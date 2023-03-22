Moody's upgrades PGS ASA rating to B3 based on the successful placement of $450 million senior secured Nordic Bond, stable outlook

London, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded PGS ASA's ("PGS" or the "Company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's affirms Petroleum Geo-Services AS's $450 million backed senior secured Nordic Bond ("Bond") B3 rating. The rating outlook is stable. This concluded the review for upgrade initiated on 6 March 2023.

The company successfully placed on 17 March 2023 a $450 million Bond with 13.5% coupon and 4 years maturity; the Bond issue price was 98, resulting in a yield to maturity of about 14%. The proceeds from the transaction, together with cash available on balance sheet will be used to pay for the transaction fees and reduce the TLB balance ($738 million as of 31 Dec 2022) due in March 2024 to $138 million; the existing $50 million super senior loan due in March 2024 (1 year extension option at company discretion) remains in place.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PGS' rating upgrade reflects the successful completion of the refinancing of the existing senior secured Term Loan B due in March 2024, launched by the company on 6 March 2023.

The partial refinancing of the existing senior secured Term Loan B resolves the liquidity pressure that would have started to build up after September 2023 with the acceleration of the debt amortization.

Additionally, PGS has delivered a solid set of 4Q 2022 financial results that combined with tangible signs of a recovery in oil & gas exploration activities, reduces uncertainty from the company's ability to deliver further growth in 2023. Moody's adjusted leverage stood at 3.3x based on the Q4 earning release from the company on the 26 January, well below prior set-out upgrade guidance of 5.0x. At the same time, PGS returned to positive free cash flow generation, achieving FCF/Debt of 6.4%.

LIQUIDITY

With the completion of the refinancing, PGS has an adequate liquidity profile. This is supported by $114 million of unrestricted cash available on balance sheet pro-forma for the transaction, positive free cash flow generation from the business and next material debt maturity to be one year away.

Moody's expects PGS's free cash flow generation to remain limited in 2023 and 2024 due to investments in 3D streamers and multi-client library. Moody's view positively, however, the additional flexibility the company retains to address its March 2024 debt maturities; the $50 million super senior loan can be extended, at the company's option, by one year into March 2025, and the Bond documentation allowance for an additional $75 million of debt (of which up to $50 million as tap issue) to support a partial refinancing of the TLB.

The company is subjected to a minimum liquidity covenant of $50 million and a net debt to Ebitda not to exceed 3.0x (~1.7x after current refinancing), which have sufficient room.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable and reflects Moody's view that the seismic market has recovered and is expected to growth in the coming years supported by renewed exploration commitments from oil producers. A positive underlying market will support further deleverage; the company has publicly stated its net debt target between $600-700 million including IFRS lease liabilities, which Moody's expect to be reached sometime early in 2024.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's assessed the group's governance to be a key driver for today's rating action. Moody's acknowledges that after the limited default assigned in 2020 when debtholder payments were suspended, management put significant effort and commitment to reduce leverage through cost savings and equity private placements and that management is on track to achieve a sustainable capital structure. The overall Governance score of PGS remain unchanged at highly negative for now but could be re-assessed once further track record is demonstrated.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's B3 rating of Bond is in line with the CFR of the company.

The Bond, together with the existing TLB, rank pari passu and benefit from a security package that includes key assets (streamers, multi-client library, five unencumbered vessels) in addition to shared security (company's receivables and key bank account pledges) with the Export Credit Facility lenders. Furthermore, any excess collateral from the Titan mortgaged vessels, would be to the benefit of the bondholders, TLB and Super Senior loan lenders.

The $50 million super senior debt facility has the same security package of the Bond and TLB, but is ranking ahead.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is predicated on a continued seismic market recovery leading to an improved financial profile with a Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) keeping below 3.0x and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) to interest of at least 3.0x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the company to address 2024 debt maturities (TLB and super senior loan), and to maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

The B3 rating could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) exceeds 4.5x or Moody's-adjusted EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) to interest falls below 2.25x on a sustained basis, or the company's free cash flow turn negative for a period longer than 12-15 months. Tightening liquidity or pressure building up under the financial covenants could also lead to a negative rating action.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PGS ASA

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD on review for upgrade

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1 on review for upgrade

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Petroleum Geo-Services AS

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Petroleum Geo-Services AS

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PGS ASA

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

PGS ASA (PGS) is one of the leading offshore seismic acquisition companies with worldwide operations. PGS headquarters are located at Oslo, Norway. The company is a technologically leading oilfield services company specializing in reservoir and geophysical services, including seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation, and field evaluation. PGS maintains an extensive multi-client seismic data library. PGS reported revenues of $825 million and EBITDA of $455 million with a margin of 55.2% in 2022. PGS is a public limited company and it is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

