Moody's upgrades PennyMac Financial Services Inc.'s unsecured debt rating to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded PennyMac Financial Services Inc.'s (PFSI) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured bond rating to Ba3 from B1. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the issuer rating of PFSI's subsidiary Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC. (Private National) to Ba3 from B1. The outlooks for PFSI and Private National were revised to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Private National Mortgage Acceptance Co, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of PFSI's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3 reflects the company's solid track record of operational performance, its solidifying franchise position supporting strong profitability and capital levels, and its strengthening funding profile.

PFSI has a solid and strengthening franchise in the US mortgage market as the largest correspondent mortgage originator and a top-three overall US residential mortgage originator, with a market share of approximately 5.0% in 2021. Record origination volumes and elevated gain-on-sale margins have contributed to the company's very high levels of profitability, with return on average assets of approximately 7.7% for 2020 and 4.0% for 2021. With interest rates likely to continue to rise, Moody's expects lower gain-on sale margins and origination volumes, particularly refinance volumes, to result in lower, but still above-peer profitability for PFSI over the next 12-18 months.

PFSI's capitalization has been strong, with tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) averaging over 20% over the last several years, which compares well with peers. As of year-end 2021, the company's tangible common equity to adjusted tangible managed assets (which excludes the Ginnie Mae loans eligible for repurchase from the capital ratio) was approximately 21.7%, a modest increase from approximately 20.0% as of year-end 2020. With solid, yet lower projected future profitability, Moody's expects the company's capital ratio to remain above 20% over the next 12-18 months.

PFSI's funding structure has strengthened following its inaugural unsecured bond issuance in September 2020, and subsequent unsecured bond issuances in February and September 2021, reflecting the companies' reduced reliance on secured corporate funding in favor of unsecured funding. Accessing the unsecured bond markets diversifies the company's funding profile and reduces its reliance on secured mortgage servicing right (MSR) funding, thereby increasing its financial flexibility to tap secured MSR funding during periods of financial stress. In addition, the ratings reflect the risks, as well as benefits, associated with the company's reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust as an important funding vehicle and revenue source for its loan production and loan servicing business.

The outlooks for PFSI and Private National were revised to stable from positive reflecting Moody's expectation that these companies will be able to maintain above peer profitability, minimize operational risk from past rapid growth, and maintain solid capital levels while continuing to strengthen their franchise positioning and maintain their liquidity profiles over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if PFSI strengthens its solid financial performance, whereby Moody's expects that long-term through-the-cycle profitability as measured by net income to average assets will average at least 4.0%. In addition, the company would need to maintain strong capital levels as measured by tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets above 20.0%, continue to strengthen its franchise positioning, particularly in the direct-to-consumer origination channel, and improve its funding structure by continuing to reduce its reliance on corporate secured debt.

The ratings could be downgraded if PFSI's financial performance deteriorates; for example, if net income to managed assets falls below and is expected to remain below 3.0%, or if leverage increases such that PFSI's tangible common equity to adjusted assets falls below and is expected to remain below 17.5%.

In addition, PFSI's unsecured bond rating and Private National's issuer rating could be downgraded if the portion of unsecured debt to total corporate debt falls and remains below 35%; under this scenario, Moody's expects the loss on senior unsecured obligations in the event of default would be materially higher.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gene Berman

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

