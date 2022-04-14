Moody's upgrades Pepkor Holdings Limited's CFR to Ba2; stable outlook

DIFC - Dubai, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Pepkor Holdings Limited's (Pepkor) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3. The probability of default rating (PDR) has been upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's has also upgraded the national scale CFR to Aa1.za from A2.za. The outlook has changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects Pepkor's strong operating performance since the beginning of the pandemic, which is illustrated by good credit metrics, as well as a positive track record related to governance considerations. In South Africa (Government of South Africa, Ba2 stable), trading conditions since the end of national lockdown measures have favored Pepkor's defensive discount and value positioning. Given the orientation towards value conscious consumers, Pepkor's stores have tended to remain resilient through economic pressures when consumers across the lower to middle-income wealth spectrum opt for value and lower prices. Moody's estimates adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.8x as well as adjusted EBIT to interest expense of around 4.3x for the fiscal year ending in September 2022. In addition, Pepkor has a good liquidity profile with cash of ZAR6.1 billion as of 30 September 2021 and only ZAR800 million of debt maturing until September 2023. We note that part of Pepkor's cash was used for the acquisition of Avenida in February 2022.

The upgrade is also supported by governance considerations because the company has demonstrated a good track record of adhering to conservative financial policies as well as operating with an independent board of directors since the assignment of Pepkor's first-time Ba3 rating in January 2020. While remaining a risk, there has been no credit negative interference so far from Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff). Pepkor is 51% owned by Steinhoff which faces an uncertain financial future once its debt standstill agreement with creditors comes to an end in June 2023. However, in Moody's view, several factors mitigate this risk. In 2018, Pepkor refinanced a ZAR16 billion shareholder loan with bank financing thereby removing the upstream guarantees previously provided in favor of Steinhoff. There are currently no cross guarantees or default between debt at the two companies. Pepkor's term loan lending arrangements benefit from credit protections which reinforce Pepkor's corporate governance and dividend policies.

Pepkor's ratings reflect the South Africa-based retailer's (1) very strong position in the South African retail market through its Pep and Ackermans clothing and general merchandise stores, which make up majority of the group's operating profit; (2) strong recognition of PEP as a brand amongst budget-conscious consumers; (3) degree of protection from online clothing retailers with natural barriers given PEP and Ackermans low prices, supported by an extensive logistics supply chain; and (4) good liquidity profile and conservative financial policies.

The ratings also factor in (1) the challenging operating environment in South Africa, despite improving trading conditions since the end of national lockdown measures; (2) limited geographical diversification outside of South Africa; (3) the risks related to the performance of the company's credit books, despite the low credit contribution to total group sales; and (4) the majority ownership by Steinhoff which came under severe financial duress following accounting irregularities announced in December 2017.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the view that the company will maintain adjusted credit metrics in line with the Ba2 rating over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Subject to an upgrade of South Africa's rating, an upgrade could be considered if the company maintains debt to EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained basis along with good liquidity and strong market positions.

The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the South Africa's rating given the credit interlinkage. Downward pressure on Pepkor's rating would also emerge if: (1) debt to EBITDA trends above 3.5x; (2) retained cash flow to net debt were to fall below 25% on a sustained basis; (3) EBIT to interest expense was not maintained above 2.5x; and (4) there is any marked deterioration in Pepkor's liquidity. While at present the credit linkages with Steinhoff are mitigated by an independent board of directors, lack of cross defaults and a prudent financial policy, the rating could come under pressure if these were to change. However, if any such scenarios were to develop, we will consider the impact on Pepkor's rating at that time.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

COMPANY PROFILE

Pepkor is South Africa's largest non-grocery retailer and second largest retailer. The company is one of South Africa's biggest tenants with over 5,470 stores. Pepkor also has also over 300 stores in sub–Saharan Africa outside South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini. The company's origins date back over 100 years with the company having navigated numerous economic and political cycles throughout South Africa's history. Pepkor, through its primary offering, caters to the lower end of the market, focusing on the value conscious consumers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lahlou Meksaoui

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited

Regulated by the DFSA

Gate Precinct 3, Level 3

P.O. Box 506845

DIFC - Dubai,

UAE

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited

Regulated by the DFSA

Gate Precinct 3, Level 3

P.O. Box 506845

DIFC - Dubai,

UAE

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

