Moody's upgrades Penn Hills School District, PA's issuer and GOLT ratings to B3; outlook is positive

New York, May 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Penn Hills School District, PA's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to B3 from Caa2. Moody's maintains A1 (fiscal agent) enhanced and A2 (non-fiscal agent) enhanced ratings on all of the district's outstanding debt. The issuer rating represents the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The district has $173.9 million in net debt outstanding. The outlook was revised to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to B3 reflects the district's markedly improved financial position that is poised to strengthen further in the near term. The rating is reflective of the district's history of missed debt service payments and designation as distressed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). The rating incorporates the district's sharply declining enrollment that is driven in part by significant competition from local charter schools. Further, the rating incorporates the district's moderately elevated leverage with growing debt service requirements.

The lack of distinction between the district's issuer rating and the B3 rating on the district's GOLT debt is based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge. The GOLT rating also reflects Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases for debt service and the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions.

Governance considerations are material to the district's credit quality. The district was formally admitted to the commonwealth's program for distressed school districts in January 2019. In February 2019, the district was appointed a Chief Recovery Officer. The district's board approved a formal recovery plan in the summer of 2019. Favorably, the district is in close, regular contact with the PDE, and in particular sends monthly cash flows for review by the state. We view the improved coordination with PDE as a strength.

In May of 2021, the district formally adopted a fund balance policy. The policy requires fund balance "testing" in the fall and the spring of each year in order to determine the range in which fund balance falls: negative, 0%-5%, 5%-8%, or above 8%. The policy further requires a two year projection to assure that fund balance does not fall within the negative or "low" (0%-5%). The formal adoption of this policy is a credit positive for the district.

The district's A1 and A2 enhanced ratings reflect our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments.

The district's A1 enhanced rating, which applies to its Series of 2021, Series of 2020, Series of 2017, Series A of 2015, and Series of 2015 debt, reflects its direct-pay agreement with the commonwealth, in which the district has directed the treasurer of the commonwealth to automatically appropriate its state aid to the fiscal agent for the benefit of bondholders without any further notice required. For the above-mentioned issuances of debt, the state has agreed to withhold a portion of the commonwealth appropriations due to the district in advance of payments that are due to bondholders.

The A2 enhanced rating, which applies to the remainder of the district's rated parity debt, reflects the absence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. Nevertheless, the district has triggered the intercept on its non-fiscal agent enhanced debt in each of the last five fiscal years without issue.

As of audited 2021 financial statements, Penn Hills' School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the district's improved financial trajectory after restoring its fund balance to a positive position.

The enhanced rating carries an outlook of stable, which mirrors the outlook of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained and material improvements in reserves and liquidity

- Improved trend in enrollment - Materially improved wealth and income levels - Upgrade of the commonwealth's rating and state aid intercept program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Return to structurally imbalanced financial operations leading to draws on reserves and liquidity

- Additional borrowing that causes outsized growth in leverage or fixed costs - Acceleration of trend of declining enrollment - Downgrade of the commonwealth's rating and state aid intercept program rating (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the district's outstanding debt is secured by its general obligation pledge.

The district's debt is further enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program. The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

PROFILE

Penn Hills School District is located in Allegheny County (Aa3 stable) in southwestern Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable), approximately nine miles west of downtown Pittsburgh (A1 stable). The district's enrollment is 3,069.

