Moody's upgrades PHE's CFR to B2, outlook remains stable

Paris, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD of car parts distributor Parts Holding Europe S.A.S (PHE or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has also upgraded the ratings on the existing guaranteed senior secured notes issued by Parts Europe S.A. to B2 from B3. The outlooks remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PHE's upgrade to B2 reflects the company's strong operating performance and track record after the pandemic, and leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA), which reduced to 5.7x for LTM June 2022 from 6.4x in 2020. Moody's expects this strong operating performance and improvement in earnings to continue. Even during the pandemic, performance was resilient with revenue falling by only 2% and EBITDA increasing by 1% in 2020 compared to 2019. Moody's also expects that the company will generate positive free cash flow (FCF)/debt of around 2% from 2022 onwards and maintain adequate liquidity, which is important given volatile working capital movements that have occurred in the past. The rating action also takes into account PHE's improved liquidity following the upsizing of the revolving credit facility (RCF) to €180 million and no refinancing needs until July 2025.

The company's continued strong performance is forecast to be driven by favourable market conditions such as ageing car parc, increasing maintenance costs driven by complexity of the vehicles and price increases of spare parts by OEMs. Moody's expects PHE will continue growing its top line in low-single-digit percentage in the next two years. As a result, Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA of around €260-263 million resulting in leverage of around 5.7x over the next 12-18 months.

Governance was a key rating driver of today's rating action in line with Moody's ESG framework following the closing of sale of PHE to D'Ieteren Group from Bain Capital. Moody's expects D'Ieteren Group to remain a more supportive shareholder who is committed to deleveraging the company while maintaining a conservative financial policy with no plans of dividend distributions or major debt funded acquisitions in the near term.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Moody's-adjusted leverage will remain around 5.7x in the next 12-18 months and positive FCF/debt of around 2%. Moody's considers that the company will not execute any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions in the short-term as per the company's stated financial policy.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers PHE's liquidity to be good and supported by a cash balance of €113 million and an undrawn super senior RCF of €132.5 million as of August 2022. Moody's expects PHE to increase the RCF by another €20 million by the end of September 2022. From 2022 onwards, Moody's expects the company to generate FCF/debt of around 2% even under Moody's assumption of higher interest rates.

As part of the documentation, the super senior RCF contains a maintenance springing covenant of super senior secured net leverage to EBITDA of less than 0.7x when the RCF is drawn more than 35%. Moody's expects PHE to maintain ample headroom under this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings on the guaranteed senior secured notes is at the same level as the CFR reflecting the relatively small quantum of super senior debt ranking ahead, namely the RCF. While the RCF and the guaranteed senior secured notes benefit from the same security package as the notes (i.e. shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables), they will rank ahead of the guaranteed senior secured notes in an enforcement scenario under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Also, the obligations of the notes' subsidiary guarantor are capped at €330 million.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's will consider upgrading the ratings if a continued improvement in operating performance leads to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing to below 5.0x, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest increasing above 3x, and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow / debt of around 5%.

Negative rating action could materialise if the company fails to improve its operating performance and cash flow generation, or liquidity materially weakens. This would be evidenced by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably above 6.0x, weak Moody's-adjusted EBITA/ interest cover of below 2.0x, or sustained negative free cash flow.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Parts Holding Europe S.A.S is a leading aftermarket light vehicle (LV) spare parts distributor and truck spare parts distributor and repairer in France, Benelux, Italy, and Spain. It also owns Oscaro, the leading online car parts retailer in France, since November 2018. The company generated revenue of around €2.1 billion in and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of €264 for LTM June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

