You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Parkland Fuel Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: Parkland Fuel Corporation: Update to credit analysis following upgrade to Ba2 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Parkland Fuel Corporation Covenant Quality Assessment: Parkland Fuel Corporation: Covenant Quality Pre-Sale Snapshot: US$500m _% Senior Notes due 2026 LGD Assessment: Parkland Fuel Corporation Rating Action: Moody's affirms Parkland Fuel's Ba3 CFR; rates new unsecured notes B1 Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Parkland to Ba2; outlook stable 12 Dec 2019 Approximately US$1 billion of rated debt affected Toronto, December 12, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Parkland Fuel Corporation's (Parkland) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, probability of default rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to Ba3 from B1. The outlook remains stable and the speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2. "The upgrade reflects Parkland's strong execution and integration of the SOL assets which has decreased leverage", said Paresh Chari Moody's analyst. "We expect the company to continue to execute and drive down leverage through 2021." Upgrades: ..Issuer: Parkland Fuel Corporation .... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Parkland Fuel Corporation ....Outlook, Remains Stable RATINGS RATIONALE Parkland's Ba2 CFR benefits from: (1) a strong market presence as the largest fuel marketer in both Canada and the Caribbean supported by good brand recognition; (2) expected free cash flow of around C$100 million in 2020 that will reduce debt; (3) Debt/EBITDA that is expected to be about 3.5x in 2020, falling towards 3x in 2021; (4) established supply channels in key geographies due to significant scale that provides competitive advantages in sourcing products and creating barriers to entry; and (4) geographic diversification, with about a quarter of its roughly C$1.2 billion of EBITDA generated outside of Canada. Constraints to CFR include: (1) an aggressive acquisition strategy that has elevated leverage; (2) exposure to flat to declining fuel demand that Parkland must mitigate with acquisitions, and with investments in its retail operations and marketing strategies to enhance market share; (3) volatility tied to cash flows from the refinery operations and supply logistics business (involving the purchase, sale and storage of fuel products); and (4) the Sol Put Option that could add about 0.3x to debt to EBITDA if Parkland fully debt funded the C$560 million liability. Environmental considerations we consider are that fuel consumption will likely decline over the next decade in Canada and the US due to improving fuel efficiency and electric vehicle adoption. However, Parkland is well positioned to manage the transition with the Caribbean still developing and remaining dependent on conventional energy. Governance risks we consider are Parkland's aggressive acquisitions that have been large, completed in quick succession and largely debt funded. Parkland's execution and integration has been excellent with leverage coming back in-line over a short period of time. The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch below the Ba2 CFR, due to the priority ranking revolving credit facility and working capital intermediation facility. Parkland has good liquidity (SGL-2). At September 30, 2019 Parkland had C$290 million of cash and about C$865 million available under its C$1.4 billion revolving credit facility due 2023. We expect about C$100 million of free cash flow through 2020. We expect Parkland to remain in compliance with its three financial covenants. Parkland has C$200 million of senior notes maturing in each of 2021 and 2022, which we expect will be repaid with cash. Parkland has some flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Parkland's leverage will be remain between 3x and 3.5x through 2021. The ratings could be upgraded if Parkland continues to execute on its growth strategy and generates positive free cash flow, and if debt to EBITDA is below 3x (3.1x for LTM Q3/2019). The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA is above 4x (3.1x for LTM Q3/2019) or if Parkland is likely to sustain negative free cash flow. Parkland Fuel Corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is the largest marketer of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, a retailer and distributor of refined products across eight US states, and is also the largest integrated fuel marketer in the Caribbean. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Paresh Chari

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

