Moody's upgrades PKN ORLEN's rating to Baa1 from Baa2; outlook remains positive

Frankfurt am Main, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the issuer rating of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN ORLEN or the company) to Baa1 from Baa2 and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2 the rating of the EUR500 million senior unsecured notes due 2028 issued by PKN ORLEN and EUR750 million senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by ORLEN Capital AB (publ) and guaranteed by PKN ORLEN. Moody's also upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2 the senior unsecured rating of PKN ORLEN's EUR5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (EMTN). The outlook remains positive for both issuers.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upgrade of PKN ORLEN's BCA to baa2 from baa3 reflects (1) the successful completion of the merger with Grupa LOTOS S.A. (Lotos) enhancing the scale of the combined group in the exploration and production, refining, and retail segments and the high likelihood of the closing of the merger with Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo S.A. (PGNIG, Baa2 stable) over the next couple of months, (2) Moody's expectation that PKN ORLEN will sustain adjusted gross leverage at below 2.0x through a range of economic conditions thanks to its conservative balance sheet management, and (3) expectations for underlying fundamentals for the oil and gas markets, including in Central and Eastern Europe, to remain strong over at least the next several years, supported mainly by low global inventories, pressure on supply, and economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic", says Sebastien Cieniewski, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and Moody's lead analyst for PKN ORLEN.

However, PKN ORLEN remains exposed to the volatility of refining margins. This is only partly mitigated by the stabilizing effect on its operating results from its retail division, its electricity generation capacity and distribution network, and the company's efforts to invest heavily in the construction of new petrochemical facilities to increase its margins and resilience.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a driver of the rating action. The all-equity funded merger with Lotos illustrates PKN ORLEN's conservative financial policy. Furthermore, PKN ORLEN has historically limited shareholder distributions to support investment in the business and maintain its low leverage.

On 1 August 2022, PKN ORLEN announced that it had closed the merger with Lotos. Based in Gdansk, Poland, Lotos engages in oil and gas production and the processing of refined petroleum products. The merger with Lotos will, among others, increase PKN ORLEN's refining capacity by 23% to 46 million tonnes per annum (as of 31 December 2021) and increase total proven and probable reserves and hydrocarbon production in its upstream segment by 29% and 51%, respectively.

PKN ORLEN has benefitted from strong momentum in operating performance over the last 12 months supported by high refining margins and higher prices for its petrochemical output, among others. The company's EBITDA LIFO before impairments (as reported by the company) increased to PLN19.6 billion in the last twelve months period (LTM) to 30 June 2022 from PLN14.2 billion in 2021 following a trough at PLN8.4 billion in 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. PKN ORLEN's Moody's adjusted leverage fell to 1.1x as of LTM period to 30 June 2022 from 1.5x as of the end of 2021. The merger with Lotos will further reduce leverage of the company, given Lotos' Moody's adjusted gross leverage of 0.7x as of the end of March 2022 (last data available pre-merger), supported by an increase of its EBITDA LIFO to PLN3.7 billion as of LTM Q1 2022 from PLN3.0 billion in 2021. Moody's expects the enlarged group to maintain leverage well below 2.0x even in a scenario of normalization of oil prices and refining margins.

With 35.7% of its share capital held by the Polish state pro forma for the merger with Lotos, PKN ORLEN continues to fall within the scope of Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 (GRI methodology). Under this methodology, Moody's assumes moderate dependence and moderate support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) in case of financial distress. This reflects PKN ORLEN's strategic importance to the Polish state as a market leader in the petroleum retail sector, its contribution to GDP, and its status as a major employer within Poland. Hence, PKN ORLEN's Baa1 rating benefits from a one-notch uplift relative to the baa2 BCA.

Assuming closure of the proposed PGNIG transaction to acquire PGNIG, Moody's may revisit the uplift related to support from the Government of Poland given the central role PKN ORLEN will play in future for the country's energy policy and security of gas supply, underpinned by an expected 52% share of capital of PKN ORLEN held by the Polish State post-transaction. In July 2020, the company signed a letter of intent with the Polish State Treasury to take over its 71.88% share in PGNIG, Poland's dominant natural gas company, and on 29 July 2022 PKN ORLEN and PGNIG signed a merger plan. The closing of this merger is now expected in October or November 2022 following approval of PKN ORLEN and PGNIG's shareholders at general meetings to be held in September and October 2022, respectively.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers PKN ORLEN's liquidity adequate. The group had PLN3.0 billion of cash on its balance sheet as of the end of Q2 2022. The company also had PLN14.4 billion of unused committed facilities including EUR1.75 billion revolving credit facility (PLN8.2 billion equivalent), which is more than sufficient to cover working capital swings and in combination with operational cash flows to fund the CAPEX program. PKN ORLEN will also benefit from the cash balance of Lotos post merger - as of 31 March 2022 Lotos had a cash balance of PLN2.1 billion with a relatively small unused revolving credit facility. Moody's also expects that PKN ORLEN will receive significant net proceeds from disposals related to remedies imposed by the competition authority for the merger with Lotos. The rating agency expects a timely refinancing of the revolving credit facility.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on PKN ORLEN's ratings reflects the increasing strategic importance of PKN ORLEN for the Polish Government in combination with the positive impact of size, business diversification and financial strength stemming from the proposed merger of PGNIG, if successfully concluded. At the same time, the rating agency expects that the company will maintain a conservative approach to balance management evidenced by PKN ORLEN sustaining its Moody's adjusted gross leverage well below 2.0x even in the context of a normalization of refining margins and lower oil prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Assuming no change to the BCA, Moody's could upgrade PKN ORLEN's rating if completion of the merger with PGNIG results in a meaningful increase in the government of Poland's stake in the enlarged group, and Moody's expects Poland to consider the enlarged PKN Group a key strategic asset for its future energy policy. Moody's would consider raising PKN ORLEN's BCA with (1) evidence of and expectations for increased resilience of its business profile in combination with better geographical diversification, (2) more clarity about the structure, strategy and integration/reorganization of the enlarged group after the takeover of PGNIG, (3) expectations for leverage sustained at well below 2.0x over at least the next couple of years, (4) the enlarged group demonstrates its ability to generate positive free cash flow (FCF) on a sustained basis, notwithstanding a significant investment program, while maintaining a strong liquidity position and (5) expectations for PKN ORLEN to maintain a conservative financial policy.

The Baa1 rating would come under negative pressure if (1) adverse downstream conditions result in markedly weaker operating performance, (2) leveraging related to PKN ORLEN's growth strategy hurts the company's credit metrics resulting in adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.0x on a sustained basis, or (3) the company's liquidity position deteriorates due to among others significant negative FCF generation or diminished availability under committed revolving credit facilities. A downgrade of the sovereign rating of Poland or reduced support assumptions from the Polish Government could also result in a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

PKN ORLEN, with revenue of PLN181 billion as of the LTM period to June 2022 (or c.PLN219 billion pro forma for the merger with Lotos including the latter's sales for LTM March 2022 - latest data available) and a refining capacity of 35.2 million tonnes per annum (or 46 million tonnes per annum pro forma for the merger of Lotos) is the largest oil refining and retail group in Poland. The group has a well-integrated petrochemical and chemical production and moderate upstream operations in Poland and Canada. It has a solid presence in the CEE region, including the Czech Republic, the Baltic states and Germany. The company also has a sizeable energy segment which consists of energy distribution, electricity and heat production. PKN ORLEN also has a retail segment that includes sales at gas stations in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Slovakia (and Hungary following the merger of Lotos).

