Moody's upgrades Peachtree City, GA's issuer and GO ratings to Aaa; outlook stable

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Peachtree City, GA's issuer rating to Aaa from Aa1. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating on the city's outstanding stormwater and sewer system bonds to Aaa from Aa1. The city has about $28.5 million in total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2021. A stable outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aaa reflects the city's growing economy, strong financial position and declining leverage. Benefitting from proximity to Atlanta (Aa1/stable), the city is characterized by extensive residential and commercial development and a strong property wealth and resident income profile. Fund balance and cash reserves have grown steadily over the last four fiscal years, bolstered by Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenues. The trend of improving operating performance is likely to continue through fiscal 2023, supported by strong property and sales tax collections. The city's debt burden has declined resulting in a below average long term liabilities ratio and is expected to remain manageable in the absence of borrowing plans for the near term. The upgrade of the city's issuer rating also reflects the city's strong financial management and commitment to maintaining balanced financial operations.

The Aaa rating on the city's contract-backed storm water revenue bonds (Peachtree City Storm Water Project Series 2013 Revenue Bonds) is placed at the same level as the issuer rating because the city has pledged, via an intergovernmental contract, its full faith and credit and unlimited taxing power for repayment of the bonds. The bonds are backed by payments made by the city, and the city has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in any amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

The Aaa rating on the sewer revenue bonds (Series 2013A Sewer System Revenue Bonds) is also placed at the same level as the issuer rating and reflects the pass through of the city's general obligation unlimited tax pledge pursuant to an intergovernmental contract between the city and Peachtree City Water and Sewerage Authority. Under the contract, the city has unconditionally pledged to levy an unlimited ad valorem property tax on all taxable property within the city in order to make principal and interest payments should the net revenues of the authority be insufficient. Additional credit considerations include a healthy liquidity position, strong governance overlap between the authority and the city, with four of the authority's five board members being comprised of elected city officials (the mayor and three council members) and the essentiality of services provided by the sewer system that is considered a proprietary blended component unit of the city in the audited financial statements.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of improving operating performance and low leverage over the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not Applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material draws on reserves

- Increases in leverage and overall fixed costs - Declining economic growth

LEGAL SECURITY

Peachtree City Storm Water Project Series 2013 Revenue Bonds are backed by payments made by the city, and the city has covenanted to levy and collect taxes (unlimited by rate or amount) in any amount sufficient to pay for debt service on the bonds.

Series 2013A Sewer System Revenue Bonds are backed by the city's general obligation unlimited tax pledge pursuant to an intergovernmental contract between the city and Peachtree City Water and Sewerage Authority. Under the contract, the city has unconditionally pledged to levy an unlimited ad valorem property tax on all taxable property within the city in order to make principal and interest payments should the net revenues of the authority be insufficient.

PROFILE

Peachtree City is located in Fayette County (Aaa/stable) in northwestern Georgia (Aaa/stable), approximately 25 miles southwest of Atlanta. As of 2021, the city had a population of 37,867.

