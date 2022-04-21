Moody's upgrades Paprec to B1; maintains positive outlook

Paris, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Paprec Holding's (Paprec) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from B2, its Probability of Default rating to B1-PD from B2-PD, and the ratings on the company's backed senior secured notes to B1 from B2. The outlook remains positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to B1 reflects Paprec's track record of improving its financial performance over the last three years, and Moody's expectation that this trend will continue over at least the next 12-18 coming months. Moody's rating action also captures the strengthening of the balance sheet, with substantial equity injections in 2021, supplemented by the issuance of ORAs (Obligations Remboursables en Actions – Bonds redeemable into shares) to be mandatorily converted into shares in 2023. Finally, the upgrade recognises that Paprec's larger scale and greater diversification resulting from recent acquisitions have enhanced its business risk profile.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics could strengthen further over the next 12-18 coming months, as a result of (1) the favorable momentum driven by economic fundamentals and stricter environmental regulations in France, (2) a solid track record of commercial development despite fierce competition; (3) the issuance of ORAs and their mandatory conversion into shares; and (4) limited M&A operations expected in line with the average spending over the last decade, excluding the material investments completed in 2017 and 2021.

Consequently, Moody's estimates that there is a likelihood that the company will achieve financial metrics commensurate with a Ba3 rating in due course. An upgrade to Ba3 would require a Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA ratio below 4.5x on a sustainable basis.

Governance considerations are incorporated into today's rating action. More particularly, the upgrade also captures the group's change in financial policy following the arrival of two new major shareholders, For Talents Transmission and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (Vauban), in the capital structure. Paprec is now committed to a leverage target of net debt not to exceed 3.5x reported adjusted EBITDA. Moody's also considers positively the group's continuous strategic focus on organic growth, albeit the management does not rule out potential small to mid-size M&A provided the 3.5x leverage threshold is not exceeded.

In 2021, Paprec exhibited a strong financial performance, as evidenced by 49% EBITDA growth supported by (1) the rising price of commodities, resulting from anticipated frictions in the supply/demand balance; (2) Paprec's higher pricing of services driven by limited supply for municipal and industrial waste treatments; (3) substantial new commercial gains which generated EUR130 supplemental revenue, or c. 7% of total sales in 2021, equally split between public and private customers; and (4) the inclusion of the newly acquired French waste-to-energy businesses. This solid performance, supplemented with two capital increases completed in 2021 for a total consideration of EUR176m, significantly reduced the leverage of the company, reflected by the decrease in the Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA ratio to 4.7x in 2021 from 6.0x in 2020.

Paprec has materially increased its scale, becoming the third largest waste operator in France, with revenue of EUR1.9 billion in 2021 compared to EUR1.3 billion in 2020, and aims to reach EUR5 billion within the next ten years through organic and limited external growth, including in Spain, leveraging its competence outside its domestic market. The group also further diversified its expertise into incineration in 2021, a segment of waste management which it had not fully developed before. Paprec now has the full range of waste treatments, including collecting, landfilling, incinerating and recycling, giving more flexibility to decide how to process the waste.

In March 2022, Vauban fully subscribed to a EUR150 million ORA. This note will be mandatorily converted into shares in 2023, so that the infrastructure fund will become a key shareholder alongside the Petithuguenin Family and BPI France Participations.

Paprec's B1 rating continues to reflect (1) the group's strong presence and diversification in waste treatments in its domestic market as well as its well-spread network of collecting and processing sites across France, which creates barriers to entry; (2) the earnings diversification provided by the sound municipal waste division since the acquisition of Coved in April 2017, as well as the robust waste-to-energy activity, mainly contracted with municipalities; (3) the underlying positive structural dynamics, supported by stricter environmental regulations which will keep favoring recycling or incineration of waste at the detriment of landfilling; (4) the steady margins that the company is able to achieve through protective indexation clauses in its waste collection contracts, which limits the strain from volatile raw material prices; and (5) the group's management's stated commitment to their leverage target.

These factors are balanced by (1) the group's relatively high leverage (defined as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA); (2) its dependence on the economic and regulatory environment in France, representing over 90% of its sales in 2021; (3) the environmental and reputational risks related to its landfill activities (around 6% of revenue), which are under increased regulatory scrutiny; and (4) its exposure to fluctuations in volumes driven by the prevalence of industrial customers (c. 80-85% of revenue).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Paprec's B1 CFR is assigned at the holding company level. As of the end of March 2022, Paprec's capital structure comprised EUR1,025 million of backed senior secured notes, a EUR114 million State guaranteed loan and a EUR230 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF), all of which are issued/borrowed at the same holding company level. Although the backed senior secured notes rank pari passu with the RCF, the RCF has priority in case of collateral enforcement. The B1 rating assigned to Paprec's backed senior secured notes is in line with the company's CFR despite the relative ranking of its senior secured notes as set out in the intercreditor agreement, whereby the notes are contractually subordinated to the RCF with respect to the collateral enforcement proceeds, reflecting expected modest subordination.

The notes and the super senior RCF benefit from the same guarantor package, including upstream guarantees from some of Paprec's operating companies (excluding Coved), representing around 56% of the company's EBITDA. Both the senior secured notes and the RCF are secured, on a first-priority basis, by the same collateral, essentially comprising pledges on stock, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of a number of Paprec's operating companies.

The capital structure is covenant-lite, with only a springing covenant in the RCF protecting creditors, albeit with ample capacity. This covenant is tested on a semi-annual basis only if RCF outstandings are equal to or greater than 50% of the overall commitment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage defined as Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA reduces below 4.5x on a sustainable basis. In addition, Moody's would expect the group to maintain positive free cash flow generation and an adequate liquidity profile.

Paprec's ratings could be downgraded if leverage remains sustainably above 5.5x; if free cash flow generation turns negative over a prolonged period of time; or if its liquidity profile weakens.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Paprec is a pure-play integrated waste management company, which is mainly focused on the collection, landfilling, incineration and recycling of nonhazardous waste from private and municipal entities, mostly in France. In 2021, the group reported revenue of EUR1,892 million and EBITDA of EUR370 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

