Moody's upgrades Paprec to Ba3; stable outlook

Paris, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Paprec Holding (Paprec) to Ba3 from B1, its Probability of Default rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and the ratings on the company's backed senior secured notes to Ba3 from B1. The outlook has changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Ba3 reflects Moody's expectations that Paprec will maintain a financial profile commensurate with the rating agency's ratio guidance for the Ba3 rating level over at least the next 18-24 coming months. The improved credit profile results from a broader diversification across the waste treatment value chain, including more value added businesses in the group's scope of activities, like waste-to-energy and hazardous waste treatment, complemented with a more conservative financial policy based on a management targeted net debt to EBITDA of between 2.5 and 3.5 times.

Over the first nine months of 2022, Paprec reported a solid operational performance, illustrated by 7% EBITDA growth, despite a drop in commodity prices, limited visibility on macroeconomic trends exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict, as well as elevated and volatile electricity prices and more generally higher than expected inflation which increased the group's cost structure. Moody's expects the EBITDA growth to continue, supported by gains in market share and the contribution of newly acquired businesses, both in France and Spain.

The group's net debt slightly decreased over the period, as a combination of the group's solid performance and the EUR 150 million ORAs (Obligations Remboursables en Actions – Bonds redeemable into shares) subscribed by Vauban in March 2022 which are 50% equity accounted under IFRS. Moody's notes that the ORAs will be fully converted into shares at the latest by June 2023.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Paprec's EBITDA based metrics will continue to strengthen over the next 18-24 months, being consistent with the Ba3 rating guidance, which includes an Adjusted debt/EBITDA below 4.5x on a sustainable basis. The credit metric strengthening will derive from (1) continued commercial development, with a balanced mix of new public and private customers; (2) sustainable EBITDA margins, resulting from margin protecting clauses in most contracts and a significant portion of variable costs, (3) favorable sector momentum driven by stricter environmental regulations in France and pressure on industrial and commercial groups to process and manage their waste; and (4) Moody's expectation that M&A operations will remain limited.

More generally, Paprec's Ba3 rating continues to reflect (1) the group's strong presence and diversification in waste treatment in its domestic market as well as its well-spread network of collecting and processing sites across France, which creates barriers to entry; (2) the earnings diversification provided by the sound and growing municipal waste division since the acquisition of Coved in April 2017, supplemented with robust waste-to-energy activity development, mainly contracted with municipalities; (3) the underlying positive structural dynamics, supported by stricter environmental regulations which will keep favoring recycling or incineration of waste, at the detriment of landfilling; and (4) the limited exposure of earnings to volatile raw material prices, as a result of protective indexation clauses in most of its waste collection contracts, except those for metal recycling.

These positive factors are balanced by (1) the group's relatively high leverage (defined as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA); (2) its dependence on the economic and regulatory environment in France, representing over 90% of its sales in 2021; (3) the environmental and reputational risks related to its landfill activities (around 6% of revenue), which are under increased regulatory scrutiny; and (4) its exposure to fluctuations in volumes driven by the prevalence of industrial customers (c. 60-70% of revenue).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Paprec's Ba3 CFR is assigned at the holding company level. As of the end of March 2023, Paprec's capital structure comprised EUR1,025 million of senior secured notes, a EUR 4.1 million Company Saving Plan, a EUR114 million State-guaranteed loan and a EUR230 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF), all of which are issued/borrowed at the same holding company level. Although the senior secured notes rank pari passu with the RCF in the ordinary cause of business, the RCF has priority in case of collateral enforcement. The Ba3 rating assigned to Paprec's senior secured notes is in line with the company's CFR despite the relative ranking of its senior secured notes as set out in the intercreditor agreement, whereby the notes are contractually subordinated to the RCF with respect to the collateral enforcement proceeds, reflecting expected modest subordination. However, any significant increase in the amount of super senior outstandings in the capital structure could result in a notching of the senior secured notes.

The notes and the super senior RCF benefit from the same guarantor package, including relatively limited upstream guarantees from some of Paprec's operating companies (excluding Coved), representing only around 57% of the company's 2022 EBITDA. Both the senior secured notes and the RCF are secured, on a first-priority basis, by the same collateral, essentially comprising pledges on stock, bank accounts and intercompany receivables of a number of Paprec's operating companies.

The capital structure is covenant-lite, with only a springing covenant in the RCF protecting creditors, albeit with ample capacity. This covenant is tested on a semi-annual basis only if RCF outstandings are equal to or greater than 50% of the overall commitment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage defined as Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA reduces below 4x on a sustainable basis. In addition, Moody's would expect the group to maintain positive free cash flow generation and an adequate liquidity profile.

Paprec's ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to remain sustainably above 4.5x; if free cash flow generation turns negative over a prolonged period of time; or if its liquidity profile weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Paprec Holding is a pure-play integrated waste management company, which is mainly focused on the collection, landfilling, incineration and recycling of nonhazardous and hazardous waste from private and municipal entities, mostly in France. Over the first nine months, the group reported revenue of EUR1,757 million and EBITDA of EUR292 million.

