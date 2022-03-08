Moody's upgrades PennyMac Financial Services Inc.'s unsecured debt rating to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
PennyMac Financial Services Inc.'s (PFSI) corporate family
rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured bond rating to Ba3
from B1. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the issuer
rating of PFSI's subsidiary Private National Mortgage Acceptance
Co, LLC. (Private National) to Ba3 from B1. The outlooks
for PFSI and Private National were revised to stable from positive.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 from B1
..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co,
LLC
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Ba3
from B1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co,
LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of PFSI's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3 reflects the company's
solid track record of operational performance, its solidifying franchise
position supporting strong profitability and capital levels, and
its strengthening funding profile.
PFSI has a solid and strengthening franchise in the US mortgage market
as the largest correspondent mortgage originator and a top-three
overall US residential mortgage originator, with a market share
of approximately 5.0% in 2021. Record origination
volumes and elevated gain-on-sale margins have contributed
to the company's very high levels of profitability, with return
on average assets of approximately 7.7% for 2020 and 4.0%
for 2021. With interest rates likely to continue to rise,
Moody's expects lower gain-on sale margins and origination volumes,
particularly refinance volumes, to result in lower, but still
above-peer profitability for PFSI over the next 12-18 months.
PFSI's capitalization has been strong, with tangible common
equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) averaging over 20%
over the last several years, which compares well with peers.
As of year-end 2021, the company's tangible common
equity to adjusted tangible managed assets (which excludes the Ginnie
Mae loans eligible for repurchase from the capital ratio) was approximately
21.7%, a modest increase from approximately 20.0%
as of year-end 2020. With solid, yet lower projected
future profitability, Moody's expects the company's
capital ratio to remain above 20% over the next 12-18 months.
PFSI's funding structure has strengthened following its inaugural
unsecured bond issuance in September 2020, and subsequent unsecured
bond issuances in February and September 2021, reflecting the companies'
reduced reliance on secured corporate funding in favor of unsecured funding.
Accessing the unsecured bond markets diversifies the company's funding
profile and reduces its reliance on secured mortgage servicing right (MSR)
funding, thereby increasing its financial flexibility to tap secured
MSR funding during periods of financial stress. In addition,
the ratings reflect the risks, as well as benefits, associated
with the company's reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as an
important funding vehicle and revenue source for its loan production and
loan servicing business.
The outlooks for PFSI and Private National were revised to stable from
positive reflecting Moody's expectation that these companies will
be able to maintain above peer profitability, minimize operational
risk from past rapid growth, and maintain solid capital levels while
continuing to strengthen their franchise positioning and maintain their
liquidity profiles over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if PFSI strengthens its solid financial
performance, whereby Moody's expects that long-term
through-the-cycle profitability as measured by net income
to average assets will average at least 4.0%. In
addition, the company would need to maintain strong capital levels
as measured by tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets above
20.0%, continue to strengthen its franchise positioning,
particularly in the direct-to-consumer origination channel,
and improve its funding structure by continuing to reduce its reliance
on corporate secured debt.
The ratings could be downgraded if PFSI's financial performance
deteriorates; for example, if net income to managed assets
falls below and is expected to remain below 3.0%,
or if leverage increases such that PFSI's tangible common equity to adjusted
assets falls below and is expected to remain below 17.5%.
In addition, PFSI's unsecured bond rating and Private National's
issuer rating could be downgraded if the portion of unsecured debt to
total corporate debt falls and remains below 35%; under this
scenario, Moody's expects the loss on senior unsecured obligations
in the event of default would be materially higher.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
