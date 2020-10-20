Moody's upgrades PetSmart to B2; outlook positive

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
upgraded PetSmart, Inc.'s ("PetSmart") corporate family rating
and probability of default rating to B2 and B2-PD from B3 and B3-PD
respectively. Additionally, Moody's assigned a B1 rating
to its new proposed senior secured term loan, a B1 rating to its
new proposed senior secured notes and a Caa1 rating to its new proposed
senior unsecured notes. The proceeds of the new proposed facilities
will be used to refinance existing debt. The outlook is positive.
The ratings are subject to completion of the transaction as proposed and
review of final documentation.
"The upgrade reflects the governance considerations particularly its financial
strategy associated with the company's significant debt reduction
through proceeds from the monetization of Chewy stock and additional debt
reduction from the expected $1.3 billion in new equity contribution
from the sponsors", Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha
stated. "In addition, the operating performance of
the company has also been above expectations especially during the coronavirus
related disruptions and we therefore expect leverage to improve to about
4.5x at the end of fiscal 2020", Chadha further stated.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: PetSmart, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
Assignments:
..Issuer: PetSmart, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PetSmart, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
PetSmart's B2 corporate family rating is supported by the company's very
good liquidity and its position as the largest specialty retailer of pet
products and services in the US. Although the company's leverage
is high with lease adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to be around 4.5x
for fiscal 2020, it has improved significantly as the company has
reduced debt through the monetization of Chewy stock and improved EBITDA.
For the LTM period ended August 2, 2020 leverage was at 5.9x
compared to 7.1x at the end of fiscal 2019. Pro forma for
the refinancing, leverage will improve further to about 4.6x
at August 2, 2020 as the sponsors will contribute about $1.3
billion in equity with proceeds used to further reduce debt. However,
going forward PetSmart's Chewy ownership will transfer to its parent
and will no longer be owned by any subsidiary of PetSmart. Therefore
Chewy will no longer be consolidated into PetSmart's results and
it will not offer any enhancement in liquidity or any credit support to
lenders. Moody's views the transfer of Chewy to PetSmart's
parent as credit negative and expects all future proceeds from monetization
of Chewy stock will go to the equity sponsors. Chewy currently
has a market value of about $27 billion. Governance remains
a key credit consideration given that PetSmart's finacial strategies will
continue to be dictated by its private equity owners.
The pet products and services industry remains highly competitive with
increasing competition from the mass retailers including large chains
like Walmart, Target, and Kroger and pure play e-commerce
retailers like Amazon and Chewy. Despite the close to 300%
increase in omnichannel sales which include buy online pickup in store
(BOPIS), ship to home and ship from store, in the first two
quarters Moody's estimates the company's e-commerce
penetration remains low at less than 5%. However,
PetSmart has demonstrated the resilience of its business model as it very
successfully navigated the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic
reporting comparable store sales growth of 5.8% for the
first half of fiscal 2020.
Other positive rating factors include PetSmart's well-known proprietary
brands and broad national footprint. The company's sizeable services
offering is a positive as it provides a defensible market position and
is less vulnerable to e-commerce. The pet products industry
in general remains relatively recession resilient, driven by factors
such as the replenishment nature of consumables and services and increased
pet ownership. Moody's expects the company to continue to
report strong comparable store sales growth in the back half of 2020 as
its proprietary brands and specialty offerings continue to resonate with
customers.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the current positive
operating trends will be sustained supporting further improvement in credit
metrics over the next 12 months, that PetSmart's financial strategies
will support a further reduction in leverage and that liquidity will remain
very good.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Sustained growth in revenue and profitability and continued free cash
flow generation while demonstrating conservative financial policies could
lead to a ratings upgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could
be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times and if
EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 2.5 times while maintaining
very good overall liquidity.
PetSmart's ratings could be downgraded if same store sales trends deteriorate
or if operating margins erode, indicating that the company's industry
or competitive profile is weakening. Ratings could also be downgraded
if the company's financial policies were to become aggressive particularly
in terms of dividends and acquisitions or if liquidity deteriorates.
Quantitatively, a ratings downgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA does
not improve and remains above 5.75 times or EBIT/interest is sustained
below 1.5 times.
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty retailer of supplies,
food, and services for household pets in the U.S.
The company currently operates close to 1,647 stores in the U.S.
and Canada. Revenues totaled $7.4 billion (excluding
Chewy) for LTM period ended Aug 1, 2020. The company is owned
by a consortium of sponsors including BC Partners, Inc.,
La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, affiliates
of GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd, affiliates of StepStone Group
LP, and Longview Asset Management, LLC. PetSmart currently
owns 59% of Chewy, a leading online retailer of pet food
and products in the United States. However, post transaction
PetSmart will not own Chewy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
