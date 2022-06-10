Moody's upgrades Olin's rating to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, June 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Olin Corporation's ("Olin") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and the ratings on its senior unsecured debt to Ba1 from Ba2. These actions follow the substantial improvement in financial performance in 2021, along with balance sheet debt reduction of $1.1 billion, and the expectation for continue strong financial performance over the next couple of years. Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

"Olin is benefiting from strong demand in North America and the company's reduction of excess chlor alkali capacity in the US, which is keeping prices for the main commodities it sells at elevated levels," said John Rogers, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Olin Corporation.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Olin Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Olin Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Olin's Ba1 rating reflects a limited portfolio of commodity chemicals and resins, access to lower cost energy in North America that provides a meaningful cost advantage for its chlor akali operations, the expected volatility in prices and margins over the cycle, very strong liquidity and management's relatively conservative financial policies that will keep credit metrics at investment grade levels (i.e, leverage below 3.0x) most of the time. The rating is tempered by management's growth strategy, which will likely entail additional downstream acquisitions that would reduce its merchant market exposure in chlor alkali and/or upgrade the product portfolio.

Olin's current financial performance is at peak levels given the strong demand in North America, tight markets conditions in chlor akali aided by Olin's shut down of excess capacity in the US over the past two years, logistics issues that are limiting the quantity of lower cost competitive products from Asia (primarily liquid epoxy resins or LER) and higher oil and energy costs, which will keep prices for many of the commodities that Olin produces at elevated levels over the next year or two. Due to these factors, credit metrics are unusually strong with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA for the LTM period ending 31 March 2022 at 1.4x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt at 54%. Prices for the vast majority of Olin's products are likely to remain elevated in 2022, and into 2023, at a minimum. Hence, this strong financial performance will keep credit metrics at levels much stronger than the assigned rating.

While Olin struggled to reduce debt after acquiring chlor-alkali assets from Dow Chemical in from 2015 to 2021, management significantly reduced debt in 2021 as its finanical performance improved. Olin reported $2.8 billion of balance sheet debt at 31 March 2021, down from $3.9 billion at 31 December 2020, reducing debt by more than 25%. This debt reduction will substantially improve the company's resilience during future macroeconomic and/or commodity downturns and ensure that credit metrics remain at levels that fully support the rating except in a severe economic downturn. Given Olin's strong financial outlook over the next two years, the cash it generates should provide meaningful financial flexibility to undertake acquisitions to improve the company's vertical integration and help reduce volatility in financial performance over the cycle and increase shareholder returns.

The Ba1 CFR is constrained by the limited portfolio of commodity products that have demonstrated significant volatility in margins and profitability. The rating also reflects the longer-term risks associated with environmental and social risk factors. Olin's current chlor alkali strategy will keep profitability elevated over the medium term. However, it will also encourage PVC producers to build new chlor alkali capacity when they bring on new PVC capacity. As PVC demand is growing faster than chlor alkali demand, this will reduce Olin's market position over time. Hence, additional downstream integration would be a positive for its competitive position and credit metrics over the long term. This downstream integration should also reduce volatility over the longer term.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects expectations for continued strong financial performance and cash flow in 2022. Olin's liquidity is supported by roughly $200 million of cash on hand at 31 March 2022, and an undrawn $800 million revolving credit facility with almost full availability (modest level of letters of credit outstanding). The company has a $200 million maturity in August of 2022, but no significant other cash outlays. The expected cushion of compliance under financial maintenance covenants (including a net leverage ratio test and interest coverage ratio test) will remain substantial in the current environment.

The stable outlook reflects the anticipation that Olin's will undertake acquisitions to improve its portfolio and improve its long-term organic growth prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company can expand its product portfolio and increase the profits and cash flow from its downstream products, management's publicly stated commitment to maintain debt and credit metrics at levels that would support an investment grade rating over the vast majority of the cycle; and the expectation that Debt/EBITDA will remain below 2.5x and Retained Cash Flow/Debt above 25% over the vast majority of the cycle. Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 3.5x (Debt/EBITDA), Retained Cash Flow/Debt (RCF/Debt) sustained below 15%, or a substantive deterioration in liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors influence Olin's credit quality but are not drivers of today's actions. The company is exposed to environmental and social issues typical for a commodity chemical company. Production processes are energy-intensive, and, on the Gulf Coast, facilities are reliant on low-cost natural gas, which gives producers like Olin a cost advantage over most global peers but creates some longer-term exposure to carbon risk. Furthermore, diaphragm cell production technology uses asbestos in the production process. While this is not a concern today, replacing diaphragm cell technology with membrane cell technology would be very expensive. Olin's environmental spending is relatively modest, despite operating for more than a century and carrying responsibility for several legacy sites.

Social risks are elevated due to Winchester, a producer and seller of ammunition and related products. The nature of the business implies some political and regulatory risk from possible future gun-related legislation and regulation. More significantly, we believe that this small segment could draw greater concern from investors in the coming years due to ESG concerns.

Governance-related risks related to debt-funded acquisitions, share repurchases, and shareholder activists collectively are heightened compared to many publicly traded companies, but recent management commentary related to reducing debt is a positive factor mitigating these historical activities. Improving disclosure of ESG-related information and implementation of ESG-related targets are positive factors in our assessment.

Olin Corporation is a Clayton, Missouri-based manufacturer and distributor of commodity chemicals and a manufacturer of small caliber firearm ammunition. The company operates through three main segments: (i) Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls whose primary products include chlorine and caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, vinyl chloride, sodium hypochlorite (bleach), and potassium hydroxide; (ii) Epoxy, which produces and sells a full range of epoxy materials, including allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives; and (iii) Winchester, whose primary focus is the manufacture and sale of small caliber, firearm sporting and military ammunition. Annual sales can range from $6 -10 billion depending on commodity prices.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60461. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

