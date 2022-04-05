Moody's upgrades PGT Innovations' CFR to Ba3, changes outlook to stable

Approximately $575 million of debt securities affected

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded PGT Innovations, Inc.'s (PGT) Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from B1, Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains unchanged. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The ratings upgrade reflects PGT's conservative financial strategies and a track record of deleveraging post acquisitions, improvement in operating scale with pro forma revenue of nearly $1.3 billion, continued enhancement in product and geographic diversification, and a history of successful integration of multiple acquisitions. The rating action also reflects favorable end market expectations for new residential construction and repair and remodeling in the next 12 to 18 months, although with moderating growth, PGT's strong backlog position, and its consistent solid free cash flow generation.

"Moody's expects PGT to delever toward low 3.0x debt to EBITDA by year end 2022, improve its operating margins through pricing strategies, and maintain a very good liquidity profile" says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PGT Innovations, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PGT Innovations, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

PGT's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating is supported by the company's: 1) strong market position in the niche product category of impact-resistant windows and doors; 2) operating scale with pro forma revenue approaching $1.3 billion and an ongoing diversification of its geographic and product footprint through acquisition activity and new store openings; 3) conservative financial strategies and maintenance of modest debt leverage (with a net debt to EBITDA target of 2.0x to 3.0x) along with a track record of consistent deleveraging post acquisitions; 4) solid operating margin and interest coverage metrics, and good free cash flow generation; and 5) growing customer awareness of the benefits of the impact-resistant product in hurricane prone regions, and favorable residential end market trends.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by: 1) geographic concentration, with about 75% of sales generated in Florida, and product line concentration, with around 66% of revenue coming from impact-resistant windows and doors pro forma for recent acquisitions; 2) risks related to an acquisitive growth strategy, which include leverage increases, integration challenges and acquired businesses performing below expectations; 3) the cyclicality of residential end markets, including new construction and repair and remodeling; and 4) vulnerability of operations to inclement weather conditions, and a concentration of the majority of manufacturing operations in Florida.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that in the next 12 to 18 months the company will continue to expand scale, benefiting from supportive end market trends, continue to diversify its geographic footprint and product offering, and strengthen its operating margin.

The senior unsecured notes rating of B1, one notch below the Corporate Family Rating, reflects their junior position in the company's capital structure relative to its senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if the company significantly expands its size and scale and improves its geographic diversification, increases its operating margins toward historical levels, sustains adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3.0x and EBITA to interest coverage above 5.0x, while generating strong free cash flow with FCF to debt metrics in the mid teens. Favorable end market conditions would also be important for a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if end markets demonstrate materially weakening trends, the company loses significant market share, operating margins decline, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x and EBITA to interest coverage below 4.0x, or if its liquidity profile deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PGT Innovations, Inc., headquartered in North Venice, Florida, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of impact-resistant windows and doors in the US. In 2021, PGT generated about $1.2 billion in revenue.

