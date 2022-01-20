info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades PMHC II's CFR to B3 and assigns B3 rating to proposed first lien credit facilities; outlook stable

20 Jan 2022

New York, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded PMHC II, Inc.'s (dba Prince International Corporation) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1 and its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also upgraded the existing $85 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $515 million senior secured first lien term loan to B3 from Caa1 and the $150 million senior secured second lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa3. Moody's expects to withdraw the ratings on the existing debt once the acquisition of Ferro Corporation (Ferro, Ba3 negative) and merger with ASP Chromaflo Holdings II, LP (Chromaflo, B2 negative) is closed and the debt has been repaid.

Moody's has assigned B3 ratings to PMHC II's new secured capital structure consisting of a proposed $325 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2027 and $1.945 billion senior secured first lien term loan due 2029. The rating agency also assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $500 million senior secured notes due 2029 and Caa2 rating to the $756 million senior unsecured notes due 2030. The company plans to fund the acquisition of Ferro and Chromaflo merger with the proceeds from the term loan, issuance of senior secured notes and unsecured notes, along with $390 million of cash on the balance sheet. The rating outlook is stable.

The assigned ratings are subject to the transaction closing as expected and review of the final documents.

"The upgrade reflects Prince's continued operational and financial improvement that have exceeded our expectations and restored credit metrics more commensurate with the B3 rating category," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for PMHC II. "However, while the acquisition of Ferro Corp and subsequent merger with Chromaflo increases scale and clearly improves its business profile, it also adds a substantial amount of debt and entails significant integration risk," Fumai added.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PMHC II, Inc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

On May 11, 2021, Prince announced it will acquire Ferro for $22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion, including the assumption of debt, net of cash. In conjunction with the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory approval, the company plans to merge with Chromaflo, which is also owned by the same private equity sponsor as Prince - American Securities.

The upgrade reflects Prince's improved financial and operating performance that have exceeded Moody's previous expectations. Prince has been able to successfully achieve cost savings, volume growth and a more favorable product mix resulting in significantly improved credit metrics. Strong demand in key end markets such as battery, electronics, appliances and sanitaryware (A&S) and metallurgical have resulted in EBITDA growth and margin expansion. As a result, standalone Debt/EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments, has declined from approximately 10.5x at the end of 2019 to 6.4x as of September 30, 2021.

The B3 rating incorporates Moody's view that the pending acquisition of Ferro and Chromaflo will strengthen Prince's business profile as it will add significant scale, increase end market exposure and has the ability to realize meaningful cost synergies of $110 million. The transaction creates a combined company that generates sales of approximately $2 billion with a global footprint. The new company will combine core competencies in particle engineering, glass technology and color science. For example, the ability to leverage Prince's expertise in sourcing and processing raw materials such as manganese, lithium, chromium and cobalt with Ferro's electronics coatings and materials business is a potential benefit. Prince's breadth of product offerings will be enhanced and its customer base will be expanded to over 11,000 with a number of well-known brand names. Furthermore, the deal increases penetration in several higher growth potential end markets including EVs, the Internet of Things (IoT) and semiconductors.

The B3 CFR is constrained by leverage that will remain roughly unchanged on a pro forma basis, but will add a significant amount of debt to the balance sheet without any new equity contribution from the sponsor. Moody's estimates that over $2.5 billion in gross debt will be incurred once the transaction closes. Moody's projects pro forma Debt/EBITDA, including standard adjustments, of about 6.5x in FY 2022 with further deleveraging in FY 2023 towards 6.0x, but does not anticipate any meaningful debt reduction over the medium-term horizon and the company's inability to realize cost synergies in a timely fashion could reduce free cash flow generation and delay deleveraging. Moreover, the size and complexity of the transaction introduces significant integration risk in terms of IT systems, accounting and finance functions and logistics though this is somewhat mitigated by a detailed integration plan given the long lead time from when the deal was announced until closing. Moody's also believes that while management's estimated cost synergies of $110 million are realizable, the costs to achieve the synergies of $110 million are substantial.

ESG CONSIDERATTIONS

Moody's evaluates environmental, social and governance factors in its rating assessment. The company does not have any material environmental litigation and is not experiencing substantial ongoing remediation costs. Both the environmental and social risks are roughly average for a chemical company. Governance risk is a contributing factor to the rating and is considered high due to private equity ownership by American Securities. Aggressive financial policies, including high levels of debt and lack of a majority of independent board of directors, which is required for public companies, are factors contributing to our governance risk assessment.

LIQUIDITY

Prince has good liquidity with available cash on the balance sheet, a $325 million revolving credit facility that is expected to be undrawn at closing and solid, consistent free cash flow generation given its asset-light business model. The revolving credit facility contains a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant once outstanding borrowings exceed 35% at the end of the quarter. Based on the draft documentation received, Moody's does not anticipate the covenant to be tested over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the company's proposed senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $325 million revolving credit facility and $1.945 billion senior secured term loan, equivalent to the B3 CFR, reflects the priority interest in substantially all of the company's domestic assets. The B3 rating assigned to the senior secured notes also incorporates their security interest in the collateral, though the notes lack a downstream guarantee from parent company, ASP Prince Intermediate Holdings, Inc. The Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes consider the preponderance of secured debt in the capital structure with priority ranking that weakens recovery prospects in the event of a default.

As proposed, the new first lien credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

The new credit facilities allow for incremental first lien debt capacity up to the greater of $504 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unused amounts under the general debt basket, plus an additional uncapped amount subject to the first lien net leverage ratio equal to or less than 4.85x (secured by the collateral on a pari passu basis with the first lien). Amounts up to the greater of $504 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans. The borrower is permitted to designate any existing or subsequently acquired or organized subsidiary as an "unrestricted subsidiary." There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases. There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The stable outlook assumes that Prince successfully integrates the operations of Ferro and Chromaflo without any major operational setbacks and that it will be able to achieve targeted cost synergies within 24-36 months. The stable outlook also includes expectations that that financial leverage improves over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if adjusted Debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x, the company is able to successfully integrate operations and deliver the cost synergies with 24 months from close and free cash flow-to-debt (FCF/Debt) is above 10% for a sustained period.

Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings if the company has delays in achieving the cost synergies, adjusted Debt/EBITDA exceeds 7.0x on a sustained basis, or free cash flow is negative for a prolonged time. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a large-debt-financed acquisition or shareholder return.

PMHC II, Inc. is a manufacturer of customized, value-added, mineral-based specialty additives with a focus on manganese, chromium, iron oxide, lithium, cobalt and zircon based products. The company serves a wide range of end markets including electronics, construction, appliances and sanitaryware, agriculture, consumer, oil & gas, brick & tile and the automotive sector. The company reports its revenues in two business segments: Advanced Minerals and Electronics. PMHC II had revenues of approximately $572 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, and is majority owned by American Securities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Domenick R Fumai
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com