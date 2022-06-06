Moody's upgrades PPL Corp. and PPL Capital Funding to Baa1; upgrades Narragansett Electric to A3; outlooks stable

Approximately $4 billion of debt securities upgraded

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the ratings of PPL Corporation (PPL), including its Issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2, and PPL Capital Funding, Inc., including its senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from Baa2. The Prime-2 short-term rating of PPL Capital Funding, Inc. was affirmed. A complete list of rating actions is included below.

Moody's also upgraded Narragansett Electric Company's (NECO) senior unsecured and Issuer ratings to A3 from Baa1 and preferred stock securities rating to Baa2 from Baa3. This concludes the review of NECO's ratings initiated on 18 March 2021. The outlook of all three companies is stable.

This rating action follows PPL's successful acquisition of NECO, an electric and gas utility in Rhode Island, from National Grid plc (National Grid, Baa2 stable).

With the completion of the Western Power Distribution plc (WPD) sale and the NECO acquisition, PPL is now a 100% US-based utility holding company. PPL now has approximately $23.7 billion of rate base spread across four states: mostly in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, and a very small portion in Virginia. As part of its effort to improve its business risk profile, PPL lowered parent debt leverage by using some of the proceeds from the WPD sale to repay $3.5 billion of outstanding debt at PPL Capital Funding. Also, we expect PPL's credit profile to exhibit improved credit metrics, including cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt above 16% on a sustained basis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"PPL has improved its overall business risk profile by significantly reducing parent debt with the proceeds from the sale of its UK assets," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. "As a US-only utility holding company with operations in five supportive regulatory jurisdictions, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), we expect PPL to maintain this improved risk profile on a sustained basis," added Chung.

PPL's Baa1 rating reflects its position as a utility holding company with slightly more than half of its rate base encompassing low business risk electric transmission and distribution utility operations in Pennsylvania, as well as both electric transmission and distribution utility and natural gas distribution operations in Rhode Island. The company's remaining operations are in Kentucky and Virginia where it has two vertically-integrated utilities. Although the vertically-integrated utilities have higher environmental risks, specifically related to carbon transition, compared to the other companies within the PPL family, we expect PPL to maintain sufficient financial cushion, with a CFO pre-W/C debt ratio in the 17% range, to successfully manage its carbon transition plan over the next several years.

Most notably, PPL has improved its financial profile by reducing its parent debt by $3.5 billion. We do not expect any material debt issuance at the parent level going forward, resulting in the percentage of parent debt above 25%, and anticipate that PPL will maintain this reduced level on a sustained basis. Over the next five years through 2026, we anticipate PPL's utilities to increase their capital investments, which will potentially pressure credit quality. However, under their credit supportive regulatory environments with good cost recovery provisions, we expect PPL to maintain much stronger consolidated credit metrics than its historical levels.

The upgrade of NECO to A3 rating reflects our expectation that the utility will be able to maintain its strong, stable credit profile going forward without the credit pressure from its previous, highly leveraged parent company. NECO's rating were historically constrained by National Grid's consolidated credit quality which included a significant level of leverage at the parent level and minimal ring-fencing provisions.

NECO's corporate governance has improved as a result of the transaction, a key driver the upgrade. For example, as part of the acquisition, PPL agreed to improve NECO's ring-fencing provisions to better insulate it from the parent company, which includes a separate management team and Board of Directors at NECO. At the same time, NECO will have access to new external liquidity sources after PPL includes NECO as a co-borrower under the $1.25 billion credit facility, pending regulatory approval. PPL also agreed not to request recovery of any costs associated with the acquisition from NECO's customers.

As a subsidiary of PPL, we expect NECO will continue to invest in system hardening and replacing aging infrastructure for both of its electric and gas operations. The utility will also likely invest in its electric transmission and distribution systems to support anticipated offshore wind generation and to modernize the grid. NECO will submit an updated proposal for a Grid Modernization Plan to the Rhode Island Public Utility Commission within 12 months of the acquisition closing.

Under the settlement agreement, NECO agreed not to seek a base rate increase for the next three years. However, the company will continue to be allowed to recover investment costs and earn appropriate returns through rider mechanisms over the next 2-3 years under a credit supportive regulatory framework in Rhode Island.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook for PPL reflects PPL's recalibrated business mix with four US regulated utilities operating under credit supportive regulatory environments. Also, it incorporates our expectation that PPL will maintain a stable financial profile with improved credit metrics compared to historical levels, including CFO pre-WC to debt in the 17% range.

NECO's stable outlook incorporates our view that the regulatory environment will remain consistent while NECO transitions as a subsidiary of PPL. Also, it reflects our expectation that NECO's credit metrics will be maintained with a CFO pre-W/C to debt of around 20% despite the anticipated increase in capital investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

A rating upgrade is unlikely for PPL in the near term. However, PPL's ratings could be upgraded if its consolidated financial profile improves further such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 19% on a sustained basis. Also, if PPL's business risk continues to improve such that its lower risk utility operations in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island increase proportionally as a percentage of its total business and carbon transition risk associated with its generation in Kentucky is reduced materially, an upgrade could be considered.

NECO's ratings could be upgraded if the regulatory environment improves such that regulatory lag for investment cost recovery is materially shortened and if NECO's CFO pre-WC to debt is above 21% on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered for PPL if its consolidated financial profile deteriorates, including CFO pre-WC to debt falling below 16% on a sustained basis; if there is a significant increase in parent leverage, or if regulatory environments become less supportive, resulting in extended regulatory lag for cost recovery or inability to earn appropriate return on its investments.

For NECO, a rating downgrade could be considered if the regulatory environment deteriorates, becomes materially contentious and increases regulatory lag, or if its CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 18% on a consistent basis.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Narragansett Electric Company

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.

....GTD Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....GTD Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: PPL Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.

....GTD Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Narragansett Electric Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: PPL Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corp. is a utility holding company with operations in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia with total estimated rate base of $23.7 billion. PPL completed its acquisition of Narragansett Electric Company in May 2022.

NECO is a regulated utility with electric transmission and distribution operations, and natural gas local distribution operation in Rhode Island. It serves approximately 800,000 customers and is the largest utility in Rhode Island. NECO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PPL Corp.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jairo Chung

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastricture Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

