Moody's upgrades Oyster Bay, NY's issuer and GOLT to A1 and BANs to MIG 1; outlook revised to stable

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned an A1 rating to the Town of Oyster Bay, NY's approximately $54.5 million Public Improvement (Serial) Bonds, 2022 and a MIG 1 rating to its approximately $66.6 million Bond Anticipation Notes, 2022. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the town's issuer rating and general obligation limited tax bonds to A1 from A3 and its existing BANs to MIG 1 from MIG 2. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive.
The issuer rating is equivalent to the town's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of the issuer rating to A1 reflects continued improvements to the town's financial position. By taking advantage of a very large and wealthy tax base, and only modest debt, the town has largely repaired its financial woes and is now well positioned to maintain stable finances. The rating also incorporates the town's above-average leverage and high fixed costs. Governance is a key driver of this action; a combination of improved budgeting in the form of cost cutting and revenue increases have reversed the previously massive negative cash and reserve positions.
We consider the outstanding debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the A1 GOLT rating and the A1 issuer rating reflects the town's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.
The MIG 1 rating reflects the town's strong underlying credit quality, reflected in its A1 GOLT rating, healthy liquidity, and demonstrated history of market access.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that management will continue to maintain balanced finances yielding improved reserves.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Continued significant improvement to operating fund balance and cash position
- Reduction in fixed costs
- Not applicable (BANs)
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Reversion to structural imbalance across operating funds
- Failure to continue strengthening fund balance
- Reversion to reliance on cashflow borrowing
- Significant deterioration in net cash position (BANs and long-term)
- Downgrade of long-term rating (BANs)
LEGAL SECURITY
The town's bonds and notes are backed by its full faith and credit general obligation pledge supported by its authority to levy property taxes as limited by New York State's Property Tax Cap-Legislation (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011).
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds from the bonds will be used to permanently finance the town's outstanding Bond Anticipation Notes, 2021 Series B. Proceeds from the notes will be used to finance various capital projects.
PROFILE
The town of Oyster Bay is located in Nassau County (A1 positive) approximately 40 miles east of New York City's (Aa2 stable) mid-town Manhattan business district. The town covers 170 square miles 104 of which are land and the balance water, spanning from the north shore to the south shore of Long Island. It has approximately 300,000 residents.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long-term rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
