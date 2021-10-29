Moody's upgrades Peninsula Pacific Ent's CFR to B3; stable outlook

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today upgraded Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC's ("P2E") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from Caa1, and its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. The company's $850 million senior unsecured notes were also upgraded to B3 from Caa1. P2E's $75 million revolver is not rated. The rating outlook is stable.

"The upgrade of P2E's CFR considers that P2E's revenue and EBITDA are trending above Moody's forecasts that were the basis for the rating decision for the company's April 2021 financing," stated Keith Foley, a Senior Vice President at Moody's. "This stronger than expected performance to date will enable the company to achieve and sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5x, the level P2E needs to achieve a B3 Corporate Family Rating," added Foley.

P2E's debt-to-EBITDA for the latest 12-month period ended 30-Jun-2021 based on the reported results was high, at about 9.0x. However, the latest 12-month calculation is unfavorably affected by only partial results from the debt-financed acquisition of the remaining interest in del Lago casino that occurred this past April along with the impact of closings related to COVID that occurred in 2020. Debt-to-EBITDA on a 30-Jun-2021 quarter annualized basis is 5.9x which is lower than the 6.2x run-rate based on 31-Mar-2021 annualized EBITDA that was the basis for the rating decision for the company's April 2021 financing. This improvement is primarily the result of better than expected growth in P2E's Colonial Downs and del Lago operating units, both of which benefitted from strong visitation and revenue along with the continued strong flow through that continues from EBITDA margin improvements that were made in the summer of 2020. Additionally, Moody's expects that the upcoming results for the quarter ending 30-Sep-2021 will bring annualized debt/EBITDA closer to 5.0x based on current demand trends and the company's ability to maintain the margin improvements it has achieved

The upgrade also reflects P2E's very good liquidity that provides the company flexibility to meet debt service and reinvestment needs in the invent of renewed operating weakness. Liquidity is bolstered by the company's cash balance ($140 million as of June 2021) that Moody's expects to remain at or above $100 million, and expectation that the revolver will not be needed for operating purposes. The company has no meaningful maturities for multiple years with the undrawn revolver expiring in 2025 and the notes maturing in 2027. Liquidity is additionally characterized by positive free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures, expected to be at least $40 million annually after maintenance capital expenditures, and relatively low amount of growth related capital expenditures estimated to be between $40 million to $50 million in total during the next two years.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Upgraded:

..Issuer: Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

P2E's B3 CFR reflects the company's high but moderating leverage along with concerns regarding the potential impact from any increased restrictions related to social distancing requirements and expected increase in new competition in Virginia. Other key credit concerns include the inherent risks related to the relatively small size of the company in terms of revenue and earnings, continued and significant levels of competition in New York State that affect del Lago's earnings performance, and the exposure to cyclical discretionary consumer spending. Positive credit attributes include that P2E's Colonial Downs racetrack is the only racetrack qualified for HHR ("Historic Horse Racing") terminals and that P2E holds the only HHR license in the State of Virginia and has exclusivity through 2028. HHR terminals are an electronic slot machine-like game that is a form of pari-mutuel legal horse racing wagering. Also supporting the ratings are diversification benefits related to the remaining 50% of Hard Rock Sioux City acquired in October 2020 and del Lago acquisition that occurred in April 2021.

P2E's ratings and outlook recognize the restricted borrowing group structure that include Colonial Downs Group, LLC, SCE Partners LLC Hard Rock Sioux City (Iowa), and del Lago Casino Resort.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, the recovery is tenuous, and continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, a degree of uncertainty around our forecasts remains. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in P2E's credit profile, including its exposure to travel disruptions, facility closures and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and P2E is vulnerable to a renewed spread in the outbreak.

Additional social risks for gaming companies include high taxes and operating restrictions imposed by governments to mitigate the effects of problem gambling, and evolving consumer preferences related to entertainment choices and population demographics that may drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming. Younger generations may not spend as much time playing casino-style games (particularly slot machines) as previous generations. Data security and customer privacy risk is elevated given the large amount of data collected on customer behavior. In the event of data breaches, the company could face higher operational costs to secure processes and limit reputational damage.

Governance issues Moody's considers to be key risks for P2E includes high financial leverage and concentration of ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook considers that P2E's very good liquidity provides good operating flexibility, Moody's expectation that the company will continue to benefit from its improved EBITDA, and that the regional casino operating environment in the US will remain stable.

An upgrade of the ratings requires that P2E continues to generate positive free cash flow and demonstrate the ability and willingness to achieve and maintain debt/EBITDA below 4.5x over the longer-term. Ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA rises above 6.0 for an extended period, earnings decline or liquidity deteriorates because of actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, or if consumer spending on gaming activities weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC owns and operates the Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Virginia, as well as five satellite wagering facilities in Richmond, Hampton, and Vinton. The company is owned by PGP Investors, LLC (managing member is Brent Stevens), and was founded to develop, own, and operate regional gaming opportunities. The company also owns 100% of the Hard Rock Sioux City casino located in downtown Sioux City, Iowa following the purchase of the remaining 50% in October 2020 and the del Lago Casino Resort in Tyre, New York following an April 2021 acquisition. The company is private and does not disclose detailed financial information. Pro forma annual revenue for the Sioux City and del Lago acquisitions is approximately $500 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Keith Foley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

