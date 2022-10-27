Moody's upgrades PKN ORLEN to A3 from Baa1; stable outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades PKN ORLEN to A3 from Baa1; stable outlook

27 Oct 2022

Frankfurt am Main, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the issuer rating of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN ORLEN or the company) to A3 from Baa1 and affirmed its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the rating of the EUR500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 issued by PKN ORLEN and EUR750 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by ORLEN Capital AB (publ) and guaranteed by PKN ORLEN. Moody's also upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1 the senior unsecured rating of PKN ORLEN's EUR5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN). The rating outlook has changed to stable from positive.

The rating action follows approval received by PKN ORLEN and Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo S.A.'s (PGNiG, Baa2 stable) shareholders for the merger of their companies at general meetings held on 28 September 2022 and 10 October 2022, respectively. PGNiG is the dominant company in the Polish natural gas market. Its activities range from oil and gas field development, hydrocarbon production, natural gas imports, storage and distribution grid operations to customer supply. The group is also present in the power and heat generation market. Moody's expects the merger will close over the coming weeks following its registration by the Court after which the shares of PGNiG will be delisted from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade of PKN ORLEN's rating to A3 reflects (1) Moody's revision of the support assumption from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) to the company in case of financial distress to strong from moderate following the merger of PGNiG leading to a two-notch uplift for PKN ORLEN's long-term rating from its baa2 BCA, (2) the importance of the enlarged group for the energy security of Poland through its integrated activities across oil and gas, (3) its significantly larger scale pro forma for the merger of PGNiG, and (4) the enlarged group's strong balance sheet as reflected by its moderate leverage of 0.8x (pro forma for the merger of PGNiG as of the end of June 2022) to support large investments over the medium-term including into renewable sources of energy", says Sebastien Cieniewski, Moody's VP-Sr Credit officer and lead analyst for PKN ORLEN.

The rating remains constrained by (1) PKN ORLEN's geographical concentration with the vast majority of revenues generated in its domestic Polish market, (2) the volatility of earnings of the company's refining operations and PGNiG's upstream and trading activities, and (3) the relatively weak free cash flow (FCF) generation projected by Moody's over the next three years reflecting PKN ORLEN's large investment plans including the construction of new petrochemical facilities and to increase its energy generation capacity from renewable sources of energy.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. The all-equity funded merger with PGNiG illustrates PKN ORLEN's conservative financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction and the merger of Grupa Lotos S.A. (Lotos) which closed on 1 August 2022, PKN ORLEN Moody's adjusted gross leverage stood at 0.8x as of 30 June 2022 (based on last twelve months (LTM) to 31 March 2022 for Lotos - latest data available). Furthermore, PKN ORLEN has historically made limited shareholder distributions to support investment in the business and maintain its low leverage. Moody's has revised PKN ORLEN's Environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) to E-4 (highly negative) from E-5 (very highly negative) to reflect the balanced mix of oil and gas in the company's product portfolio following the merger of PGNiG with gas recognized as a transition energy towards decarbonization in Poland over the medium- to long-term.

PKN ORLEN falls within the scope of Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 (GRI methodology). Under this methodology, the rating agency has revisited the uplift related to support from the Government of Poland to strong from moderate given the even more important role the company will play after the merger of PGNiG for the country's energy policy and security of gas supply. The support assumption is also underpinned by the large 49% stake held by the Polish State Treasury in the enlarged group post-transaction compared to 31.1% today. The dependence assumption remains moderate.

With the merger of PGNiG, PKN ORLEN's scale will increase significantly with pro forma revenues of PLN342 billion as of the LTM period to 30 June 2022 (or USD83.8 billion equivalent, using LTM period to 31 March 2022 for Lotos ? latest data available) from PLN219 billion (or USD53.7 billion equivalent) prior to this latest transaction. Moody's has decided to change the rating methodology used for PKN ORLEN to Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 from Refining and Marketing published in August 2021. This change reflects the more integrated nature of the company's operations going forward with the contribution of PGNiG's large upstream activities mainly in Poland and Norway to PKN ORLEN's predominantly downstream activities. PKN ORLEN and PGNiG's operations have not experienced any major disruptions since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine with cuts in supply of oil and gas from Russia partly or fully offset through increased sourcing of hydrocarbons from other regions, including Norway, the Middle East as well as supply of liquified natural gas (LNG).

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers PKN ORLEN's liquidity adequate. The group had PLN5.1 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of the end of Q2 2022 (including PLN2.1 billion of cash from Lotos as of 31 March 2022 - latest data available). The company also had PLN14.4 billion of unused committed facilities including EUR1.75 billion revolving credit facility (PLN8.2 billion equivalent), which is more than sufficient to cover working capital swings and in combination with operational cash flows to fund the CAPEX programme. Moody's also expects that PKN ORLEN will receive significant net proceeds from disposals related to remedies imposed by the competition authority for the merger with Lotos. The rating agency expects a timely refinancing of the revolving credit facility. PGNiG will contribute its large cash balance which stood at PLN12.4 billion as of 30 June 2022 (of which PLN4.3 billion is restricted) as well as unused bank facilities of PLN6.6 billion and up to PLN14.4 billion of state-guaranteed loans.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on PKN ORLEN's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that PKN ORLEN will maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management evidenced by PKN ORLEN sustaining its Moody's adjusted gross leverage well below 2.0x even in the context of a normalization of oil and gas prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider raising PKN ORLEN's BCA with (1) evidence of and expectations for increased resilience of its business profile in combination with better geographical diversification, (2) more clarity about the structure, strategy and integration/reorganization of the enlarged group after the takeover of PGNiG, (3) expectations for leverage sustained at well below 2.0x over at least the next couple of years, (4) the enlarged group demonstrates its ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) on a sustained basis, notwithstanding a significant investment program, while maintaining a strong liquidity position and (5) expectations for PKN ORLEN to maintain a conservative financial policy. PKN ORLEN's issuer rating could also be positively affected by changes in Moody's assessment of default dependence and support.

The A3 rating would come under negative pressure if (1) adverse downstream conditions result in markedly weaker operating performance, (2) leveraging related to PKN ORLEN's growth strategy hurts the company's credit metrics resulting in adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis, or (3) the company's liquidity position deteriorates due to among others significant negative FCF generation or diminished availability under committed revolving credit facilities. A downgrade of the sovereign rating of Poland or reduced support assumptions from the Polish Government could also result in a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

PKN ORLEN, with revenue of PLN181 billion as of the LTM period to June 2022 (or c.PLN219 billion pro forma for the merger with Lotos including the latter's sales for LTM March 2022 - latest data available) and a refining capacity of 35.2 million tonnes per annum (or 46 million tonnes per annum pro forma for the merger of Lotos) is the largest oil refining and retail group in Poland. The group has a well-integrated petrochemical and chemical production and moderate upstream operations in Poland and Canada. It has a solid presence in the CEE region, including the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Germany. The company also has a sizeable energy segment which consists of energy distribution, electricity and heat production. PKN ORLEN also has a retail segment that includes sales at gas stations in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Slovakia (and Hungary following the merger of Lotos).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sebastien Cieniewski
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH (Sp. z o.o.) Oddzial w Polsce
Regus Sheraton Plaza
ul. Boleslawa Prusa 2
00-493 Warsaw
Poland
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com