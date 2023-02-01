Moody's upgrades Pend Oreille County P.U.D. 1, WA's Box Canyon and Electric Revenue Refunding Bonds to Baa1; outlook revised to positive

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Pend Oreille County Public Utility District 1, WA's Box Canyon and Electric (POPUD or the utility) Revenue Refunding Bonds to Baa1 from Baa2. Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's has revised the outlook to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions recognize that the utility's recently signed contract with Clark County Public Utility District 1 (Aa3 stable) coupled with the existing contract with Shell Energy North America (US) LP (A2 Stable) effectively eliminates wholesale market risk and hydrologic risk through 2041 while maintaining comfortable financial metrics. The rating action also considers the contractual protections in place to supply power to cryptocurrency miner Cascade Digital Mining LLC, a new industrial customer.

The closure of the Ponderay Newsprint Company (PNC) in August 2020 left the POPUD with a significant excess power position. PNC was the utility's largest customer, representing 70% of load and roughly $30 million in annual revenues. POPUD subsequently signed a five year agreement with Shell Energy that began in January 2021 and runs through December 2025. Its terms include the POPUD's sale of all Box Canyon power and most of its power assigned under the Boundary Power Assignment Agreement, along with all related environmental attributes to Shell on a specified source basis and the POPUD's purchase of market power from Shell to service its load requirements. Under the contract, Shell assumes hydro volume risk as well as wholesale market risk from the utility.

The contract with Clark County PUD is a long term power sales agreement effective immediately after the Shell contract expires in January 2026 through December 2041 with options to extend. Under its terms, Clark PUD will purchase all power generated by the Box Canyon Dam along with all related environmental attributes, assuming both hydrologic and market price risk for the asset from POPUD. The contract pricing includes coverage for projected dam maintenance costs and for debt service payments on the rated Box Canyon debt, which matures in 2031. The agreement is a credit positive for both counterparties as it substantially de-risks POPUD's business profile while helping Clark PUD meet its clean energy resource objectives.

The rating action also acknowledges the challenges and mitigants of the short term contract with Cascade Digital Mining LLC, a cryptocurrency miner that purchased the defunct PNC mill site. POPUD has signed a 13-month energy sales agreement with Cascade that expires in September 2023. This agreement allows for purchases of up to 100 megawatts of power from a mix of POPUD resources and market resources on a non-specified source basis. The contract terms are structured to limit the utility's exposure to volume and price risk from a large industrial customer like Cascade. Terms include month-ahead payment requirements for purchased power and service delivery on a prepaid, take-or-pay basis along with a true-up to fully mitigate pricing risk; termination provisions if customer fails to make payments within three business days and subordinate priority to the district's general service load requirements. Cascade has also provided a $16.1 million standby letter of credit confirmed by US Bank sized to satisfy one year of take-or-pay payments and a guaranty from its parent, Allrise Capital Inc.

The rating action also acknowledges the utility's continued strong financial performance including a robust liquidity position with 535 days cash on hand, a pension-adjusted debt ratio of 52% and a debt service coverage (DSCR) ratio of 1.95x in fiscal 2021. Looking forward, we expect the utility's DSCR and liquidity position to decline in fiscal 2023 while remaining within expectations for the rating category. Over time financial metrics should benefit from the downside support provided by the Shell and Clark PUD contracts and de-risking POPUD's business profile.

Other key factors supporting POPUD's credit quality include its very strong management team with a long track record of conservative risk management; ownership of or access to competitively priced hydro generation; low retail rates and a demonstrated willingness to raise rates. POPUD's access to carbon-free hydro generation is a core strength that is attractive within the wholesale markets and should facilitate its ability to resell power in the region on a sustained basis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that POPUD can maintain strong liquidity and financial metrics while maintaining competitive electric rates while also mitigating its exposure to volatile commodity markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- An upgrade could occur if the utility is able maintain financial metrics with DSCRs of around 1.4x and days cash on hand above 300 days on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A downgrade could occur if the utility experiences significant weakening of financial metrics such that liquidity falls below 200 days cash on hand, if Moody's consolidated DSCR falls below 1.2x on a sustained basis, or if structural protections incorporated into the contractual arrangements do not work as anticipated.

LEGAL SECURITY

Box Canyon bondholders benefit from a pledge of net revenues of the Box Canyon project and the Box Canyon project is considered a resource obligation of the Electric System. As a resource obligation, the Electric System agrees to pay for Box Canyon's operating costs, non-debt financed capital expenditures and debt service payments irrespective of generation levels. Box Canyon revenue bonds have a debt service reserve requirement equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service, 10% of bond proceeds or 125% of average annual debt service net of the federal subsidy on interest. The reserve is cash funded and is equal to around the annual debt service in most years. While there is no explicit minimum debt service coverage ratio, Box Canyon's additional bonds test effectively requires a 1.0x debt service coverage.

The Electric Revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on the revenues of the district's Electric System. The rate covenant and additional bonds test for the Electric Revenue bonds are 1.25 times. The debt service reserve requirement is equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service, 10% of bond proceeds or 125% of average annual debt service. The debt service reserve is backed by cash and is equal to around the annual debt service in most years.

PROFILE

Pend Oreille County Public Utility District 1 (POPUD) operates a utility system that generates and delivers electricity to approximately 9,730 retail customers in Pend Oreille County, which is located in the northeastern part of Washington State. POPUD also provides other services such as water and wholesale fiber-optic, albeit they are a smaller portion of revenues and assets.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Angelo Sabatelle

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

