Moody's upgrades Oceaneering's CFR to Ba3, affirms B1 senior notes rating

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Oceaneering International, Inc.'s (Oceaneering) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The B1 rating on the senior unsecured notes was affirmed. Moody's concurrently withdrew the rating on the prior unsecured revolving credit facility that was recently replaced with a new secured revolver (unrated). The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade reflects our view that the company will have greater capacity to improve earnings, further reduce debt, and strengthen its overall credit profile through 2023 in an elevated oil and gas price environment that should encourage more upstream capital spending in offshore markets," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "Oceaneering also improved its liquidity by obtaining a new revolving credit facility, although it being secured kept the senior notes rating at B1."

Ratings upgraded:

..Issuer: Oceaneering International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Oceaneering International, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Ratings Withdrawn:

..Issuer: Oceaneering International, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Ratings withdrawn, previously B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oceaneering International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Oceaneering's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's improving gross leverage, exposure to highly volatile oil and natural gas prices that drive the level of capital spending from its primary customers, and the slowly improving demand and pricing for offshore oilfield services globally following a severe downturn. While recent supply challenges have pushed oil and gas prices to elevated levels, Moody's believes high oil prices are necessary over an extended period to drive sustained higher upstream capital spending in deepwater and ultra-deepwater markets. The CFR is supported by Oceaneering's historically conservative financial policies, including consistent free cash flow generation and the maintenance of a large cash balance; dominant market position in the niche offshore remotely operated vehicle (ROV) segment; well-diversified customer base comprised of mostly blue-chip upstream companies; and growing revenue streams from less volatile non-oil and gas related services and businesses. The company should be able to increase earnings and produce significant free cash flow, further improving its net debt position through 2023.

The SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's view that Oceaneering will maintain very good liquidity after successfully extending the maturity date of its revolving credit facility. The company's large cash balance will continue to lend strong credit support. Despite generating negative free cash flow and using $100 million of cash in the first quarter of 2022, the company still had $438 million of balance sheet cash at the start of the second quarter. Moody's expects better performance in an improving offshore operating environment during the remaining quarters and over $75 million of free cash flow generation in 2022. In April 2022, the company entered into a new $215 million secured revolving credit agreement that is due in April 2026. The company's remaining $400 million 4.65% notes will mature in November 2024, and Moody's expects that Oceaneering will use its large cash balance to repay a significant portion of these notes. The company should be able to comfortably meet the 4x maximum net leverage (decreasing to 3.25x during the term) and 3x minimum interest coverage covenants in the new revolving credit agreement through 2023.

Oceaneering's senior unsecured notes are rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflecting the priority claim that the new secured revolving credit facility has over Oceaneering's assets. The new revolver is secured by a first-lien claim on substantially all of the current and non-current assets of Oceaneering's material subsidiaries and also benefit from subsidiary guarantees

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The CFR could be upgraded if Oceaneering meaningfully reduces debt and sustains the debt/EBITDA (gross) ratio below 2.5x while delivering consistent free cash flow. Materially increased scale and higher proportion of earnings from more stable non-oil & gas industry sources would also be supportive of an upgrade. A downgrade could occur if the debt/EBITDA ratio remains above 3.5x or the cash balance declines significantly without a corresponding reduction in debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1277306. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a Houston, Texas based globally diversified OFS company and a leading provider of remotely operated vehicles to the offshore oil and gas industry.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

