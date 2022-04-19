Moody's upgrades Optiv's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Optiv Inc.'s ("Optiv") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's first lien senior secured term loan to B3 from Caa1 and second lien senior secured term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Optiv's improving performance and credit metrics and Moody's expectation of continued growth in security products and security services revenue and EBITDA. Gross Revenue grew 13% in 2021 and leverage excluding certain one-time costs improved to around 7x from around 9x in 2019. Free cash flow (FCF) has been positive for the last few years.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR is driven by Optiv's high, but improving, leverage and low margins. Optiv ratings benefit from the company's leading position as a provider of security solutions and in-house security service offerings. Optiv is one of the largest value added resellers of security software and hardware with likely the broadest sales and engineering coverage in the US. Debt to EBITDA excluding certain one-time charges was around 7x for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2021 (and over 7.5x including those costs). The company has the potential to de-lever to around 6x over the next 12-18 months in the absence of debt funded acquisitions. EBITDA margins are expected to remain in the mid 4% range of gross revenue reflecting the relative size and nature of the company's distribution model.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued high single digit or better sales and EBITDA growth, with the potential for leverage to decline to around 6x and free cash flow to debt to be sustained in the mid-single digit range over the next 12 to 18 months in the absence of debt funded acquisitions. The stable outlook accommodates a moderate increase in acquisition activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain leverage below 6x and free cash flow to debt greater than 5%. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues decline and margins deteriorate or leverage is greater than 8x on other than a temporary basis. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity is constrained.

Optiv's liquidity is good, supported by $53 million of cash as of December 31, 2021, and a $200 million receivables based revolving credit facility due April 2024. Availability under the revolver was approximately $190 million as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months. Other than outstanding letters of credit there were no borrowings under the ABL as of year-end but the company uses its ABL to fund working capital throughout any given quarter.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Optiv Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Optiv Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Optiv is a value-added-reseller of cyber security technology and provider of cyber security services. The company headquartered in Denver, CO, had gross revenues of about $2.9 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company was acquired by private equity firm KKR in 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew B. Jones

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

