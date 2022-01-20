Moody's upgrades PMHC II's CFR to B3 and assigns B3 rating to proposed first lien credit facilities; outlook stable

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
PMHC II, Inc.'s (dba Prince International Corporation) Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded
the existing $85 million senior secured revolving credit facility
and $515 million senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from
Caa1 and the $150 million senior secured second lien term loan
to Caa2 from Caa3. Moody's expects to withdraw the ratings
on the existing debt once the acquisition of Ferro Corporation (Ferro,
Ba3 negative) and merger with ASP Chromaflo Holdings II, LP (Chromaflo,
B2 negative) is closed and the debt has been repaid.
Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to PMHC II's new secured capital
structure consisting of a proposed $325 million senior secured
first lien revolving credit facility due 2027 and $1.945
billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2029. The rating
agency also assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $500 million senior
secured notes due 2029 and Caa2 rating to the $756 million senior
unsecured notes due 2030. The company plans to fund the acquisition
of Ferro and Chromaflo merger with the proceeds from the term loan,
issuance of senior secured notes and unsecured notes, along with
$390 million of cash on the balance sheet. The rating outlook
is stable.
The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as expected
and review of the final documents.
"The upgrade reflects Prince's continued operational and financial improvement
that have exceeded our expectations and restored credit metrics more commensurate
with the B3 rating category," said Domenick R. Fumai,
Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst
for PMHC II. "However, while the acquisition of Ferro
Corp and subsequent merger with Chromaflo increases scale and clearly
improves its business profile, it also adds a substantial amount
of debt and entails significant integration risk," Fumai added.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan,
Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)
Assignments:
..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc.
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
On May 11, 2021, Prince announced it will acquire Ferro for
$22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued
at approximately $2.1 billion, including the assumption
of debt, net of cash. In conjunction with the closing of
the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022
subject to regulatory approval, the company plans to merge with
Chromaflo, which is also owned by the same private equity sponsor
as Prince - American Securities.
The upgrade reflects Prince's improved financial and operating performance
that have exceeded Moody's previous expectations. Prince
has been able to successfully achieve cost savings, volume growth
and a more favorable product mix resulting in significantly improved credit
metrics. Strong demand in key end markets such as battery,
electronics, appliances and sanitaryware (A&S) and metallurgical
have resulted in EBITDA growth and margin expansion. As a result,
standalone Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments,
has declined from approximately 10.5x at the end of 2019 to 6.4x
as of September 30, 2021.
The B3 rating incorporates Moody's view that the pending acquisition
of Ferro and Chromaflo will strengthen Prince's business profile
as it will add significant scale, increase end market exposure and
has the ability to realize meaningful cost synergies of $110 million.
The transaction creates a combined company that generates sales of approximately
$2 billion with a global footprint. The new company will
combine core competencies in particle engineering, glass technology
and color science. For example, the ability to leverage Prince's
expertise in sourcing and processing raw materials such as manganese,
lithium, chromium and cobalt with Ferro's electronics coatings
and materials business is a potential benefit. Prince's breadth
of product offerings will be enhanced and its customer base will be expanded
to over 11,000 with a number of well-known brand names.
Furthermore, the deal increases penetration in several higher growth
potential end markets including EVs, the Internet of Things (IoT)
and semiconductors.
The B3 CFR is constrained by leverage that will remain roughly unchanged
on a pro forma basis, but will add a significant amount of debt
to the balance sheet without any new equity contribution from the sponsor.
Moody's estimates that over $2.5 billion in gross
debt will be incurred once the transaction closes. Moody's
projects pro forma Debt/EBITDA, including standard adjustments,
of about 6.5x in FY 2022 with further deleveraging in FY 2023 towards
6.0x, but does not anticipate any meaningful debt reduction
over the medium-term horizon and the company's inability
to realize cost synergies in a timely fashion could reduce free cash flow
generation and delay deleveraging. Moreover, the size and
complexity of the transaction introduces significant integration risk
in terms of IT systems, accounting and finance functions and logistics
though this is somewhat mitigated by a detailed integration plan given
the long lead time from when the deal was announced until closing.
Moody's also believes that while management's estimated cost
synergies of $110 million are realizable, the costs to achieve
the synergies of $110 million are substantial.
ESG CONSIDERATTIONS
Moody's evaluates environmental, social and governance factors
in its rating assessment. The company does not have any material
environmental litigation and is not experiencing substantial ongoing remediation
costs. Both the environmental and social risks are roughly average
for a chemical company. Governance risk is a contributing factor
to the rating and is considered high due to private equity ownership by
American Securities. Aggressive financial policies, including
high levels of debt and lack of a majority of independent board of directors,
which is required for public companies, are factors contributing
to our governance risk assessment.
LIQUIDITY
Prince has good liquidity with available cash on the balance sheet,
a $325 million revolving credit facility that is expected to be
undrawn at closing and solid, consistent free cash flow generation
given its asset-light business model. The revolving credit
facility contains a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant once
outstanding borrowings exceed 35% at the end of the quarter.
Based on the draft documentation received, Moody's does not
anticipate the covenant to be tested over the next 12-18 months.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 rating on the company's proposed senior secured credit facilities,
consisting of a $325 million revolving credit facility and $1.945
billion senior secured term loan, equivalent to the B3 CFR,
reflects the priority interest in substantially all of the company's
domestic assets. The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured notes
also incorporates their security interest in the collateral, though
the notes lack a downstream guarantee from parent company, ASP Prince
Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The Caa2 rating on the senior
unsecured notes consider the preponderance of secured debt in the capital
structure with priority ranking that weakens recovery prospects in the
event of a default.
As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to
provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact
creditors. Notable terms include the following:
The new credit facilities allow for incremental first lien debt capacity
up to the greater of $504 million and 100% of consolidated
EBITDA, plus unused amounts under the general debt basket,
plus an additional uncapped amount subject to the first lien net leverage
ratio equal to or less than 4.85x (secured by the collateral on
a pari passu basis with the first lien). Amounts up to the greater
of $504 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred
with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The
borrower is permitted to designate any existing or subsequently acquired
or organized subsidiary as an "unrestricted subsidiary."
There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the
transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or
transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could
jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting
such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions
prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.
The stable outlook assumes that Prince successfully integrates the operations
of Ferro and Chromaflo without any major operational setbacks and that
it will be able to achieve targeted cost synergies within 24-36
months. The stable outlook also includes expectations that that
financial leverage improves over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained
below 5.5x, the company is able to successfully integrate
operations and deliver the cost synergies with 24 months from close and
free cash flow-to-debt (FCF/Debt) is above 10% for
a sustained period.
Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if the company has delays
in achieving the cost synergies, adjusted Debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.0x
on a sustained basis, or free cash flow is negative for a prolonged
time. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes
a large-debt-financed acquisition or shareholder return.
PMHC II, Inc. is a manufacturer of customized, value-added,
mineral-based specialty additives with a focus on manganese,
chromium, iron oxide, lithium, cobalt and zircon based
products. The company serves a wide range of end markets including
electronics, construction, appliances and sanitaryware,
agriculture, consumer, oil & gas, brick & tile
and the automotive sector. The company reports its revenues in
two business segments: Advanced Minerals and Electronics.
PMHC II had revenues of approximately $572 million for the twelve
months ended September 30, 2021, and is majority owned by
American Securities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
