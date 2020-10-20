Moody's upgrades PetSmart to B2; outlook positive

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today upgraded PetSmart, Inc.'s ("PetSmart") corporate family rating and probability of default rating to B2 and B2-PD from B3 and B3-PD respectively. Additionally, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to its new proposed senior secured term loan, a B1 rating to its new proposed senior secured notes and a Caa1 rating to its new proposed senior unsecured notes. The proceeds of the new proposed facilities will be used to refinance existing debt. The outlook is positive. The ratings are subject to completion of the transaction as proposed and review of final documentation.

"The upgrade reflects the governance considerations particularly its financial strategy associated with the company's significant debt reduction through proceeds from the monetization of Chewy stock and additional debt reduction from the expected $1.3 billion in new equity contribution from the sponsors", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "In addition, the operating performance of the company has also been above expectations especially during the coronavirus related disruptions and we therefore expect leverage to improve to about 4.5x at the end of fiscal 2020", Chadha further stated.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PetSmart, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Assignments:

..Issuer: PetSmart, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PetSmart, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PetSmart's B2 corporate family rating is supported by the company's very good liquidity and its position as the largest specialty retailer of pet products and services in the US. Although the company's leverage is high with lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to be around 4.5x for fiscal 2020, it has improved significantly as the company has reduced debt through the monetization of Chewy stock and improved EBITDA. For the LTM period ended August 2, 2020 leverage was at 5.9x compared to 7.1x at the end of fiscal 2019. Pro forma for the refinancing, leverage will improve further to about 4.6x at August 2, 2020 as the sponsors will contribute about $1.3 billion in equity with proceeds used to further reduce debt. However, going forward PetSmart's Chewy ownership will transfer to its parent and will no longer be owned by any subsidiary of PetSmart. Therefore Chewy will no longer be consolidated into PetSmart's results and it will not offer any enhancement in liquidity or any credit support to lenders. Moody's views the transfer of Chewy to PetSmart's parent as credit negative and expects all future proceeds from monetization of Chewy stock will go to the equity sponsors. Chewy currently has a market value of about $27 billion. Governance remains a key credit consideration given that PetSmart's finacial strategies will continue to be dictated by its private equity owners.

The pet products and services industry remains highly competitive with increasing competition from the mass retailers including large chains like Walmart, Target, and Kroger and pure play e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Chewy. Despite the close to 300% increase in omnichannel sales which include buy online pickup in store (BOPIS), ship to home and ship from store, in the first two quarters Moody's estimates the company's e-commerce penetration remains low at less than 5%. However, PetSmart has demonstrated the resilience of its business model as it very successfully navigated the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic reporting comparable store sales growth of 5.8% for the first half of fiscal 2020.

Other positive rating factors include PetSmart's well-known proprietary brands and broad national footprint. The company's sizeable services offering is a positive as it provides a defensible market position and is less vulnerable to e-commerce. The pet products industry in general remains relatively recession resilient, driven by factors such as the replenishment nature of consumables and services and increased pet ownership. Moody's expects the company to continue to report strong comparable store sales growth in the back half of 2020 as its proprietary brands and specialty offerings continue to resonate with customers.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the current positive operating trends will be sustained supporting further improvement in credit metrics over the next 12 months, that PetSmart's financial strategies will support a further reduction in leverage and that liquidity will remain very good.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sustained growth in revenue and profitability and continued free cash flow generation while demonstrating conservative financial policies could lead to a ratings upgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times and if EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 2.5 times while maintaining very good overall liquidity.

PetSmart's ratings could be downgraded if same store sales trends deteriorate or if operating margins erode, indicating that the company's industry or competitive profile is weakening. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's financial policies were to become aggressive particularly in terms of dividends and acquisitions or if liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, a ratings downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA does not improve and remains above 5.75 times or EBIT/interest is sustained below 1.5 times.

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty retailer of supplies, food, and services for household pets in the U.S. The company currently operates close to 1,647 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Revenues totaled $7.4 billion (excluding Chewy) for LTM period ended Aug 1, 2020. The company is owned by a consortium of sponsors including BC Partners, Inc., La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, affiliates of GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd, affiliates of StepStone Group LP, and Longview Asset Management, LLC. PetSmart currently owns 59% of Chewy, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the United States. However, post transaction PetSmart will not own Chewy.

