Moody's upgrades PKN ORLEN to A3 from Baa1; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the issuer rating of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN ORLEN or the company) to A3 from Baa1 and affirmed its baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the rating of the EUR500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 issued by PKN ORLEN and EUR750 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by ORLEN Capital AB (publ) and guaranteed by PKN ORLEN. Moody's also upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1 the senior unsecured rating of PKN ORLEN's EUR5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN). The rating outlook has changed to stable from positive.

The rating action follows approval received by PKN ORLEN and Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo S.A.'s (PGNiG, Baa2 stable) shareholders for the merger of their companies at general meetings held on 28 September 2022 and 10 October 2022, respectively. PGNiG is the dominant company in the Polish natural gas market. Its activities range from oil and gas field development, hydrocarbon production, natural gas imports, storage and distribution grid operations to customer supply. The group is also present in the power and heat generation market. Moody's expects the merger will close over the coming weeks following its registration by the Court after which the shares of PGNiG will be delisted from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade of PKN ORLEN's rating to A3 reflects (1) Moody's revision of the support assumption from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) to the company in case of financial distress to strong from moderate following the merger of PGNiG leading to a two-notch uplift for PKN ORLEN's long-term rating from its baa2 BCA, (2) the importance of the enlarged group for the energy security of Poland through its integrated activities across oil and gas, (3) its significantly larger scale pro forma for the merger of PGNiG, and (4) the enlarged group's strong balance sheet as reflected by its moderate leverage of 0.8x (pro forma for the merger of PGNiG as of the end of June 2022) to support large investments over the medium-term including into renewable sources of energy", says Sebastien Cieniewski, Moody's VP-Sr Credit officer and lead analyst for PKN ORLEN.

The rating remains constrained by (1) PKN ORLEN's geographical concentration with the vast majority of revenues generated in its domestic Polish market, (2) the volatility of earnings of the company's refining operations and PGNiG's upstream and trading activities, and (3) the relatively weak free cash flow (FCF) generation projected by Moody's over the next three years reflecting PKN ORLEN's large investment plans including the construction of new petrochemical facilities and to increase its energy generation capacity from renewable sources of energy.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. The all-equity funded merger with PGNiG illustrates PKN ORLEN's conservative financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction and the merger of Grupa Lotos S.A. (Lotos) which closed on 1 August 2022, PKN ORLEN Moody's adjusted gross leverage stood at 0.8x as of 30 June 2022 (based on last twelve months (LTM) to 31 March 2022 for Lotos - latest data available). Furthermore, PKN ORLEN has historically made limited shareholder distributions to support investment in the business and maintain its low leverage. Moody's has revised PKN ORLEN's Environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) to E-4 (highly negative) from E-5 (very highly negative) to reflect the balanced mix of oil and gas in the company's product portfolio following the merger of PGNiG with gas recognized as a transition energy towards decarbonization in Poland over the medium- to long-term.

PKN ORLEN falls within the scope of Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 (GRI methodology). Under this methodology, the rating agency has revisited the uplift related to support from the Government of Poland to strong from moderate given the even more important role the company will play after the merger of PGNiG for the country's energy policy and security of gas supply. The support assumption is also underpinned by the large 49% stake held by the Polish State Treasury in the enlarged group post-transaction compared to 31.1% today. The dependence assumption remains moderate.

With the merger of PGNiG, PKN ORLEN's scale will increase significantly with pro forma revenues of PLN342 billion as of the LTM period to 30 June 2022 (or USD83.8 billion equivalent, using LTM period to 31 March 2022 for Lotos ? latest data available) from PLN219 billion (or USD53.7 billion equivalent) prior to this latest transaction. Moody's has decided to change the rating methodology used for PKN ORLEN to Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 from Refining and Marketing published in August 2021. This change reflects the more integrated nature of the company's operations going forward with the contribution of PGNiG's large upstream activities mainly in Poland and Norway to PKN ORLEN's predominantly downstream activities. PKN ORLEN and PGNiG's operations have not experienced any major disruptions since the start of the military conflict in Ukraine with cuts in supply of oil and gas from Russia partly or fully offset through increased sourcing of hydrocarbons from other regions, including Norway, the Middle East as well as supply of liquified natural gas (LNG).

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers PKN ORLEN's liquidity adequate. The group had PLN5.1 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of the end of Q2 2022 (including PLN2.1 billion of cash from Lotos as of 31 March 2022 - latest data available). The company also had PLN14.4 billion of unused committed facilities including EUR1.75 billion revolving credit facility (PLN8.2 billion equivalent), which is more than sufficient to cover working capital swings and in combination with operational cash flows to fund the CAPEX programme. Moody's also expects that PKN ORLEN will receive significant net proceeds from disposals related to remedies imposed by the competition authority for the merger with Lotos. The rating agency expects a timely refinancing of the revolving credit facility. PGNiG will contribute its large cash balance which stood at PLN12.4 billion as of 30 June 2022 (of which PLN4.3 billion is restricted) as well as unused bank facilities of PLN6.6 billion and up to PLN14.4 billion of state-guaranteed loans.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on PKN ORLEN's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that PKN ORLEN will maintain a conservative approach to balance sheet management evidenced by PKN ORLEN sustaining its Moody's adjusted gross leverage well below 2.0x even in the context of a normalization of oil and gas prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider raising PKN ORLEN's BCA with (1) evidence of and expectations for increased resilience of its business profile in combination with better geographical diversification, (2) more clarity about the structure, strategy and integration/reorganization of the enlarged group after the takeover of PGNiG, (3) expectations for leverage sustained at well below 2.0x over at least the next couple of years, (4) the enlarged group demonstrates its ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) on a sustained basis, notwithstanding a significant investment program, while maintaining a strong liquidity position and (5) expectations for PKN ORLEN to maintain a conservative financial policy. PKN ORLEN's issuer rating could also be positively affected by changes in Moody's assessment of default dependence and support.

The A3 rating would come under negative pressure if (1) adverse downstream conditions result in markedly weaker operating performance, (2) leveraging related to PKN ORLEN's growth strategy hurts the company's credit metrics resulting in adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis, or (3) the company's liquidity position deteriorates due to among others significant negative FCF generation or diminished availability under committed revolving credit facilities. A downgrade of the sovereign rating of Poland or reduced support assumptions from the Polish Government could also result in a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

PKN ORLEN, with revenue of PLN181 billion as of the LTM period to June 2022 (or c.PLN219 billion pro forma for the merger with Lotos including the latter's sales for LTM March 2022 - latest data available) and a refining capacity of 35.2 million tonnes per annum (or 46 million tonnes per annum pro forma for the merger of Lotos) is the largest oil refining and retail group in Poland. The group has a well-integrated petrochemical and chemical production and moderate upstream operations in Poland and Canada. It has a solid presence in the CEE region, including the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Germany. The company also has a sizeable energy segment which consists of energy distribution, electricity and heat production. PKN ORLEN also has a retail segment that includes sales at gas stations in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Slovakia (and Hungary following the merger of Lotos).

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

