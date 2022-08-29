Moody's upgrades Odyssey Logistics' ratings, including CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, August 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation ("Odyssey"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. The ratings on the company's first lien senior secured debt was upgraded to B1 from B2 and second lien senior secured debt to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrades reflect Moody's view that Odyssey's credit metrics will continue to improve through the remainder of 2022 and position the company to adequately withstand the cyclicality in its freight end markets. In particular, Moody's expects Odyssey to maintain debt/EBITDA around 4.5x and generate solid free cash flow over the next twelve months.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Odyssey's B2 CFR reflects its position as a specialized provider of freight forwarding, intermodal and trucking services to the chemicals, industrial and food & beverage end markets. Higher volumes and freight rates over the last twelve months have supported Odyssey's significant revenue and earnings growth. As a result, Odyssey's debt/EBITDA has improved materially from over 7x at the beginning of 2021 to 4.3x at June 2022.

Moody's expects Odyssey's revenue growth to slow considerably to about 3% in 2023 as overall freight market conditions normalize compared to the past two years. About half of Odyssey's revenue is tied to industrial production, particularly chemicals and metals. Moody's expects demand in these end markets to remain solid through 2022, but notes these markets are more susceptible to lower volumes and earnings pressures during economic downturns. In the event volumes are lower than anticipated over the next twelve months, Moody's believes that operating efficiencies and cost saving actions the company is taking during 2022 will maintain its EBITDA margin above 11%.

In terms of corporate governance, Moody's views event risk to be high, specifically the potential for Odyssey to increase leverage to pursue acquisitions or make distributions to shareholders. In addition, the majority of Odyssey's debt matures in about two years, and while not a concern at this time, refinancing risk will become more prevalent in the back half of 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for Odyssey to maintain debt/EBITDA around 4.5x and generate solid free cash flow over the next twelve months as freight activity normalizes.

Moody's expects Odyssey to maintain adequate liquidity through 2023 supported by a cash position of around $30 million and full availability under its $60 million revolving credit facility (modestly sized for the revenue base) that expires July 2024. Moody's expects Odyssey to generate at least 5% free cash flow to debt in 2022 and 2023, which is meaningfully higher than historical levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Odyssey sustains its strong operating performance, including an operating margin above 5%, through cyclical periods in its end markets. In addition, Odyssey would need to demonstrate conservative financial policies to sustain debt/EBITDA below 4.5x. Further, maintaining good liquidity would also be required for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates, perhaps due to a loss of customers, lower volumes or weak execution. Ratings could also be downgraded if Odyssey maintains debt/EBITDA above 5.5x. Further, the ratings could be downgraded if Odyssey's free cash flow approaches breakeven or availability on its revolving credit facility is materially reduced.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation is a global multimodal logistics provider, offering its customers end-to-end technology enabled supply chain solutions. The company operates across four operating divisions, including Intermodal, Freight Forwarding, Transport & Warehouse, and Managed Services. Revenue for the latest twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.4 billion.

