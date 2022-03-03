Moody's upgrades Palomar Health's (CA) GOULT rating to A1; outlook revised to stable

New York, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Palomar Health's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bond rating to A1 from A2. Concurrently, Moody's has revised the outlook to stable from positive. Palomar Health (PH or district) has close to $662.1 million in outstanding GOULT obligations. The district also has approximately $605 million of outstanding revenue bonds (Baa3 stable).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to A1 reflects ongoing growth in assessed valuation with expectations for future expansion and above average income levels. The rating also incorporates Palomar Health's fundamental strengths, including its large size, leading market position, comprehensive array of clinical offerings, and generally favorable service area. The rating acknowledges significant improvement in operating performance and maintenance of liquidity in line with expectations, and assumes that the strengthening of both over the next several years will lead to gradually better leverage metrics. The rating also reflects the favorable contract resolution with a large insurance provider and positive agreements with other payors that supported improved operating results in fiscal 2021 and will contribute to the assumed durability of stronger operating cash flow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects continued tax base expansion supported by a strong regional economy. It is also based upon the maintenance of substantial market share and operating performance and growth in cash reserves with gradual strengthening in debt and liquidity metrics over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improvement in the district's financial position and liquidity, as currently reflected in its revenue bond rating

- Ongoing and substantial growth in assessed valuation, particularly on a per capita basis

- Meaningful and sustained improvement in service area income levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration in the district's market, operations or financial position, as currently reflected in its revenue bond rating

- Weakening in the district's tax base or income levels

- Failure to meet revenue bond covenants

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within the district without limitation in rate or amount. Security is enhanced by a "lockbox" mechanism pursuant to which property tax payments that are restricted solely for servicing the district's GOULT bonds are wired by San Diego County (Aaa stable) directly to the paying agent for debt service payments.

PROFILE

Palomar Health is the largest public health care district in the State of California, with over $800 million of revenues in fiscal 2021, and generating over 24,000 admissions. The district operates acute care facilities in the towns of Escondido and Poway, and captures 44.5% of the market share within the district. Palomar Health was formerly known as Palomar Pomerado Health and changed its name per board resolution in May 2012.

