target of mid-$20 billion during the year. Occidental's tender offer announced this week is expected to reduce debt by $2.5 billion in the first quarter."

The following summarizes the rating activity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Maryland Industrial Development Financ. Auth.

.... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

..Issuer: Maryland Industrial Development Financ. Auth.

.... Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed S.G.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba1 CFR reflects OXY's strong business profile, improved governance and better credit metrics in line with the significant increase in earnings and debt reduction in 2021. Strengthening OXY's financial profile will bolster its resilience to withstand the negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While financial performance of OXY will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. The company is developing low carbon ventures and has ESG goals that will enable it to transition as the world moves to a lower carbon intensity energy supply. Additionally, its chemical business has less exposure to carbon transition risks than the E&P business.

At year-end 2021, balance sheet debt remained elevated at $29.6 billion, retained cash flow to debt was 37% and debt on production was ~$23,700. In addition, the company continues to have $9.8 billion of preferred equity. De-levering has been a top priority for OXY's cash flow since the largely debt-financed acquisition of Anadarko that left it with $38.6 billion of balance sheet debt at year-end 2019. It reduced balance sheet debt by $6.7 billion in 2021, funded by an asset sales program (which yielded $10 billion of gross proceeds and is completed) and free cash flow. The company generated $1.9 billion of free cash flow in the fourth quarter 2021, and expects to reduce net debt to below $25 billion by the end of the first quarter 2022. It has announced a near-term goal to reduce net debt to $20 billion, even as it increased the dividend and established a $3 billion share repurchase program. The company is not currently hedged on its oil or gas production, giving it full exposure to potentially continuing high oil prices in 2022, but also exposure to the risk of prices falling. Moody's expects it to continue to reduce debt after achieving the $20 billon net debt milestone, but is also likely to allocate increasing cash flow to other priorities such as investments and shareholder returns. In the first half 2020, OXY sharply cut its capital spending (over 50% reduction), operating expenditures and the dividend, which was virtually eliminated (reduction to $0.01 per share quarterly from $0.79). The company will have the flexibility to increase spending in these areas and continue repaying debt before achieving the mid-$20 billion net debt target.

OXY has a resilient asset base that benefits from large reserves across multiple geographically diverse regions and meaningful production with average daily production of more than one million barrels per day. The Permian Basin, its largest asset, which accounts for over 40% of production volumes is relatively low cost competitive asset. Overall, the resilient asset base and large production volumes (almost 1.2 MMBPD) has allowed OXY to generate robust cash flow in the current commodity price environment, that will support reinvestment in the assets, development of low carbon ventures as well as further debt reduction. The company's chemical and midstream businesses provide additional diversification of earnings. The chemical business, which enjoyed strong demand for its products, elevated margins and record earnings in 2021, should continue to generate significant profits in 2022.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that OXY will remain focused on debt reduction (targeting balance sheet net debt of $20 billion) and its credit metrics will continue to improve in 2022 supported by the attractive oil and gas commodity price environment. Moody's expects OXY to remain focused on debt reduction, even after achieving its near-term net debt reduction target.

OXY has very good liquidity supported by positive free cash flow generation ($1.9 billion in the fourth quarter 2021), unrestricted cash balances ($2.8 billion as of year-end 2021) and an undrawn $4 billion revolving credit facility due June 30, 2025. OXY also has a $400 million securitization facility due in December 2024, which is unused. The revolving credit facility has one financial covenant -- a maximum debt to total capitalization of 0.65:1.00. OXY has repaid much of its near-term maturities and has less than $0.5 billion due before 2024 (before the first quarter 2022 tender offer), which can be repaid with free cash flow or other liquidity sources.

OXY's ESG Credit Impact Score improved to CIS-3 (negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative) driven by improvement in its governance risk that moved to G-3 (negative) from G-4 (highly negative). The leveraging of its balance sheet to fund the Anadarko acquisition in 2019 had a large negative impact on OXY's rating, but the financial policy supporting efforts over the past two and one-half years to delever and ongoing milestone targets for net debt reduction have somewhat mitigated this risk. In addition, it has high environmental risk exposure and high social risk exposure, although these are better than many of its E&P peers because of its chemicals business. The regulatory and social pressures to safeguard the environment will negatively impact oil producers as the world moves to lower the carbon intensity of its energy supply.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OXY's CFR could be upgraded if the firm continues to focus on debt reduction, debt on production approaches $20,000 per Boe and RCF/debt remains above 40%. Moody's expects the company to meet its near-term debt reduction targets prior to materially increasing shareholder remuneration and to continue reducing debt even after meeting near-term debt reduction targets. The preferred equity is treated as a hybrid instrument, receiving 100% equity treatment while OXY has a non-investment grade rating and 50% equity treatment when it has an investment grade long-term rating. An inability to maintain RCF/debt above 25% or a failure to achieve expected debt reduction could lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a large, publicly traded independent exploration and production (E&P) company with major operations in the Permian Basin, the Rockies, the US Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and Latin America. It also has significant midstream and chemical businesses.

