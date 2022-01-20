Moody's upgrades PMHC II's CFR to B3 and assigns B3 rating to proposed first lien credit facilities; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded PMHC II, Inc.'s (dba Prince International Corporation) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the existing $85 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $515 million senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from Caa1 and the $150 million senior secured second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. Moody's expects to withdraw the ratings on the existing debt once the acquisition of Ferro Corporation (Ferro, Ba3 negative) and merger with ASP Chromaflo Holdings II, LP (Chromaflo, B2 negative) is closed and the debt has been repaid.

Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to PMHC II's new secured capital structure consisting of a proposed $325 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2027 and $1.945 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2029. The rating agency also assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2029 and Caa2 rating to the $756 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. The company plans to fund the acquisition of Ferro and Chromaflo merger with the proceeds from the term loan, issuance of senior secured notes and unsecured notes, along with $390 million of cash on the balance sheet. The rating outlook is stable.

The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as expected and review of the final documents.

"The upgrade reflects Prince's continued operational and financial improvement that have exceeded our expectations and restored credit metrics more commensurate with the B3 rating category," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for PMHC II. "However, while the acquisition of Ferro Corp and subsequent merger with Chromaflo increases scale and clearly improves its business profile, it also adds a substantial amount of debt and entails significant integration risk," Fumai added.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

On May 11, 2021, Prince announced it will acquire Ferro for $22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, including the assumption of debt, net of cash. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory approval, the company plans to merge with Chromaflo, which is also owned by the same private equity sponsor as Prince - American Securities.

The upgrade reflects Prince's improved financial and operating performance that have exceeded Moody's previous expectations. Prince has been able to successfully achieve cost savings, volume growth and a more favorable product mix resulting in significantly improved credit metrics. Strong demand in key end markets such as battery, electronics, appliances and sanitaryware (A&S) and metallurgical have resulted in EBITDA growth and margin expansion. As a result, standalone Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, has declined from approximately 10.5x at the end of 2019 to 6.4x as of September 30, 2021.

The B3 rating incorporates Moody's view that the pending acquisition of Ferro and Chromaflo will strengthen Prince's business profile as it will add significant scale, increase end market exposure and has the ability to realize meaningful cost synergies of $110 million. The transaction creates a combined company that generates sales of approximately $2 billion with a global footprint. The new company will combine core competencies in particle engineering, glass technology and color science. For example, the ability to leverage Prince's expertise in sourcing and processing raw materials such as manganese, lithium, chromium and cobalt with Ferro's electronics coatings and materials business is a potential benefit. Prince's breadth of product offerings will be enhanced and its customer base will be expanded to over 11,000 with a number of well-known brand names. Furthermore, the deal increases penetration in several higher growth potential end markets including EVs, the Internet of Things (IoT) and semiconductors.

The B3 CFR is constrained by leverage that will remain roughly unchanged on a pro forma basis, but will add a significant amount of debt to the balance sheet without any new equity contribution from the sponsor. Moody's estimates that over $2.5 billion in gross debt will be incurred once the transaction closes. Moody's projects pro forma Debt/EBITDA, including standard adjustments, of about 6.5x in FY 2022 with further deleveraging in FY 2023 towards 6.0x, but does not anticipate any meaningful debt reduction over the medium-term horizon and the company's inability to realize cost synergies in a timely fashion could reduce free cash flow generation and delay deleveraging. Moreover, the size and complexity of the transaction introduces significant integration risk in terms of IT systems, accounting and finance functions and logistics though this is somewhat mitigated by a detailed integration plan given the long lead time from when the deal was announced until closing. Moody's also believes that while management's estimated cost synergies of $110 million are realizable, the costs to achieve the synergies of $110 million are substantial.

ESG CONSIDERATTIONS

Moody's evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in its rating assessment. The company does not have any material environmental litigation and is not experiencing substantial ongoing remediation costs. Both the environmental and social risks are roughly average for a chemical company. Governance risk is a contributing factor to the rating and is considered high due to private equity ownership by American Securities. Aggressive financial policies, including high levels of debt and lack of a majority of independent board of directors, which is required for public companies, are factors contributing to our governance risk assessment.

LIQUIDITY

Prince has good liquidity with available cash on the balance sheet, a $325 million revolving credit facility that is expected to be undrawn at closing and solid, consistent free cash flow generation given its asset-light business model. The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant once outstanding borrowings exceed 35% at the end of the quarter. Based on the draft documentation received, Moody's does not anticipate the covenant to be tested over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the company's proposed senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $325 million revolving credit facility and $1.945 billion senior secured term loan, equivalent to the B3 CFR, reflects the priority interest in substantially all of the company's domestic assets. The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured notes also incorporates their security interest in the collateral, though the notes lack a downstream guarantee from parent company, ASP Prince Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes consider the preponderance of secured debt in the capital structure with priority ranking that weakens recovery prospects in the event of a default.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

The new credit facilities allow for incremental first lien debt capacity up to the greater of $504 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unused amounts under the general debt basket, plus an additional uncapped amount subject to the first lien net leverage ratio equal to or less than 4.85x (secured by the collateral on a pari passu basis with the first lien). Amounts up to the greater of $504 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The borrower is permitted to designate any existing or subsequently acquired or organized subsidiary as an "unrestricted subsidiary." There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The stable outlook assumes that Prince successfully integrates the operations of Ferro and Chromaflo without any major operational setbacks and that it will be able to achieve targeted cost synergies within 24-36 months. The stable outlook also includes expectations that that financial leverage improves over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x, the company is able to successfully integrate operations and deliver the cost synergies with 24 months from close and free cash flow-to-debt (FCF/Debt) is above 10% for a sustained period.

Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if the company has delays in achieving the cost synergies, adjusted Debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.0x on a sustained basis, or free cash flow is negative for a prolonged time. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a large-debt-financed acquisition or shareholder return.

PMHC II, Inc. is a manufacturer of customized, value-added, mineral-based specialty additives with a focus on manganese, chromium, iron oxide, lithium, cobalt and zircon based products. The company serves a wide range of end markets including electronics, construction, appliances and sanitaryware, agriculture, consumer, oil & gas, brick & tile and the automotive sector. The company reports its revenues in two business segments: Advanced Minerals and Electronics. PMHC II had revenues of approximately $572 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, and is majority owned by American Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

