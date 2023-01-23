Moody's upgrades Paramount Resources to Ba3; outlook stable

Toronto, January 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Paramount Resources Ltd.'s (Paramount) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, the Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from B2-PD and the senior secured revolving credit facility to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook changed to stable from positive. The speculative grade liquidity rating was changed to SGL-1 (very good) from SGL-2 (good).

"The upgrade reflects full repayment of the company's revolver, supporting strong financial flexibility and operational resiliency," said Whitney Leavens, Moody's analyst. "We expect Paramount to adhere to a conservative financial policy with robust liquidity while investing in production growth through 2024." she added.

On January 11, 2023, Paramount completed the sale of its Kaybob Smoky and Kaybob South Duvernay properties (including associated midstream infrastructure) for $370 million in cash. On closing, Paramount used a portion of the proceeds from the divestiture to fully repay borrowings under the revolving credit facility and declared a special dividend totaling about $140 million to shareholders that will be paid on January 25, 2023. The transaction has a limited impact on production, reducing volumes by around 5% (4,700 boe/d gross) as of Q3-22.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Paramount Resources Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Paramount Resources Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Paramount's Ba3 CFR is supported by: (1) robust metrics reflecting minimal debt and very good liquidity; (2) increasing scale toward 95,000 boe/d (net of royalties expected in 2024) as the company further develops core assets; (3) acreage diversification across multiple producing areas in western Canada; and (4) adherence to a conservative financial policy while limiting debt with a focus on investing capital to support production growth. The rating is constrained by: (1) small production base and reserves compared to similarly rated peers; (2) limited track record of sustaining production growth and positive free cash flow; and (3) exposure to discounted AECO natural gas.

Paramount has very good liquidity (SGL-1). Moody's estimates sources of cash totaling over $1 billion during 2023, consisting of cash on hand, full availability under the C$1 billion revolving credit facility expiring May 2026 and about $70 million in positive free cash flow under Moody's price assumptions and as defined by Moody's (cash from operations minus capex and dividends). The company has no near-term debt maturities. Moody's expects Paramount to maintain robust cushion with its two financial covenants. Alternate liquidity is good given the investments Paramount holds in other companies as well as its sizeable acreage position.

Paramount's senior secured revolver is rated Ba2 (one notch above the Ba3 CFR) reflecting its priority ranking to other unsecured liabilities and higher recovery assumptions.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will sustain robust credit metrics and maintain a conservative financial policy while growing production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Paramount is able to sustain higher production levels while building a strong track record of sustaining meaningful free cash flow along with a conservative financial policy. An upgrade would also require the ability to maintain retained cash flow to debt above 50% and LFCR above 1.5x at Moody's medium term price assumptions.

The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt falls toward 30% or LFCR approaches 1.5x, financial policy becomes more aggressive or liquidity deteriorates.

Paramount is a publicly-traded, Calgary, Alberta-based exploration and production company with operations across Alberta and British Columbia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

