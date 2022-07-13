Moody's upgrades PBF's CFR to Ba3 and PBFX's CFR to B1

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded PBF Holding Company LLC's (PBF) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B2-PD and senior unsecured debt ratings to B1 from Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3. The outlook was changed to stable from ratings on review.

Concurrently, Moody's upgraded PBF Logistics LP's (PBFX) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD, and senior unsecured debt rating to B2 from B3. The SGL-2 rating was downgraded to SGL-3. The outlook was changed to stable from ratings on review.

These rating actions conclude the rating reviews initiated on June 9, 2022.

"The upgrade of PBF's ratings reflects the significant debt reduction and our expectation for improving profitability and leverage driven by high crack spreads, increased demand and constrained supply," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst. "The upgrade of PBFX's ratings reflect the benefits from the improvement in PBF's credit profile since it generates the substantial majority of its revenue from PBF."

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-3

....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: PBF Logistics LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Upgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: PBF Logistics LP

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PBF Holding Company LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: PBF Logistics LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

PBF's upgrade to Ba3 CFR reflects the full redemption of its $1.25 billion senior secured notes due 2025 on July 11, 2022, using cash on the balance sheet and Moody's expectations of further debt reduction funded through free cash flow, resulting in the company ultimately reducing its reported debt by over 50% from the beginning of this year. Moody's expects improving profitability in 2022 driven by high crack spreads and crude oil differentials, increased demand for refined products and constrained supply. Moody's expects profitability will remain strong in 2023 but soften compared to 2022 on lower crack spreads. A risk to PBF's earnings is its cost to comply with regulations including the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). Moody's expects costs to settle obligations will be a substantial use of cash through 2023, with future costs uncertain. PBF has a project for a renewable diesel production facility that would generate RINs and somewhat mitigate this risk.

PBFX's B1 CFR reflects low leverage, good interest coverage and benefits from a large portion of its revenue generated under long-term, fee-based contracts, many of which have minimum volume commitments and fee adjustments for inflation. PBFX's credit profile benefits from the improvement in PBF's credit profile since it generates the substantial majority of revenue from PBF. PBFX is strategically important to PBF Energy, Inc., which owns PBF and 48% of PBFX. PBFX operates midstream infrastructure critical to supporting PBF's refining operations. PBFX's rating is constrained by relatively small scale of operations and limited third-party revenue.

PBF's SGL-1 rating reflects Moody's expectation for PBF to maintain very good liquidity through 2023. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $1.38 billion of cash on the balance sheet, roughly equivalent to the amount needed for the bond redemption, but Moody's expects the company to generate substantial free cash flow during the second quarter of 2022 with strength continuing into the third quarter. In May 2022, PBF amended its ABL revolver, establishing Tranche A with $1.55 billion of lender commitments due May 2023 (the pre-existing maturity) and Tranche B with $2.75 billion of commitments due January 2025. The revolver has a springing (based on availability) minimum fixed charge coverage ratio covenant. Important to the company's liquidity is an inventory intermediation agreement expiring December 2024 to support the Delaware City, Paulsboro and Chalmette refineries.

PBFX's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation for PBFX to maintain adequate liquidity factoring in the potential for support from PBF Energy Inc. through its access to PBF's liquidity because of its strategic importance to the refining business. As of March 31, 2022, PBFX had $53 million of cash on the balance sheet. The $500 million revolver matures in July 2023 unless the senior notes due May 2023 are outstanding in February 2023, in which case the revolver matures in February 2023. Moody's expects that PBFX will address the renewal of its revolver in the near term, ensuring that it has adequate committed borrowing capacity and free cash flow to manage the upcoming notes maturity. The revolver's financial covenants are comprised of a minimum interest coverage ratio, a maximum total leverage ratio and a maximum senior secured leverage ratio.

PBF's senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2028 are rated B1. This is one notch below the CFR and reflects effective subordination to its revolver.

PBFX's senior unsecured notes due 2023 are rated B2. This is one notch below the CFR and reflects effective subordination to PBFX's revolver.

The stable outlook for PBF reflects Moody's expectation for improving profitability, cash flow and leverage metrics over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook for PBFX reflects Moody's expectation that PBFX will address its current debt maturities soon and for improving credit metrics at PBF, which is its largest customer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of PBF's ratings include further reduction of debt, sustained operating improvement and low leverage, maintenance of retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 25%, and positive free cash flow. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of PBF's ratings include RCF/debt below 15%, weakening operating performance, negative free cash flow, or weakening liquidity.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of PBFX's ratings include increased size and scale, increased EBITDA from third parties, maintenance of strong credit metrics and good liquidity. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of PBFX's ratings include a substantial increase in financial leverage, weakening liquidity, or a downgrade of PBF below a B1 CFR.

The principal methodology used in rating PBF Holding Company LLC was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. The principal methodology used in rating PBF Logistics LP was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PBF, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc., a publicly traded refiner in the US with facilities in multiple states. PBF Energy Inc. is the sole managing member of PBF Energy Company LLC and owns about 99.2% of the economic interests in PBF Energy Company LLC (the parent company of PBF Holding).

PBFX, headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, is a master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. for midstream infrastructure relating to the refineries. PBF Energy Inc. owns the general partner of PBFX and about 48% of the limited partnership interest.

